Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
HELP US REACH THE FINISH LINE!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. Donate today!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 2, 2018

Democrats: Headline “America Needs a Raise” Now Before Elections

by

The top Republican politicos must be thinking with adversaries like the Democratic Party, who needs friends. Since 2010 the GOP minority has taken over the majority of state legislatures, Governorships and now the three branches of the federal government.

Polls consistently show most Americans oppose the catastrophic Republican agenda. The American people support raising the frozen federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour; want to protect Obamacare; want law enforcement to punish Wall Street crooks and prevent consumer rip offs; support forming labor unions and protecting labor rights; favor prosecuting the student loan and the for-profit school rackets; want the Republican Party to stop voter suppression and judicial disenfranchisement, and want injured people to have access to the courts. Despite all of these unpopular Republican Party positions, the Republican Party keeps winning.

Even in next month’s elections, which are supposed to produce a blue wave of Democratic victories, the polls are tightening. Trumps polls are edging up, in spite of the belligerent loud mouth’s daily foul and lying invectives.

To see the anemic Democrats, watch the debates between the various candidates. A recent debate between Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley, whose office of attorney general is a widely reported mess, is illustrative. Hawley had McCaskill on the defensive regarding the southern border wall. She kept Trumpeting how she has voted for $70 billion for the wall and border security. She did not advance her own immigration policy.

She agreed with Hawley on a GOP ruse, namely a federal reinsurance program for pre-existing conditions, instead of specifically strengthening Obamacare or, better, coming out for a more efficient full Medicare for everyone with free choice of doctor and hospital. She did not challenge Hawley with an explicit minimum wage target or where he stood on lifting poverty and crumbling infrastructure throughout the state. A few Democratic candidates have solidly put forth a “fight for $15 an hour” position. They also need a public works plan and an alternative tax agenda for fairness and job expanding, crucial public investments.

Too often the GOP candidates have the Democratic candidates on the defensive. The Democrats need to respond to the GOP’s cruel and misleading triad of lower taxes (for the super-rich that is), de-regulation (endangering your health and safety) and a strong defense (meaning further bloating the wasteful, redundant military budget and its boomeranging Empire abroad).

The Democrats are always backtracking because they largely have no military or foreign policy differing from the GOP; they have no stand against crony capitalism for corporate welfare, despised by both conservatives and progressives. They will not argue strongly for needed “law and order” regulation to prevent toxics from poisoning your air, water and soil. They advance no law enforcement plan to protect your consumer dollars and prevent another Wall Street criminal collapse on jobs, savings, and pension funds that would result in another giant taxpayer bailout. Some Congressional Democrats even joined with Republicans this year to weaken the Dodd-Frank law.

In recent months, I have been asking numerous Congressional Democratic groups, such as the House Democratic Caucus and the Democratic National Committee, why the specific, abysmal and cruel Republican votes in Congress are not made into campaign headliners. No response. Why are they not making the stagnant, low wages an emblazoned cause for tens of millions of Americans? Why are they not telling people to go “Vote for a Raise,” –long overdue following years of workers being shortchanged by inflation, being denied raises for productivity advances, and being subjected to wage theft amounting to as much as $50 billion a year?

“America Needs a Raise,” can become a clarion call for getting out the vote and highlighting the vast inequalities of, say Walmarts CEO making $12,000 an hour, plus perks and benefits, while many of his workers sweat away at little more than $11 an hour.

So compromised by campaign cash are most Democratic candidates, excepting the few progressive insurgents, that they are not even rebutting the exaggerated and defective Republican boasts about the economy’s low unemployment rates for Hispanic and Black workers. Millions of workers have dropped out of the labor market, record millions are temps or work short weeks, wages are stagnant, rents higher, and at least a third of Americans are poor.

The Republicans are getting away with their phony sing-song of a robust economy in their political TV ads and debates. Again and again, too few Democrats will not stand for explicit policies that reflect majoritarian opinion and contrast with the plutocratic, big business interests of the Republicans.

With all the winning issues waiting for the Democratic Party to show the voters what it stands for, why is there is hesitation, cowardliness, and obsession with raising money from commercial interests? Moreover, four time losers at the Congressional level and their failed political consultants have refused to step aside and be replaced by fresh, young politicians insistent on defending the country from the worst, cruelest, most corrupt iteration of the Republican Party in history.

Imagine what FDR, Harry Truman, and LBJ would have done with this current crop of grim and greedy Republican corporatists such as super-rich Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who just told the country that cuts in Medicare and social security are necessary due to the deficits he and his GOP created with the giant tax escapes for the rich and big corporations. For starters, old style Democrats would be “raising hell” promoting the omnipresent message that America Needs a Raise!

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ralph Nader

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Ralph Nader is a consumer advocate, lawyer and author of Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us! 

Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Ralph Nader
Democrats: Headline “America Needs a Raise” Now Before Elections
Matthew Johnson
The Real White Man’s Burden
Ipek S. Burnett
Waiting for Godot: a Tale of American Democracy
Mel Gurtov
Is China a “Responsible Great Power”?
Al Ronzoni
Mary Shelley: the 200th Anniversary of a Rebel Girl and Her Creature
Robert Koehler
Lives that Matter?
Jasmine Aguilera
Sacrificing Border Communities for Political Gain
Jessicah Pierre
Trump Returns to an Old Formula: Lies and Hatred
Robert Koehler
Mass Murder and American History
Jenna Orkin
An Exploration of Suicide and Grief: Sigrid Nunez’ “The Friend”
Louis Proyect
Marie Colvin’s Wars
Graham Peebles
Public Spaces Private Control
Keith Sellars
I Was Threatened With Two Years in Prison for Voting
November 01, 2018
Craig Collins
Catabolism: Capitalism’s Frightening Future
Paul Cochrane
Undermined Sovereignty in the Middle East
John G. Russell
The Proud Boy President
Suzanne Gordon
Bezos & Bipartisanship: Voting For Vets Not Always Best Choice For Them or Us
Dean Baker
Yes, Republicans Want People With Pre-Existing Conditions to Pay Up the Wazoo
Michael T. Klare
The New Global Tinderbox: It’s Not Your Mother’s Cold War
Dana L. Sinopoli
Our Rent is Due
Howard Lisnoff
In An Apartment in Brooklyn
Barry Lando
The Long, Ugly History of American Antisemitism
Binoy Kampmark
Angela Merkel’s Last Days
Thomas Knapp
The Pittsburgh Double Bind: Presidents Shouldn’t Be So Important
Ted Rall
With Political Violence, Terror Starts at the Top
October 31, 2018
Arshad Khan
Weather Disasters: Climate Change and the Potential for Conflict
Robert Fantina
The Hypocrisy of the United States, Cuba Edition
Susan Babbitt
The Occasional Stupidity of Hope and How, Again, to Learn From Cuba
Gary Leupp
Notes on Antisemitism
Dean Baker
Diverting Class War Into Generational War, Again
Jonah Raskin
America’s Holy Places in the Age of Trump: Greta Ronningen’s Prison Pilgrimage 
Jérôme Duval
Argentina in Turmoil
Patrick Bond
South Africans Peer Down Trump’s World Economic Shithole
Katarzyna Szczypska
A Polish Warning for an America on the Brink
Julia Stein
The Big Battle Over Rent Control
Colin Todhunter
India’s Farmers Plan Mass March to the Nation’s Parliament as Agrarian Crisis Reaches “Civilization Proportions”
George Ochenski
Don’t Commodify and Commercialize Montana’s Parks
Mark Weisbrot
Congress Should End US Military Backing for the Saudis’ War in Yemen
Soheil Asefi
The Formation of Workers’ Councils in the Abode of the Islamic Republic’s Chicago Boys and the Striving of Democracy Promoter Vultures in Iran
Kary Love
One Law to Rule Them All: Thou Shall Not Kill
October 30, 2018
Kenneth Surin
Saudi Killing in an Age of Manufactured Outrage
T.J. Coles
Why a Neoliberal Society Can’t Survive
David Macaray
No Wonder We’re Screwed
Robert Hunziker
Collapsing Rainforest Ecosystems
Zoltan Grossman
Fascism Denial Ignores Some Inconvenient Truths
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail