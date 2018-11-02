Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
HELP US REACH THE FINISH LINE!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. Donate today!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 2, 2018

I Was Threatened With Two Years in Prison for Voting

by

My name is Keith Sellars, and I live in Haw River, North Carolina. I’m the father of four beautiful girls and one very protective son.

I was born and raised in Alamance County, North Carolina, and would call no other place home. I’m one of the so-called “Alamance 12” — the 12 people, nine of us black, who were unjustly prosecuted for voting in the 2016 election while on parole.

I’ve voted many times in my life. It started back in my 20s, when I realized that I wanted to make difference. I wasn’t happy with the way things were, especially for young people of color like me.

I was only 15 years old when I ended up in jail for the first time. As many stories like mine begin, I was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time, surrounded by bad influences, with very few options.

I quickly realized that the people around me didn’t have jobs, because there simply weren’t any jobs for them. And if there were jobs, discrimination meant they wouldn’t even get an interview.

To get by, sometimes I broke the law. I knew what I was doing was wrong, but we were just trying to make a living — and surviving has been criminalized for some of us.

It was during these years of going in and out of court when I learned that our legal system didn’t treat everyone the same. I remember white folks who’d done much worse things than I had getting away with a slap on the wrist, while dark-skinned men like me got locked up on harsh sentences.

One in three black men in the United States has been charged with a felony. In North Carolina, black men are incarcerated at four times the rate of white men. And here, as in most states, that can mean harsh restrictions on your right to vote. So even if we think these laws are unfair, the opportunity to influence them is taken from our hands.

These experiences led me to want to get involved in the political process. I voted in the 2008 and 2012 elections. I had trouble with the law again after that, but I was committed to turning my life around. I decided to practice my right to vote once again in 2016. I was told that I could and that I should, because it was the most important election of my life.

I didn’t realize at the moment that I would be targeted, prosecuted, and threatened with yet another felony — and two years in prison — for exercising that right.

For me it’s important that we call this what it is: voter suppression. Other policies — including a proposed voter ID constitutional amendment, polling site closures and early voting restrictions, and partisan and racial gerrymandering — hope to do the same.

I’ve suffered severe consequences to exercise my right to vote. Is it because politicians are afraid of poor and working people like me actually having a say in how we run things?

Keith Sellars, one of the 12 Alamance County, NC residents prosecuted for voting in 2016, organizes with Down Home North Carolina, a multiracial coalition for economic and racial justice.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Keith Sellars

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Keith Sellars
I Was Threatened With Two Years in Prison for Voting
November 01, 2018
Craig Collins
Catabolism: Capitalism’s Frightening Future
Paul Cochrane
Undermined Sovereignty in the Middle East
John G. Russell
The Proud Boy President
Suzanne Gordon
Bezos & Bipartisanship: Voting For Vets Not Always Best Choice For Them or Us
Dean Baker
Yes, Republicans Want People With Pre-Existing Conditions to Pay Up the Wazoo
Michael T. Klare
The New Global Tinderbox: It’s Not Your Mother’s Cold War
Dana L. Sinopoli
Our Rent is Due
Howard Lisnoff
In An Apartment in Brooklyn
Barry Lando
The Long, Ugly History of American Antisemitism
Binoy Kampmark
Angela Merkel’s Last Days
Thomas Knapp
The Pittsburgh Double Bind: Presidents Shouldn’t Be So Important
Ted Rall
With Political Violence, Terror Starts at the Top
October 31, 2018
Arshad Khan
Weather Disasters: Climate Change and the Potential for Conflict
Robert Fantina
The Hypocrisy of the United States, Cuba Edition
Susan Babbitt
The Occasional Stupidity of Hope and How, Again, to Learn From Cuba
Gary Leupp
Notes on Antisemitism
Dean Baker
Diverting Class War Into Generational War, Again
Jonah Raskin
America’s Holy Places in the Age of Trump: Greta Ronningen’s Prison Pilgrimage 
Jérôme Duval
Argentina in Turmoil
Patrick Bond
South Africans Peer Down Trump’s World Economic Shithole
Katarzyna Szczypska
A Polish Warning for an America on the Brink
Julia Stein
The Big Battle Over Rent Control
Colin Todhunter
India’s Farmers Plan Mass March to the Nation’s Parliament as Agrarian Crisis Reaches “Civilization Proportions”
George Ochenski
Don’t Commodify and Commercialize Montana’s Parks
Mark Weisbrot
Congress Should End US Military Backing for the Saudis’ War in Yemen
Soheil Asefi
The Formation of Workers’ Councils in the Abode of the Islamic Republic’s Chicago Boys and the Striving of Democracy Promoter Vultures in Iran
Kary Love
One Law to Rule Them All: Thou Shall Not Kill
October 30, 2018
Kenneth Surin
Saudi Killing in an Age of Manufactured Outrage
T.J. Coles
Why a Neoliberal Society Can’t Survive
David Macaray
No Wonder We’re Screwed
Robert Hunziker
Collapsing Rainforest Ecosystems
Zoltan Grossman
Fascism Denial Ignores Some Inconvenient Truths
Charles Pierson
Will the War Powers Resolution Rise from the Grave?
Lawrence Davidson
The Climate Crisis is Back in the News
Bob Topper
The American Taliban
David Orenstein
A Call to Secular Humanist Resistance: Global Humanism for a Safer, Kinder and Better World
Douglas Lummis
On a Firm Foundation of Mayonnaise: Human and Natural Threats to the Construction of a New Base at Henoko
Binoy Kampmark
The Arms Behind the Invictus Games
Pete Tucker
Meet Larry Hogan, Maryland’s Trump
October 29, 2018
Rob Urie
Brazil, Fascism and the Left Wing of Neoliberalism
Robert Fisk
Did the Saudis Bury Jamal Khashoggi’s Body Facing Mecca?
Binoy Kampmark
The Saudi Blueprint: Arms Sales and Assassinations
Patrick Cockburn
The Death Toll in Yemen is Five Times Higher Than We Think…How Much Longer Will We Shrug Off Responsibility?
Vijay Prashad
India’s Me Too Movement: an Interview With Raya Sarkar
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail