Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. A generous donor is matching all donations of $100 or more! So please donate now to double your punch!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 26, 2018

Trump’s Gender “Science” is Reductive, Mean and Wrong

by

Photo Source Kevin Dooley | CC BY 2.0

Trump is having a problem with sex, and it’s not exactly what you might think. There are no Russian tapes, spankings with magazines, or confessions of grabbing anyone this time around.

Specifically, it’s a problem with sex and gender.

Sex and gender aren’t the same thing, though many people mistake them for being synonymous.

I was mistaken too, until I began studying social science. I was born with two X chromosomes and all of the body parts that come with them. So I was assigned female (my sex) at birth and I was raised as a girl (my gender). Since my sex (assigned on account of chromosomes, body parts, and hormones) and my gender (all of the non-biological components of what makes you a man or a woman) matched, the two felt synonymous.

Nothing about my chromosomes or genitalia created a biological need to do the behavior associated with my gender: playing with dolls, wearing dresses, polishing my nails. But, as I was taught as a child that girls do those things, they felt right.

Social scientists say that gender is something you do, not something you are. We also talk about something called the “gender binary.” This is the false yet pervasive belief that there are two, and only two, sexes and genders.

It’s a lot more complicated than that, and not just when it comes to gender. Did you know that being intersex — having ambiguous sex characteristics — is actually as common as having red hair?

I’ve always loved being a girl. But not everyone’s sex assignments and gender assignments match. A transgender person is someone whose gender differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. A non-binary or genderqueer person may not identify as either gender.

I’ve never personally experienced what it feels like to be treated as the gender I’m not. That’s my good fortune. Trans people describe the experience as incredibly painful. Trans man Trystan Reese described it as a matter of life or death: If he couldn’t live as a man, he couldn’t go on living.

Yet Trump is now looking to define gender as the sex assigned as birth, supposedly because that’s “grounded in science.” No it bloody well isn’t, and I say that as a scientist.

Here’s what is grounded in science: Unless this country stops discriminating against transgender people and starts protecting them, more transgender people will die.

Four in ten transgender people attempt suicide. The list of reasons includes bullying, rejection by friends and family, violence, discrimination, and more.

Trump’s move — if he makes it — will serve to erase the civil rights of 1.4 million transgender Americans. An already vulnerable population will needlessly suffer more.

On the other hand, research shows that transgender people who are supported in their transition — that is, allowed to live openly and authentically as themselves, without harassment, violence, or bullying — have better mental health, life satisfaction, and even job satisfaction.

That shouldn’t be surprising: It’s true of all people. Why would the government want to do the exact opposite?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jill Richardson

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Weekend Edition
October 26, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jill Richardson
Trump’s Gender “Science” is Reductive, Mean and Wrong
Jason Holland
The Least Important Election in History
Binoy Kampmark
Ditching Nuclear Treaties: Trump Withdraws from the INF
Ralph Nader
Cong. Jamie Raskin – “Vote For a Raise, Expose the GOP, Win the Elections”
Manuel E. Yepe
Could Trump Bring Down the American Empire?
James Bovard
35th Anniversary of Biggest Pre-9/11 U.S. Antiterrorism Debacle
Johnny Gaunt
EU or Socialism?
Paul Cox
An Inside Look at Veterans’ Health Care Now Under Attack
Matthew Johnson
Truth and Reconciliation for Gender-based Offenses
Sarah Anderson
Any Senior Who Needs Home Care Should Get It
Patrick Walker
How the Rats Revolt: “Ratting Out” Democrats’ Electoral Extortion
Mike Garrity
Why the Writer Rick Bass is Dead Wrong About the Threats to the Grizzlies of the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem
Domenica Ghanem
Trump’s Caravan: a Case of Journalistic Malpractice
Ted Rall
The Left Will Never Thrive Without a Well-Funded Left Media Organization
Louis Proyect
The Mafia and the Class Struggle
Cesar Chelala
Violence in the Schools has no Borders
Camilo Gómez
Steve King and the Tipping Point for the Republican Party?
Dan Corjescu
A Dialectic of Hope?
James Munson
Robert P. Alvarez
As Voter Registration Soars, So Does Voter Suppression
John Feffer
Sanders’ “Progressive International” Isn’t Very…International
Robin Carver
Being Trans in America Was Already Scary. Now It’s Downright Terrifying!
Dan Plesch
Progressives Need a New Internationalist Foreign Policy
Dana E. Abizaid
Living With the Red Sox in Istanbul
Rob Seimetz
Modernity Has Failed Us, And I’d Love It If We Made It
Vern Loomis
Instant Bull in Istanbul
Michael Doliner
Joining the 1%
Seth Sandronsky
Undoing Patriarchy
October 25, 2018
Bruce E. Levine
Vital Ignored Truths in Milgram’s Obedience to Authority Studies
Richard Eskow
Prez Pans Saudi Shocker, Stays Mum On Mass-Murder Prequel
Monika Zgustova
A Stroll Through the Ruins of the Austro-Hungarian Empire
George Ochenski
We’re a Better Society Than You Think, Mr. Trump
Kathleen Wallace
American Unreality
Robert Lipsyte
How Frats, Teams, and Gangs Divide, Conquer, and Now Judge America
Dean Baker
The Midterms: It’s All Up for Grabs
David Mattson
The Tragedy of Grizzly Bear Management
George Wuerthner
We Must Change Our Medieval Approach to Wildfires
Gerry Brown
Bhutan: Heaven is Still Far Away for the Himalayan Kingdom at 7,000 Feet Above Sea Level
Rich Gibson
Thirty-Five Years On: The Mystery of the Grenada Invasion Remains
Andrew Stewart
Pension Fraud: How PBS’s Frontline Let the Clinton Democrats Off the Hook
Kim C. Domenico
Original Politics: Protecting the Borderland of the Anarchist Soul
Cesar Chelala
Honoring the Enemy
October 24, 2018
Pete Dolack
Why Do Yemen’s Dead Not Merit the Attention of Jamal Khashoggi?
Scott Parkin
Why “Good Liberals” Won’t Save the Climate
Patrick Cockburn
Leak by Leak: Erdogan Exerts His Leverage Over the Saudis
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail