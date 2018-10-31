Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
HELP US REACH THE FINISH LINE!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. Donate today!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 31, 2018

Congress Should End US Military Backing for the Saudis’ War in Yemen

by

Each day since October 2, new evidence has emerged that the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a resident of Virginia, was a premeditated murder. At the same time, it is also increasingly clear that the murder was approved at the highest levels of the Saudi Arabian government, most likely including the current ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Saudis at first maintained that Khashoggi had left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, alive; they then claimed, incredulously, that he was killed there in the course of a fist fight. But we also know that a team of 15 Saudis, including “an autopsy expert” and others with links to Saudi high officials and intelligence, was flown in at dawn on October 2.

In the past four years, the United States has supplied 60 percent of Saudi arms purchases. Should the US government cut off weapons sales to Saudi Arabia in response to this atrocity? Of course they should. But President Trump has opposed this measure, and the Washington Post reported that Congress might not even have a chance to vote on it.

However, there is something vastly more important and obvious that the US Congress can do ― regardless of what Trump wants ― about Saudi atrocities. Congress can stop US participation in the Saudis’ genocidal war in Yemen.

Since 2015, the US military has been providing midair refueling to Saudi and UAE planes conducting airstrikes that have killed thousands of civilians in Yemen ― including a school bus with 40 children that was hit with a US-made bomb in August. These bombing raids have hit water, sewage, and other vital infrastructure, causing thousands more deaths and a million people infected with cholera.

But most catastrophically, the air strikes and the Saudi blockade and siege of Yemen’s major port city have caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today, with 14 million people on the brink of starvation, according to the UN. The New York Times editorial board has noted that the Saudis were trying to “starve Yemen into submission,” and that this constituted “war crimes.”

Congress can stop these horrific crimes, because the Saudi and UAE bombers are dependent on midair refueling from US planes. The US also provides assistance with targeting and intelligence, and logistics.

There are currently bipartisan bills in both houses of Congress to cut off US participation in the war. House Concurrent Resolution 138, introduced by Ro Khanna (D-CA), has 60 co-sponsors. These include high-level leadership, such as the ranking Democratic members of the Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, Appropriations, and Judiciary Committees. The Senate bill, led by Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Mike Lee (R-UT), got 44 votes in February and is likely to get a majority in the wake of the Khashoggi murder.

These bills have been introduced under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, a law that reinforced the Constitution’s provision that Congress should decide whether or not the US military should be deployed in war. Under the two resolutions, if the Congress votes to end US military participation in the Saudi war, the president will have 30 days to withdraw.

In the coming months, tens of thousands of people across the country will be contacting their representatives and senators to persuade them to vote to end this war that has nothing to do with US national security. They will be up against some of the most powerful interests in the world: the military-industrial complex ― including the weapons manufacturers that Trump has expressed concerns about ― as well as the national security state. But if enough people participate in this effort, the war will end.

This column originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mark Weisbrot

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Mark Weisbrot is co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, in Washington, D.C. and president of Just Foreign Policy. He is also the author of  Failed: What the “Experts” Got Wrong About the Global Economy (Oxford University Press, 2015).

October 31, 2018
Arshad Khan
Weather Disasters: Climate Change and the Potential for Conflict
Robert Fantina
The Hypocrisy of the United States, Cuba Edition
Susan Babbitt
The Occasional Stupidity of Hope and How, Again, to Learn From Cuba
Gary Leupp
Notes on Antisemitism
Dean Baker
Diverting Class War Into Generational War, Again
Jonah Raskin
America’s Holy Places in the Age of Trump: Greta Ronningen’s Prison Pilgrimage 
Jérôme Duval
Argentina in Turmoil
Patrick Bond
South Africans Peer Down Trump’s World Economic Shithole
Katarzyna Szczypska
A Polish Warning for an America on the Brink
Julia Stein
The Big Battle Over Rent Control
Colin Todhunter
India’s Farmers Plan Mass March to the Nation’s Parliament as Agrarian Crisis Reaches “Civilization Proportions”
George Ochenski
Don’t Commodify and Commercialize Montana’s Parks
Mark Weisbrot
Congress Should End US Military Backing for the Saudis’ War in Yemen
Soheil Asefi
The Formation of Workers’ Councils in the Abode of the Islamic Republic’s Chicago Boys and the Striving of Democracy Promoter Vultures in Iran
Kary Love
One Law to Rule Them All: Thou Shall Not Kill
October 30, 2018
Kenneth Surin
Saudi Killing in an Age of Manufactured Outrage
T.J. Coles
Why a Neoliberal Society Can’t Survive
David Macaray
No Wonder We’re Screwed
Robert Hunziker
Collapsing Rainforest Ecosystems
Zoltan Grossman
Fascism Denial Ignores Some Inconvenient Truths
Charles Pierson
Will the War Powers Resolution Rise from the Grave?
Lawrence Davidson
The Climate Crisis is Back in the News
Bob Topper
The American Taliban
David Orenstein
A Call to Secular Humanist Resistance: Global Humanism for a Safer, Kinder and Better World
Douglas Lummis
On a Firm Foundation of Mayonnaise: Human and Natural Threats to the Construction of a New Base at Henoko
Binoy Kampmark
The Arms Behind the Invictus Games
Pete Tucker
Meet Larry Hogan, Maryland’s Trump
October 29, 2018
Rob Urie
Brazil, Fascism and the Left Wing of Neoliberalism
Robert Fisk
Did the Saudis Bury Jamal Khashoggi’s Body Facing Mecca?
Binoy Kampmark
The Saudi Blueprint: Arms Sales and Assassinations
Patrick Cockburn
The Death Toll in Yemen is Five Times Higher Than We Think…How Much Longer Will We Shrug Off Responsibility?
Vijay Prashad
India’s Me Too Movement: an Interview With Raya Sarkar
ANIS SHIVANI
The Country’s Most Important Animal Raw Food Producer Has Just Been Put Out of Business by the FDA
Gerry Brown
America Wants China to Reform Its State-Owned Enterprises to be Market-Oriented: Be Careful What You Wish for!
Paul K. Haeder
Housing Crisis, Mental Health Collective Breakdown, 9 am to 5 am Work!
Raouf Halaby
Under the Branches of The Tree of Life
Thomas Knapp
For Better or Worse, Early Voting is Changing American Elections
Michael Doliner
Joining the 1%
Seth Sandronsky
Undoing Patriarchy
Nyla Ali Khan
Revising Narratives of the Partition of India and October 27th, 1947
Elliot Sperber
Paumanok
Weekend Edition
October 26, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
After the Khashoggi Murder, It is Up To Israel to Repair the Crack in the Axis of Evil
Joshua Frank
This is Serious, Help Keep CounterPunch a Corporate-Free Zone
Paul Street
When America Was Great, Savage White Un-Settlers Raped a Continent and Assaulted a Planet
Marco Armiero, Ashley Dawson, and Ethemcan Turhan
The Poor, the Rich and the Immigrant
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail