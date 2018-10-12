Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
October 12, 2018
Dave Zirin Talks Sports History, Ali, Kap, MJ & More
Weekend Edition
October 12, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Becky Grant
My History with Alexander Cockburn and The Financial Future of CounterPunch
Paul Street
For Popular Sovereignty, Beyond Absurdity
Nick Pemberton
The Colonial Pantsuit: What We Didn’t Want to Know About Africa
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Summer of No Return
Jeff Halper
Choices Made: From Zionist Settler Colonialism to Decolonization
Gary Leupp
The Khashoggi Incident: Trump’s Special Relationship With the Saudi Monarchy
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Boost, Knock, Enthuse
Barbara Kantz
The Deportation Crisis: Report From Long Island
Doug Johnson
Nate Silver and 538’s Measurable 3.5% Democratic Bias and the 2018 House Race
Gwen Carr
This Stops Today: Seeking Justice for My Son Eric Garner
Robert Hunziker
Peak Carbon Emissions By 2020, or Else!
Arshad Khan
Is There Hope on a World Warming at 1.5 Degrees Celsius?
David Rosen
Packing the Supreme Court in the 21stCentury
Brian Cloughley
Trump’s Threats of Death and Destruction
Joel A. Harrison
The Case for a Non-Profit Single-Payer Healthcare System
Ramzy Baroud
That Single Line of Blood: Nassir al-Mosabeh and Mohammed al-Durrah
Zhivko Illeieff
Addiction and Microtargeting: How “Social” Networks Expose us to Manipulation
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
What is Truth?
Michael Doliner
Were the Constitution and the Bill of Rights a Mistake?
Victor Grossman
Cassandra Calls
Ralph E. Shaffer
Could Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Hearing Ended Differently?
Vanessa Cid
Our Everyday Family Separations
Walaa Al Ghussein
The Risks of Being a Journalist in Gaza
Ron Jacobs
Betrayal and Treachery—The Extremism of Moderates
James Munson
Identity Politics and the Ruling Class
P. Sainath
The Floods of Kerala: the Bank That Went Under…Almost
Ariel Dorfman
How We Roasted Donald Duck, Disney’s Agent of Imperialism
Joe Emersberger
Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno’s Assault on Human Rights and Judicial Independence
Ed Meek
White Victimhood: Brett Kavanaugh and the New GOP Brand
Andrew McLean, MD
A Call for “Open Space”
Jim Goodman
Do Republicans Hate All Protesters ?
James Rothenberg
Propaganda’s Long Shadow
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Menace of Leafblowers: a Careless Technology in Our Own Backyard
Dana E. Abizaid
The Triumph of Words Over Actions
Brett Wilkins
Pope to Declare Slain Salvadoran Archbishop Óscar Romero a Saint
Ralph Nader
Let’s Start a Kavanaugh Watch to Check All Five Corporate Judges
Christopher Brauchli
Air Conditioned Nightmare: Just Another Immigration Story (With Kids)
Jonah Raskin
Dangerous Times Demand Dangerous Books
Wim Laven
Dangerous White Lies
Manuel E. Yepe
Miami Cubans and the Midterm Elections
John Kendall Hawkins
Proof of Life: Self-Abnegation Amongst the Post-Colonial Pirates of Somalia
Charles R. Larson
Lynching Journalists
Binoy Kampmark
Faking It: the Return of Orson Welles
Hans-Armin Ohlmann
On Noah’s Curse
David Yearsley
Tenor Madness: Kavanaugh Hearings as Opera “Boof”
