November 2, 2018
Bill Blum Needs Our Help
Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Cook
Bolsonaro: a Monster Engineered by Our Media
Eric Draitser
This Website Fights Fascists
Hugh Iglarsh
Barack Obama’s Great Tower of Nothing: Gentrification on a Presidential Level
Andrew Levine
If We’re on the Left, How Come We’re Still Here?
Nick Pemberton
Violence Will Ensue If The GOP Loses
Chuck O’Connell
The Significance of the Tet Offensive
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Seeing John Berger
Paul Street
What Debate? Some Strategic Electoral Considerations
Michael Hudson – Bonnie Faulkner
Rescuing the Banks Instead of the Economy
David Rosen
What is to be Done? Looking Past Trump’s Tyranny
Robert Hunziker
Rebellious Scientists Issue Urgent Appeal
Dean Baker
Lessons From the Trump Tax Cut
Brian Cloughley
Spying, Lying and Dying
Aidan O'Brien
The Poppy, the Yasukuni Shrine and Remembering
Kerron Ó Luain
Ireland’s Gaeltacht Regions: Transitioning Into Oblivion?
Michael Donnelly
Barred From the Court: US Indian Law = Imperial Relic
Tommy Raskin
Trump’s Tribalism (And Ours)
Lina Berrio, Philippe Bourgois, Jennifer Burrell et. al
Where We Stand on the Caravan: Five Things You Should Know
Kevin Alexander Gray
14th Amendment Nullification Threatens the Core of Citizenship
Binoy Kampmark
Brazil Moves Right: the Rise of Jair Bolsonaro
Zanga Chimombo
A Modern Ethic for a Finite World
Kani Xulam
Is Erdogan Like Malcolm X?
George Ganitis
History Repeats Itself as Neoliberals Flock to Bolsonaro’s Side
Ron Jacobs
Jim Crow Kills a Kid
Paramjeet Berwal
The Trump Syndrome in Brazil and Elsewhere
Russell Mokhiber
Sarah Chayes on Kleptocracy in America
Ramzy Baroud
It Is a New Era, But China’s Balancing Act Will Fail in the Middle East
Steve Klinger
Give Us Not Our Daily Trump
Joseph Natoli
Up Ahead
Ted Dace
Israel as Irony
Paul Fitzgerald - Elizabeth Gould
The Khashoggi Gambit
Julian Vigo
Diverting Class War Into Generational War, Again
Bill Martin
The Christine Blasey Ford Episode: State Feminism, the Worthless “Left,” and Liberal delusions
Ralph Nader
Democrats: Headline “America Needs a Raise” Now Before Elections
Matthew Johnson
The Real White Man’s Burden
Ipek S. Burnett
Waiting for Godot: a Tale of American Democracy
Al Ronzoni
Mary Shelley: the 200th Anniversary of a Rebel Girl and Her Creature
Robert Koehler
Lives that Matter?
Jasmine Aguilera
Sacrificing Border Communities for Political Gain
Jessicah Pierre
Trump Returns to an Old Formula: Lies and Hatred
Robert Koehler
Mass Murder and American History
Jenna Orkin
An Exploration of Suicide and Grief: Sigrid Nunez’ “The Friend”
Louis Proyect
Marie Colvin’s Wars
Keith Sellars
I Was Threatened With Two Years in Prison for Voting
David Yearsley
Bach’s Beat
