Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 7, 2018

Electoral Fetishism

by

Our word “elect” comes from the latin eligere meaning to pick out or choose. Bourgeois democracy celebrates the etymological sense of this word in elections. However, what, exactly, are we the people actually choosing?

The argument has been made by Marx, Badiou, and Chomsky among others that we do not so much as choose in elections as having parties, platforms, and candidates chosen for us.

Every politician in the Western “democracies” has to go through a complex vetting process which assures those truly in power that they, at best, will become paper tigers that will do their bidding and no more. Those foolish enough not to play by the rules will be eliminated by either defamation, extortion, or even, in the final instance, downright murder(JFK? MLK?).

However, those who now enter Western politics are well aware of the rules as well as the ultimate nature of the game. They knowingly enter the theater that is modern Western politics without any intention to fundamentally challenge either system or elites.

Yet, the electorate must in some sense be satiated. And that is done through a combination of spectacle, marginal issues, or at best policies which can be safely co opted by ruling elites.

Creating an appearance of change, of participation, of self empowerment even of crisis is crucial as long as the actual outcomes are handily managed by those with the most to loose.

Yes, on occasion compromises are made. But these, in the long run, are only undertaken to further enhance the long term power of elites.

Hence, personality and platitude become the very life blood of Western politics. We focus on biography, psychology, and style as if these individual components could ever budge the Sisyphean rock that is our daily political penance.

Issues, policies, and outcomes are all carefully manufactured and managed by a small number of power elites. The media, political parties, security forces (psych-ops), even the mafia and intellectual and artistic elites all work together to shape a political simulacrum within which our limited discourses and actions circulate.

To be sure, just as political actors are co opted into the system so, too, are ideas. The system is amazingly good at acknowledging, absorbing, and, then, transforming even the most radical challenges until they are just so much mush under the weight of the economic and social interests of American/Global oligarchy.

Yes, things change but according to the timetable of the powerful who are skillful in their manipulation of any political impulse that may percolate below. In the end, the people may make waves but, ultimately, the oligarchic elites will shape and ride them to their self-appointed shores.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dan Corjescu
November 07, 2018
Dan Corjescu
Electoral Fetishism
Kim C. Domenico
The Ultimate General Strike: a Revolution of Failures
Gerald Scorse
Tax Reform: Down with the ‘Stepped-Up Basis’
Philip Roddis
Peterloo and the Realist Tradition
Sara Johnson
Burning Sagebrush Will Not Save Endangered Grouse
November 06, 2018
Lesley Gill
Pablo’s Ghost
Ismael Hossein-Zadeh
Why Iran Needs a War Economy
T.J. Coles – Matthew Alford
US-British Threats Against Russia Have a Long History
Kenneth Surin
Selfiecides: the Gladiators of the Digital Age?
Ralph Nader
Don’t be Flattered, Fooled and Flummoxed in Todays’s Election
Patrick Cockburn
My Childhood Experience of Polio Taught Me an Important Lesson About the Effects of Migration on Healthcare
Robert Fisk
The Global Economy and Political Murder: Why Trudeau Won’t Stop Arms Sales to Saudis
Gary Leupp
How the World Sees the Caravan
Conn Hallinan
Is Peace at Hand in Afghanistan?
Wim Laven
No More Whitewashing Hate
Martin Billheimer
The Bitter Tears of Portland Stone
Joseph G. Ramsey
The Hot Hatchet in My Father’s Chest
Clark T. Scott
Rahm Street
Nyla Ali Khan
Islam Promises Redemption, Growth, and Deliverance: Acquittal of Asia Bibi
November 05, 2018
John Davis
The Rewilding of Humanity?
Kenn Orphan
The Power That Must be Resisted
Zoltan Grossman
Trump Following the Hungarian Model in Demonizing Refugees and Jews
Mark Lewis Taylor
The Violence Today: It’s Not Just “Hate”
Doug Johnson
Poll Forecast: Slight GOP Edge in House for Midterms Could Be Overcome by People of Color and Progressive Women Candidates
Paul Edwards
It’s Brillig in America
Eric Laursen
Why I’m Not Voting
W. T. Whitney
Che Guevara and Cuba’s Battle of Ideas
Dave Lindorff
Scaremongering is the Only Thing Trump and Republicans Have Got
Laura Flanders
Hate Speech at Homeland Security
Mateo Pimentel
Socialism and the Ballot
Joseph G. Ramsey
End the Need for Nursing “Short Cuts”
Thomas Knapp
This Too Shall Pass: “Birthright Citizenship” Kerfuffle is Mostly a Get Out The Vote Tactic
Pete Tucker
On Eve of Election, the Washington Post Keeps Hogan Out of UMD Scandal
Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Cook
Bolsonaro: a Monster Engineered by Our Media
Eric Draitser
This Website Fights Fascists
Hugh Iglarsh
Barack Obama’s Great Tower of Nothing: Gentrification on a Presidential Level
Andrew Levine
If We’re on the Left, How Come We’re Still Here?
Nick Pemberton
Violence Will Ensue If The GOP Loses
Chuck O’Connell
The Significance of the Tet Offensive
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Seeing John Berger
Paul Street
What Debate? Some Strategic Electoral Considerations
Michael Hudson – Bonnie Faulkner
Rescuing the Banks Instead of the Economy
David Rosen
What is to be Done? Looking Past Trump’s Tyranny
Robert Hunziker
Rebellious Scientists Issue Urgent Appeal
Dean Baker
Lessons From the Trump Tax Cut
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail