Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 17, 2018

Colombian Lawyer Diego Martinez Needs Solidarity Now

by

More than two years after the signing of a peace agreement between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the Colombian government, lawyer Diego Martínez is under attack. In a recent open letter to Colombia’s attorney general, he protested against possible legal action against him and surveillance of his movements. He reported threats of violence against him appearing in an email message from a paramilitary group. Martínez also mentioned an undetonated bomb found in the parking lot near where he works.

Martínez served for years as executive secretary of the Permanent Committee for Human Rights. He represented the FARC on a legal commission providing peace negotiators with technical advice. He is now the Technical Secretary of the agency charged with monitoring implementation of the peace agreement known by its Spanish initials as CSIVI. He serves as lawyer for ex-FARC combatants charged with crimes who appear before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), a court established under the peace agreement for deciding upon punishment or pardon.

The purpose of this communication is to help build support for Martínez. I was with Diego Martínez in Colombia for a week in 2012.  In Colombia our group of U.S. and Canadian solidarity activists met with political prisoner David Ravelo in La Picota prison in Bogota, with the prisoner’s family and colleagues in Barrancabermeja (where Ravelo led resistance to paramilitary attacks), and with a variety of defenders of Colombian political prisoners. Martínez had arranged our meetings and shepherded us throughout the week. Our delegation was united in admiration of his expertise and dedication to a cause we shared.

Martínez’s record of defending human rights in Colombia and crucial role in advancing the peace process lend high profile to threats against him. What he reports illustrates apparent failings of the peace agreement. Former combatants and others are under siege. Threats against JEP independence have mounted. Action under the agreement toward agrarian reform and substitution of legal for illegal crops is non-existent.

In April the government jailed FARC peace negotiator Jesús Santrich as a prelude to his extradition to the United States where allegedly he is charged with drug trafficking. Lead FARC negotiator Ivan Marquez, fearing for his safety, has disappeared.

While Martínez labored at implementing the agreement, specifically from January 1, 2016 to October 3, 2018, unknown assailants killed 343 Colombians, according to the government’s Office of Public Advocacy. They included human rights defenders, community leaders, and former guerrillas.

The killings recall those of the past when collaboration flourished between private and public military forces   Government statistics show that between 1958 and 2012, 177,307 civilians were killed as the result of armed conflict, also that paramilitary forces and Colombia’s Army together accounted for most of the deaths. The Colombian state showed its hand in the impunity killers enjoyed and in the Colombian military’s collaboration with paramilitaries.

Paramilitaries remain active in Colombia and are implicated in the recent spate of killings. They may be acting against Martínez now: his letter mentions hostilities coming from two directions, government and paramilitary.

We take exception to Karl Marx. Referring to Hegel’s notion of “world-historic facts and personages” appearing twice, Marx claims they show up first “as tragedy, the second time as farce.” Wrong: it’s tragedy both times. Martínezwould agree.

The long-running drama features the Patriotic Union. Demobilized FARC guerrillas joined that left-leaning electoral coalition after its establishment in 1985. Candidates competed for votes at every level, from the municipal to the residential. Massacre of members and supporters has taken an estimated 4000 lives. Blame falls on paramilitaries.

In his letter Martínez asks the Attorney General to inform him of any criminal investigation of his activities. He says he would clarify things if such exists, but calls for investigation of “threats and illegal surveillance” if it doesn’t.

Readers are urged to inform the Colombian Attorney General that they know what’s happening to Martínez and are on his side. They can do this by emailing Attorney General Nestor Humberto Martínez, care of the Colombian Embassy in the United States. The address is: embassyofcolombia@colombiaemb.org. Either English or Spanish is acceptable. Brevity is fine. And use Martínez’s full name, which is Diego Alejandro MartínezCastillo.   

Update: A prosecutor on October 11 indicated Martínez was not being investigated. Surely, despite the claim, Martinez remains on the hook.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:W. T. Whitney

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

W.T. Whitney Jr. is a retired pediatrician and political journalist living in Maine.

October 17, 2018
Patrick Cockburn
When Saudi Arabia’s Credibility is Damaged, So is America’s
John Steppling
Before the Law
Frank Stricker
Wages Rising? 
James McEnteer
Larry Summers Trips Out
Muhammad Othman
What You Can Do About the Saudi Atrocities in Yemen
Binoy Kampmark
Agents of Chaos: Trump, the Federal Reserve and Andrew Jackson
Karen J. Greenberg
Justice Derailed: From Gitmo to Kavanaugh
John Feffer
Why is the Radical Right Still Winning?
Dan Corjescu
Green Tsunami in Bavaria?
Rohullah Naderi
Why Afghan Girls Are Out of School?
George Ochenski
You Have to Give Respect to Get Any, Mr. Trump
Cesar Chelala
Is China Winning the War for Africa?
Mel Gurtov
Getting Away with Murder
W. T. Whitney
Colombian Lawyer Diego Martinez Needs Solidarity Now
Dean Baker
Nothing to Brag About: Scott Walker’s Economic Record in Wisconsin:
October 16, 2018
Gregory Elich
Diplomatic Deadlock: Can U.S.-North Korea Diplomacy Survive Maximum Pressure?
Rob Seimetz
Talking About Death While In Decadence
Kent Paterson
Fifty Years of Mexican October
Robert Fantina
Trump, Iran and Sanctions
Greg Macdougall
Indigenous Suicide in Canada
Kenneth Surin
On Reading the Diaries of Tony Benn, Britain’s Greatest Labour Politician
Andrew Bacevich
Unsolicited Advice for an Undeclared Presidential Candidate: a Letter to Elizabeth Warren
Thomas Knapp
Facebook Meddles in the 2018 Midterm Elections
Muhammad Othman
Khashoggi and Demetracopoulos
Gerry Brown
Lies, Damn Lies & Statistics: How the US Weaponizes Them to Accuse  China of Debt Trap Diplomacy
Christian Ingo Lenz Dunker – Peter Lehman
The Brazilian Presidential Elections and “The Rules of The Game”
Robert Fisk
What a Forgotten Shipwreck in the Irish Sea Can Tell Us About Brexit
Martin Billheimer
Here Cochise Everywhere
David Swanson
Humanitarian Bombs
Dean Baker
The Federal Reserve is Not a Church
October 15, 2018
Rob Urie
Climate Crisis is Upon Us
Conn Hallinan
Syria’s Chessboard
Patrick Cockburn
The Saudi Atrocities in Yemen are a Worse Story Than the Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi
Sheldon Richman
Trump’s Middle East Delusions Persist
Justin T. McPhee
Uberrima Fides? Witness K, East Timor and the Economy of Espionage
Tom Gill
Spain’s Left Turn?
Jeff Cohen
Few Democrats Offer Alternatives to War-Weary Voters
Dean Baker
Corporate Debt Scares
Gary Leupp
The Khashoggi Affair and and the Anti-Iran Axis
Russell Mokhiber
Sarah Chayes Calls on West Virginians to Write In No More Manchins
Clark T. Scott
Acclimated Behaviorisms
Kary Love
Evolution of Religion
Colin Todhunter
From GM Potatoes to Glyphosate: Regulatory Delinquency and Toxic Agriculture
Binoy Kampmark
Evacuating Nauru: Médecins Sans Frontières and Australia’s Refugee Dilemma
Marvin Kitman
The Kitman Plan for Peace in the Middle East: Two Proposals
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail