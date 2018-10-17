Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 17, 2018

What You Can Do About the Saudi Atrocities in Yemen

by

Photo Source Felton Davis | CC BY 2.0

Since the war criminality embedded in U.S. complicity in Yemen is no less than what was represented at the Nuremberg Trials, it is incumbent upon us to take action. U.S. citizens — no matter what their politics are — must do something about the horror we’re inflicting upon the innocent citizens of Yemen.

After all, what’s the difference between the six million plus victims of The Holocaust and the eight to ten million victims of famine dwelling in the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula, where we are guaranteeing their demise? Keep in mind, if you will, as consider that question in light of the fact that untold numbers have already succumbed to death, maiming and irreparable damage in other respects as a result of our tax dollars targeting their immiserated lives.

What can you do about all this?

In no special order, I delineate a short list:

1) Take the obligatory step of informing your representatives that you demand a change in U.S. policy vis-a-visSaudi Arabia.

2) Acknowledge that our policy is intimately associated with Israel’s geopolitical agenda, and — as you cross paths with anyone supporting that stance — make it very clear that their “support” makes them complicit.

3) Boycott — even if only on a minimal level — any company or product contributing to the above.

4) Attempt to engage with individuals who are ignorant about current events in Yemen. This means educators all along the spectrum. PTA meetings should not be out of bounds. Parameters precluding such interaction would certainly not be imposed if the subject were the genocide of…. [I’ll let you complete the sentence.]

5) Write letters to editors, BUT make sure that you give contact information to encourage interaction with readers.

6) Contact the mayor’s office of the municipality you live in, and humbly and respectfully request that the powers that be create a temporary Yemen Day, during which journalists and many others can be invited to spread the word about the informative literature you’ll be handing out at various booths (if you can secure permission for space near the local City Hall).

7) Volunteer to give a speech at a local school, designed to encourage civic engagement which spotlights issues related to Yemen.

8) Write an article with some fresh perspective on Yemen for an alternative media outlet, and underscore the importance of moving in solidarity on this issue following a fresh paradigm. Provide your personal contact information, and emphasize the fact that it is no longer sufficient for writers to document exclusively, that it is mandatory that publishers, writers, readers and one and all who are concerned about the war criminality in Yemen and elsewhere to discuss what viable options exist for making a difference immediately.

Like I said… this is a select list. I can provide many more suggestions if you contact me at couriercrescent@gmail.com. Particularly for those living outside of the U.S.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Muhammad Othman

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

October 17, 2018
Patrick Cockburn
When Saudi Arabia’s Credibility is Damaged, So is America’s
John Steppling
Before the Law
Frank Stricker
Wages Rising? 
James McEnteer
Larry Summers Trips Out
Muhammad Othman
What You Can Do About the Saudi Atrocities in Yemen
Binoy Kampmark
Agents of Chaos: Trump, the Federal Reserve and Andrew Jackson
Karen J. Greenberg
Justice Derailed: From Gitmo to Kavanaugh
John Feffer
Why is the Radical Right Still Winning?
Dan Corjescu
Green Tsunami in Bavaria?
Rohullah Naderi
Why Afghan Girls Are Out of School?
George Ochenski
You Have to Give Respect to Get Any, Mr. Trump
Cesar Chelala
Is China Winning the War for Africa?
Mel Gurtov
Getting Away with Murder
W. T. Whitney
Colombian Lawyer Diego Martinez Needs Solidarity Now
Dean Baker
Nothing to Brag About: Scott Walker’s Economic Record in Wisconsin:
October 16, 2018
Gregory Elich
Diplomatic Deadlock: Can U.S.-North Korea Diplomacy Survive Maximum Pressure?
Rob Seimetz
Talking About Death While In Decadence
Kent Paterson
Fifty Years of Mexican October
Robert Fantina
Trump, Iran and Sanctions
Greg Macdougall
Indigenous Suicide in Canada
Kenneth Surin
On Reading the Diaries of Tony Benn, Britain’s Greatest Labour Politician
Andrew Bacevich
Unsolicited Advice for an Undeclared Presidential Candidate: a Letter to Elizabeth Warren
Thomas Knapp
Facebook Meddles in the 2018 Midterm Elections
Muhammad Othman
Khashoggi and Demetracopoulos
Gerry Brown
Lies, Damn Lies & Statistics: How the US Weaponizes Them to Accuse  China of Debt Trap Diplomacy
Christian Ingo Lenz Dunker – Peter Lehman
The Brazilian Presidential Elections and “The Rules of The Game”
Robert Fisk
What a Forgotten Shipwreck in the Irish Sea Can Tell Us About Brexit
Martin Billheimer
Here Cochise Everywhere
David Swanson
Humanitarian Bombs
Dean Baker
The Federal Reserve is Not a Church
October 15, 2018
Rob Urie
Climate Crisis is Upon Us
Conn Hallinan
Syria’s Chessboard
Patrick Cockburn
The Saudi Atrocities in Yemen are a Worse Story Than the Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi
Sheldon Richman
Trump’s Middle East Delusions Persist
Justin T. McPhee
Uberrima Fides? Witness K, East Timor and the Economy of Espionage
Tom Gill
Spain’s Left Turn?
Jeff Cohen
Few Democrats Offer Alternatives to War-Weary Voters
Dean Baker
Corporate Debt Scares
Gary Leupp
The Khashoggi Affair and and the Anti-Iran Axis
Russell Mokhiber
Sarah Chayes Calls on West Virginians to Write In No More Manchins
Clark T. Scott
Acclimated Behaviorisms
Kary Love
Evolution of Religion
Colin Todhunter
From GM Potatoes to Glyphosate: Regulatory Delinquency and Toxic Agriculture
Binoy Kampmark
Evacuating Nauru: Médecins Sans Frontières and Australia’s Refugee Dilemma
Marvin Kitman
The Kitman Plan for Peace in the Middle East: Two Proposals
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail