Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 8, 2018

Why Forests are the Best ‘Technology’ to Fight Climate Change

by

The warning from the world’s top climate scientists that carbon dioxide (CO2) will need to be removed from the atmosphere to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is both a due and dire recognition of the great task in front of us. What must not be forgotten, however, is the hope that our forests provide.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said limiting global warming to 1.5C is not only achievable but also critical, given the previously underestimated accelerating risks for every degree of warming beyond that target.

It has also suggested that the amount of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) that will be needed can be limited by significant and rapid cuts in emissions, but also reduced energy and land demand to a few hundred gigatonnes without relying on Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS).

This means forests and land use can and must play a key role in efforts to achieve 1.5 degrees, but governments and industry too often overlook why improved forest protection, as well as forest restoration, are crucial alternative solutions to risky CDR technologies such as BECCS.

While greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and the destruction of forests and peatlands contribute heavily to climate change, the growth and restoration of forests can contribute significantly to reducing the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere.

Recent research suggests that forest protection and restoration, together with other “natural climate solutions”, can provide over one-third of the climate mitigation needed between now and 2030.

The IPCC has estimated that between 100 and 1,000 gigatonnes of CO2 will need to be removed from the atmosphere to meet the Paris goals. It has been broadly agreed that the most important natural “carbon sinks” are the world’s forests. To limit climate change, we must urgently adopt an holistic approach to forest and peatland protection.

This means deforestation must be halted and our remaining forests well protected, intact forests must be kept away from logging and other destructive activities, the management of used forests must change and where land is available, it must be restored with natural forests.

To allow these natural climate solutions to thrive, wildland fires, most of which are sparked by human activities and contribute to global warming, must also be reduced. The tragic and wide geographic spread of wildfires across Siberia, Europe and California during the northern hemisphere summer is a stark reminder of the threat climate change poses to our forests.

Our forests are our only natural and tested “technology” to lessen the impacts of climate change and protecting them will bring benefits that untried carbon removal technical solutions do not.

Forest protection will help communities adapt to climate change and support their livelihoods. Fires, droughts, floods, storms and their impacts can also be reduced, biodiversity protected, freshwater-cycles maintained and soil erosion prevented.

By accepting that our lands and forests are primarily needed to feed people, protect nature and protect the climate, rather than as resources for profit, areas for industrial agriculture, livestock or coal mining for example in Germany’s Hambach Forest, we can turn the tide against global warming.

The IPCC report identifies different pathways to limiting global warming to 1.5C, most of which are dependent to varying degrees on the deployment, future availability and success of more technological, but so far unproven, approaches to CDR, and, in particular, BECCS.

Deployment of BECCS would involve massive upscaling in intensive production of monoculture crops or tree plantations, leading to increased loss of natural habitats and biodiversity, threatening indigenous peoples, small farmers and local communities, squeezing land needed for food production and increasing water demand and agrochemical pollution.

Bioenergy without carbon capture and storage is contributing to, rather than helping mitigate, climate change and there exists great uncertainty around the technical feasibility, safety, sustainability and cost of long-term geological carbon storage.

This is why we need to act on the IPCC report and re-appraise the way we view our forests. One-third of the global forest area has already been cleared for arable land, grassland, settlements and roads in the last millennium.

We can halt and reverse this trend by ending the expansion of agricultural crops, particularly for bio-energy and animal feed, into natural ecosystems. We must also embark on a dramatic change to our agricultural practices, embracing ecological agriculture and shifting to a diet less reliant on meat to reduce emissions from livestock.

What is required is bold action from governments and industry to commit to forest protection and restoration while upholding the rights of indigenous people. By seizing the opportunity now to restore deforested areas and opt against false solutions such as BECCS, we can ensure our forests fulfil their critical role.

Home to millions of people, our forests offer us a path towards climate mitigation, but we have no time to waste.

Jennifer Morgan is the Executive Director of Greenpeace International.

This column originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jennifer Morgan
November 08, 2018
Jennifer Morgan
Why Forests are the Best ‘Technology’ to Fight Climate Change
Ted Rall
The Awful Reason Police Don’t Go After Right-Wing Extremists
B. R. Gowani
MBS Usurps King Salman’s Authority
Kathryn Pomerantz
How to Support the Caravan and Fight Racism
November 07, 2018
Roger Harris
The Troika of Tyranny: The Imperialist Project in Latin America and Its Epigones
Garry Leech
US Americans Are Not the Only Americans
Daniel Warner
Is NATO Protecting My Granddaughter in Norway?
John Laforge
Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty Could Become Law Next Year
Ellen Isaacs
More Foul Murders, in a System That Survives on Racism
Jared Bernstein - Dean Baker
When It Comes to Short-Term Economic Results, Momentum Matters More than Presidents
Binoy Kampmark
Taxing the Digital Giants
Dan Corjescu
Electoral Fetishism
Kim C. Domenico
The Ultimate General Strike: a Revolution of Failures
Gerald Scorse
Tax Reform: Down with the ‘Stepped-Up Basis’
Philip Roddis
Peterloo and the Realist Tradition
Sara Johnson
Burning Sagebrush Will Not Save Endangered Grouse
November 06, 2018
Lesley Gill
Pablo’s Ghost
Ismael Hossein-Zadeh
Why Iran Needs a War Economy
T.J. Coles – Matthew Alford
US-British Threats Against Russia Have a Long History
Kenneth Surin
Selfiecides: the Gladiators of the Digital Age?
Ralph Nader
Don’t be Flattered, Fooled and Flummoxed in Todays’s Election
Patrick Cockburn
My Childhood Experience of Polio Taught Me an Important Lesson About the Effects of Migration on Healthcare
Robert Fisk
The Global Economy and Political Murder: Why Trudeau Won’t Stop Arms Sales to Saudis
Gary Leupp
How the World Sees the Caravan
Conn Hallinan
Is Peace at Hand in Afghanistan?
Wim Laven
No More Whitewashing Hate
Martin Billheimer
The Bitter Tears of Portland Stone
Joseph G. Ramsey
The Hot Hatchet in My Father’s Chest
Clark T. Scott
Rahm Street
Nyla Ali Khan
Islam Promises Redemption, Growth, and Deliverance: Acquittal of Asia Bibi
November 05, 2018
John Davis
The Rewilding of Humanity?
Kenn Orphan
The Power That Must be Resisted
Zoltan Grossman
Trump Following the Hungarian Model in Demonizing Refugees and Jews
Mark Lewis Taylor
The Violence Today: It’s Not Just “Hate”
Doug Johnson
Poll Forecast: Slight GOP Edge in House for Midterms Could Be Overcome by People of Color and Progressive Women Candidates
Paul Edwards
It’s Brillig in America
Eric Laursen
Why I’m Not Voting
W. T. Whitney
Che Guevara and Cuba’s Battle of Ideas
Dave Lindorff
Scaremongering is the Only Thing Trump and Republicans Have Got
Laura Flanders
Hate Speech at Homeland Security
Mateo Pimentel
Socialism and the Ballot
Joseph G. Ramsey
End the Need for Nursing “Short Cuts”
Thomas Knapp
This Too Shall Pass: “Birthright Citizenship” Kerfuffle is Mostly a Get Out The Vote Tactic
Pete Tucker
On Eve of Election, the Washington Post Keeps Hogan Out of UMD Scandal
Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Cook
Bolsonaro: a Monster Engineered by Our Media
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail