Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
HELP US REACH THE FINISH LINE!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. Donate today!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 1, 2018

In An Apartment in Brooklyn

by

Faige (a fictitious name) remains in her apartment in Brooklyn, New York and all of the fears that she felt as a teenager in Eastern Europe during the onslaught of Naziism in the lead-up to World War II have come back. It was Kristallnacht on the night of November 9-10, 1938. She witnessed the murder of family members and was saved only through the intervention of a family acquaintance who was a taxi driver. She was a 17-year-old with striking red hair and the taxi driver and his basic humanity and fearlessness are the only things that saved Faige from the Holocaust that would follow.

Now in her apartment in Brooklyn the scenes of the horror that she witnessed 80 years ago have come back to her, as the news of the horrific attack against members of the Jewish congregation in Pittsburgh at the Tree of Life congregation became known.

Faige sees two men in her apartment from the Nazi past who are not physically present, but are all-too real to her and their intent is to murder her, as they did to members of her immediate family. Although people who have come to visit and comfort her sit in the chairs where she imagines the Nazis are sitting, she cannot distinguish between, in the horror she continues to experience, those who have come to be with her to help and the horrific ghosts that haunt from the past. Her fear cannot be assuaged and it is difficult for her to calm down in the new horror in which she finds herself.

There are some with the expertise to analyze with some measure of precision what is happening to Faige, who has witnessed the unspeakable and now is immersed in the reports of what has happened in a place where she thought that she was safe. Indeed, most Jews in the U.S. felt safe until the alleged attack by Robert Bowers in the Jewish congregation in Pittsburgh where people came to worship. Although a degree of anti-Semitism has been present in U.S. society, along with racism and other forms of hatred against immigrants and against other religious persuasions, that hatred was seen in context as extremist views and was not accepted and encouraged by those at the highest levels of government in Washington, D.C. But now there is a free-for-all of hate that the President of the United States and some members of his administration have forcefully supported. And the anti-Semites and white supremacists are listening carefully and heeding those words. In Kentucky, an alleged murderer shot and killed two elderly black people after he was thwarted by a locked door in an attempted attack against a black church.

Indeed, when Donald Trump admonishes and condemns madmen and violent extremists like alleged bomb maker Cesar Sayoc and alleged gunman Robert Bowers, it is a simple task to Google the numerous instances in which Trump has encouraged and stoked the flames of hatred by his own statements in public places. He began his presidential campaign with attacks against immigrants and is so lacking in judgement that he held a campaign rally in the Midwest on the night of the slaughter in Pittsburgh and added a call for arming those in houses of worship as a remedy for racist and religious intolerance and hatred that he himself has supported. This narcissist can’t begin to understand how those in grief need empathy in a time of great suffering.

How does Trump think that the doctored video clip of him attacking a caricatured figure with an image of a head composed of the CNN logo outside of a wrestling ring would be seen to those lost at the fringes of society? Trump is a master at playing the media in a perverse Orwellian manner that appeals to lost and hateful souls and many of those who support and supported Trump and his fellow travelers in the Republican Party. It is all calculated and has had its intended effect on those of us of goodwill and a woman in an apartment in Brooklyn who has suffered so much! Trump finds that among these mass murderers and terrorists are some “very fine people.” It takes a lot of ignorance and bald-face meanness to terrorize a 97-year-old woman! These fascists know the lethal effects of their words. They represent a decaying social, political, and economic system that the power elite has learned how to play.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Howard Lisnoff

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Howard Lisnoff is a freelance writer. He is the author of Against the Wall: Memoir of a Vietnam-Era War Resister (2017).

November 01, 2018
Dana L. Sinopoli
Our Rent is Due
Howard Lisnoff
In An Apartment in Brooklyn
Barry Lando
The Long, Ugly History of American Antisemitism
Binoy Kampmark
Angela Merkel’s Last Days
Thomas Knapp
The Pittsburgh Double Bind: Presidents Shouldn’t Be So Important
Ted Rall
With Political Violence, Terror Starts at the Top
October 31, 2018
Arshad Khan
Weather Disasters: Climate Change and the Potential for Conflict
Robert Fantina
The Hypocrisy of the United States, Cuba Edition
Susan Babbitt
The Occasional Stupidity of Hope and How, Again, to Learn From Cuba
Gary Leupp
Notes on Antisemitism
Dean Baker
Diverting Class War Into Generational War, Again
Jonah Raskin
America’s Holy Places in the Age of Trump: Greta Ronningen’s Prison Pilgrimage 
Jérôme Duval
Argentina in Turmoil
Patrick Bond
South Africans Peer Down Trump’s World Economic Shithole
Katarzyna Szczypska
A Polish Warning for an America on the Brink
Julia Stein
The Big Battle Over Rent Control
Colin Todhunter
India’s Farmers Plan Mass March to the Nation’s Parliament as Agrarian Crisis Reaches “Civilization Proportions”
George Ochenski
Don’t Commodify and Commercialize Montana’s Parks
Mark Weisbrot
Congress Should End US Military Backing for the Saudis’ War in Yemen
Soheil Asefi
The Formation of Workers’ Councils in the Abode of the Islamic Republic’s Chicago Boys and the Striving of Democracy Promoter Vultures in Iran
Kary Love
One Law to Rule Them All: Thou Shall Not Kill
October 30, 2018
Kenneth Surin
Saudi Killing in an Age of Manufactured Outrage
T.J. Coles
Why a Neoliberal Society Can’t Survive
David Macaray
No Wonder We’re Screwed
Robert Hunziker
Collapsing Rainforest Ecosystems
Zoltan Grossman
Fascism Denial Ignores Some Inconvenient Truths
Charles Pierson
Will the War Powers Resolution Rise from the Grave?
Lawrence Davidson
The Climate Crisis is Back in the News
Bob Topper
The American Taliban
David Orenstein
A Call to Secular Humanist Resistance: Global Humanism for a Safer, Kinder and Better World
Douglas Lummis
On a Firm Foundation of Mayonnaise: Human and Natural Threats to the Construction of a New Base at Henoko
Binoy Kampmark
The Arms Behind the Invictus Games
Pete Tucker
Meet Larry Hogan, Maryland’s Trump
October 29, 2018
Rob Urie
Brazil, Fascism and the Left Wing of Neoliberalism
Robert Fisk
Did the Saudis Bury Jamal Khashoggi’s Body Facing Mecca?
Binoy Kampmark
The Saudi Blueprint: Arms Sales and Assassinations
Patrick Cockburn
The Death Toll in Yemen is Five Times Higher Than We Think…How Much Longer Will We Shrug Off Responsibility?
Vijay Prashad
India’s Me Too Movement: an Interview With Raya Sarkar
ANIS SHIVANI
The Country’s Most Important Animal Raw Food Producer Has Just Been Put Out of Business by the FDA
Gerry Brown
America Wants China to Reform Its State-Owned Enterprises to be Market-Oriented: Be Careful What You Wish for!
Paul K. Haeder
Housing Crisis, Mental Health Collective Breakdown, 9 am to 5 am Work!
Raouf Halaby
Under the Branches of The Tree of Life
Thomas Knapp
For Better or Worse, Early Voting is Changing American Elections
Michael Doliner
Joining the 1%
Seth Sandronsky
Undoing Patriarchy
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail