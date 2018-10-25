Fearless Muckraking
October 25, 2018
LaToya Ruby Frazier Takes on Levi’s
More articles by:
CP Editor
October 25, 2018
Bruce E. Levine
Vital Ignored Truths in Milgram’s Obedience to Authority Studies
Richard Eskow
Prez Pans Saudi Shocker, Stays Mum On Mass-Murder Prequel
Monika Zgustova
A Stroll Through the Ruins of the Austro-Hungarian Empire
George Ochenski
We’re a Better Society Than You Think, Mr. Trump
Kathleen Wallace
American Unreality
Robert Lipsyte
How Frats, Teams, and Gangs Divide, Conquer, and Now Judge America
Dean Baker
The Midterms: It’s All Up for Grabs
David Mattson
The Tragedy of Grizzly Bear Management
George Wuerthner
We Must Change Our Medieval Approach to Wildfires
Gerry Brown
Bhutan: Heaven is Still Far Away for the Himalayan Kingdom at 7,000 Feet Above Sea Level
Rich Gibson
Thirty-Five Years On: The Mystery of the Grenada Invasion Remains
Andrew Stewart
Pension Fraud: How PBS’s Frontline Let the Clinton Democrats Off the Hook
Kim C. Domenico
Original Politics: Protecting the Borderland of the Anarchist Soul
Cesar Chelala
Honoring the Enemy
October 24, 2018
Pete Dolack
Why Do Yemen’s Dead Not Merit the Attention of Jamal Khashoggi?
Scott Parkin
Why “Good Liberals” Won’t Save the Climate
Patrick Cockburn
Leak by Leak: Erdogan Exerts His Leverage Over the Saudis
Ryan LaMothe
The Occult Injustice of Laws Supporting Capitalism
Kenneth Surin
Corruption and Gentrification in Post-Industrial Buffalo
John W. Whitehead
Has America Become a Dictatorship Disguised as a Democracy?
Raouf Halaby
Assassination as a Criminal Tool by the Powerful Against the Weak and Oppressed
Binoy Kampmark
Wentworth Blues: Another Nail in the Scomo Coffin
Faisal Khan
A Word on Edward Said
JB Haglund
Ignorance is Strength: America’s Sports Mania
David Mattson
Bizarre and Misleading Claims About Grizzly Bears
Thomas Knapp
A Convenient Caravan: Cui Bono?
Nyla Ali Khan
Realpolitik Relegates Human Rights to the Background
Barbara Nimri Aziz
What is It About Bears?
October 23, 2018
Patrick Cockburn
The Middle East, Not Russia, Will Prove Trump’s Downfall
Ipek S. Burnett
The Assault on The New Colossus: Trump’s Threat to Close the U.S.-Mexican Border
Mary Troy Johnston
The War on Terror is the Reign of Terror
Maximilian Werner
The Rhetoric and Reality of Death by Grizzly
David Macaray
Teamsters, Hells Angels, and Self-Determination
Jeffrey Sommers
“No People, Big Problem”: Democracy and Its Discontents In Latvia
Dean Baker
Looking for the Next Crisis: the Not Very Scary World of CLOs
Binoy Kampmark
Leaking for Change: ASIO, Jakarta, and Australia’s Jerusalem Problem
Chris Wright
The Necessity of “Lesser-Evil” Voting
Muhammad Othman
Daunting Challenge for Activists: The Cook Customer “Connection”
Don Fitz
A Debate for Auditor: What the Papers Wouldn’t Say
October 22, 2018
Henry Giroux
Neoliberalism in the Age of Pedagogical Terrorism
Melvin Goodman
Washington’s Latest Cold War Maneuver: Pulling Out of the INF
David Mattson
Basket of Deplorables Revisited: Grizzly Bears at the Mercy of Wyoming
Michelle Renee Matisons
Hurricane War Zone Further Immiserates Florida Panhandle, Panama City
Tom Gill
A Storm is Brewing in Europe: Italy and Its Public Finances Are at the Center of It
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
An Illegitimate, US-Backed Regime is Fueling the Honduran Refugee Crisis
