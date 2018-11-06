Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
November 6, 2018
The Rogues’ Gallery
More articles by:
CP Editor
November 06, 2018
Lesley Gill
Pablo’s Ghost
Ismael Hossein-Zadeh
Why Iran Needs a War Economy
T.J. Coles – Matthew Alford
US-British Threats Against Russia Have a Long History
Kenneth Surin
Selfiecides: the Gladiators of the Digital Age?
Ralph Nader
Don’t be Flattered, Fooled and Flummoxed in Todays’s Election
Patrick Cockburn
My Childhood Experience of Polio Taught Me an Important Lesson About the Effects of Migration on Healthcare
Robert Fisk
The Global Economy and Political Murder: Why Trudeau Won’t Stop Arms Sales to Saudis
Gary Leupp
How the World Sees the Caravan
Conn Hallinan
Is Peace at Hand in Afghanistan?
Wim Laven
No More Whitewashing Hate
Martin Billheimer
The Bitter Tears of Portland Stone
Joseph G. Ramsey
The Hot Hatchet in My Father’s Chest
Clark T. Scott
Rahm Street
Nyla Ali Khan
Islam Promises Redemption, Growth, and Deliverance: Acquittal of Asia Bibi
November 05, 2018
John Davis
The Rewilding of Humanity?
Kenn Orphan
The Power That Must be Resisted
Zoltan Grossman
Trump Following the Hungarian Model in Demonizing Refugees and Jews
Mark Lewis Taylor
The Violence Today: It’s Not Just “Hate”
Doug Johnson
Poll Forecast: Slight GOP Edge in House for Midterms Could Be Overcome by People of Color and Progressive Women Candidates
Paul Edwards
It’s Brillig in America
Eric Laursen
Why I’m Not Voting
W. T. Whitney
Che Guevara and Cuba’s Battle of Ideas
Dave Lindorff
Scaremongering is the Only Thing Trump and Republicans Have Got
Laura Flanders
Hate Speech at Homeland Security
Mateo Pimentel
Socialism and the Ballot
Joseph G. Ramsey
End the Need for Nursing “Short Cuts”
Thomas Knapp
This Too Shall Pass: “Birthright Citizenship” Kerfuffle is Mostly a Get Out The Vote Tactic
Pete Tucker
On Eve of Election, the Washington Post Keeps Hogan Out of UMD Scandal
Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Cook
Bolsonaro: a Monster Engineered by Our Media
Eric Draitser
This Website Fights Fascists
Hugh Iglarsh
Barack Obama’s Great Tower of Nothing: Gentrification on a Presidential Level
Andrew Levine
If We’re on the Left, How Come We’re Still Here?
Nick Pemberton
Violence Will Ensue If The GOP Loses
Chuck O’Connell
The Significance of the Tet Offensive
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Seeing John Berger
Paul Street
What Debate? Some Strategic Electoral Considerations
Michael Hudson – Bonnie Faulkner
Rescuing the Banks Instead of the Economy
David Rosen
What is to be Done? Looking Past Trump’s Tyranny
Robert Hunziker
Rebellious Scientists Issue Urgent Appeal
Dean Baker
Lessons From the Trump Tax Cut
Brian Cloughley
Spying, Lying and Dying
Aidan O'Brien
The Poppy, the Yasukuni Shrine and Remembering
Kerron Ó Luain
Ireland’s Gaeltacht Regions: Transitioning Into Oblivion?
Michael Donnelly
Barred From the Court: US Indian Law = Imperial Relic
Tommy Raskin
Trump’s Tribalism (And Ours)
