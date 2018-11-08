Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 8, 2018

Drilling Sacred Land: the Fight to Save the Badger-Two Medicine

by

We respectfully urge Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and the Interior Department to protect Montana’s Badger-Two Medicine landscape, and appeal the recent reinstatement of two cancelled oil leases there.

On Sept. 24, efforts to protect “the Badger” suffered a setback when D.C. District Judge Richard Leon restored those leases.

The leasing dates from the 1980s, when countless leases were created, blanketing western national forest lands with would-be oilfields. Much of that leasing, including in Badger-Two Medicine country, was improperly rushed, with essentially reusable “cookie-cutter” environmental assessments (EAs), instead of required site-specific environmental impact statements (EISs) and without mandated Blackfeet Tribal consultation. The government maintained then that leasing was simply clerical, and didn’t itself impact the environment.

Montanans promptly sued, focusing on an area farther south on the Rocky Mountain Front (Bob Marshall Alliance v. James Watt), and another in the Flathead National Forest (Conner v. Burford). Plaintiffs argued that leasing requires site-specific EISs, because leasing leads to drilling, with site-specific environmental impacts. Judges agreed, voiding both leases and directing the government to start over with site-specific EIS processes.

That “start over” never happened. And the threat from oil development on public wildlands subsided. In the Badger-Two Medicine’s Hall Creek drainage, drilling was cancelled at the 11th hour. That Hall Creek lease was suspended (though not voided), and conservationists were lulled into a sense of security. Then, in 2013, that threat reared its head as an oil-industry lawsuit. Louisiana oilman Sydney Longwell maintained that his old Hall Creek lease constituted a property right, and he wanted to develop that property. He challenged the government’s suspension of lease development. Judge Leon agreed and directed the government to provide a quick timeline to drill.

Ironically, Longwell proved the old conservationists right. As argued 30 years ago, selling an oil lease did imply the consequence of drilling, with all the environmental, wildlife and cultural impacts that oil exploration entails. This time the government agreed. After considerable deliberation, then-Interior Secretary Sally Jewel cancelled all remaining Badger-Two Medicine leases, affirming that they were illegal.

In 2017 Longwell, joined by Texas oilman W.A. Moncrief Jr., sued again, claiming the government overstepped in cancelling their leases. And last month Judge Leon ruled for Longwell and Moncrief without addressing the legality of their leases. He opined that lease cancellation was “capricious and reckless” because of the time involved and was unfair to the lease-holders.

It’s worth reviewing those years of lease suspension. While Longwell waited to drill, the conservation community and the Blackfeet Nation continued their efforts to protect “the Badger.” Over 30 years they worked to translate a Montana groundswell of support into lasting protection for this treasured wildland. And much happened: most leaseholders sold, traded or voluntarily surrendered their old leases; Congress declared “the Badger” and the Front off limits for future leasing; the U.S. Forest Service banned damaging motorized travel there; the Badger-Two Medicine was recognized under the National Historic Preservation Act as a Traditional Cultural District sacred to the Blackfeet; and its importance in the greater Crown of the Continent Ecosystem was confirmed.

On its own, “the Badger” is a beautiful wildland with crucial wildlife habitat, and a living cultural landscape. Recognizing its keystone connections with the adjoining Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, it’s clear that the Badger-Two Medicine must never be drilled.

While Judge Leon’s opinion represents a setback, this issue is not settled. We now urge Secretary Zinke and the Department of Interior to strongly appeal Judge Leon’s decision, to cancel these illegal leases and to protect “the Badger” for perpetuity.

Kendall Flint and Lou Bruno are president and president-elect of the Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kendall Flint and Lou Bruno
November 08, 2018
Kendall Flint and Lou Bruno
Drilling Sacred Land: the Fight to Save the Badger-Two Medicine
Ramzy Baroud
Why Is Israel Afraid of Khalida Jarrar?
Frederico Fuentes
Bolsonaro’s Win Brings Big Dangers, but Brazil’s Left ‘More United Than Ever’
Jennifer Morgan
Why Forests are the Best ‘Technology’ to Fight Climate Change
Ted Rall
The Awful Reason Police Don’t Go After Right-Wing Extremists
B. R. Gowani
MBS Usurps King Salman’s Authority
Kathryn Pomerantz
How to Support the Caravan and Fight Racism
November 07, 2018
Roger Harris
The Troika of Tyranny: The Imperialist Project in Latin America and Its Epigones
Garry Leech
US Americans Are Not the Only Americans
Daniel Warner
Is NATO Protecting My Granddaughter in Norway?
John Laforge
Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty Could Become Law Next Year
Ellen Isaacs
More Foul Murders, in a System That Survives on Racism
Jared Bernstein - Dean Baker
When It Comes to Short-Term Economic Results, Momentum Matters More than Presidents
Binoy Kampmark
Taxing the Digital Giants
Dan Corjescu
Electoral Fetishism
Kim C. Domenico
The Ultimate General Strike: a Revolution of Failures
Gerald Scorse
Tax Reform: Down with the ‘Stepped-Up Basis’
Philip Roddis
Peterloo and the Realist Tradition
Sara Johnson
Burning Sagebrush Will Not Save Endangered Grouse
November 06, 2018
Lesley Gill
Pablo’s Ghost
Ismael Hossein-Zadeh
Why Iran Needs a War Economy
T.J. Coles – Matthew Alford
US-British Threats Against Russia Have a Long History
Kenneth Surin
Selfiecides: the Gladiators of the Digital Age?
Ralph Nader
Don’t be Flattered, Fooled and Flummoxed in Todays’s Election
Patrick Cockburn
My Childhood Experience of Polio Taught Me an Important Lesson About the Effects of Migration on Healthcare
Robert Fisk
The Global Economy and Political Murder: Why Trudeau Won’t Stop Arms Sales to Saudis
Gary Leupp
How the World Sees the Caravan
Conn Hallinan
Is Peace at Hand in Afghanistan?
Wim Laven
No More Whitewashing Hate
Martin Billheimer
The Bitter Tears of Portland Stone
Joseph G. Ramsey
The Hot Hatchet in My Father’s Chest
Clark T. Scott
Rahm Street
Nyla Ali Khan
Islam Promises Redemption, Growth, and Deliverance: Acquittal of Asia Bibi
November 05, 2018
John Davis
The Rewilding of Humanity?
Kenn Orphan
The Power That Must be Resisted
Zoltan Grossman
Trump Following the Hungarian Model in Demonizing Refugees and Jews
Mark Lewis Taylor
The Violence Today: It’s Not Just “Hate”
Doug Johnson
Poll Forecast: Slight GOP Edge in House for Midterms Could Be Overcome by People of Color and Progressive Women Candidates
Paul Edwards
It’s Brillig in America
Eric Laursen
Why I’m Not Voting
W. T. Whitney
Che Guevara and Cuba’s Battle of Ideas
Dave Lindorff
Scaremongering is the Only Thing Trump and Republicans Have Got
Laura Flanders
Hate Speech at Homeland Security
Mateo Pimentel
Socialism and the Ballot
Joseph G. Ramsey
End the Need for Nursing “Short Cuts”
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail