All of Those Bezos

Some of these women

and men will contend

that, since the beginning,

the outcome was fated:

the bedbugs and cockroaches

recently mated – from

Cork to New York,

they’ve been getting it on

from Taiwan to Saskatchewan

from Hebron to the Amazon

their hybrid spawn have gone and spread

and fed from the blood in your head

in your bed – infesting the seams

of your pillows and clothes

and the cushions of airplanes

and all the train coaches

The bugs – the bed-roaches – the hybrid

the offspring

have multiple names

In both Brooklyn and Queens

you know what they call those?

Those bugs are called bezos.

And all of the building’s are colonized,

and everybody’s terrorized –

since some of these bezos

are pineapple-sized and,

unlike bedbugs, they don’t hide

but roam outside, both day and night

And hypnotize us – in plain sight

each second minute every hour –

watching us washing ourselves

in the shower or walking along

past a luxury tower or

riding downtown in a subway car

a few may climb into your shoe and chew

right through, down to your bone

as you sit there like stone

benumbed by all their toxic fumes

curling and swirling around in the rooms

So, what can you do?

Well, you may need a crow –

the only way I know to fix the infestation

situation – crows outsmart them

and catch them, and eat them –

finding them delightful – so, go

get yourselves

a dozen crows – or a –

what is the word

for a whole bunch of those? For

that’s, they say, the only way

to rid the earth of these bezos –

ok?