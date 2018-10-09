Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 9, 2018

The Emergency Brake

by

Photo Source spinster cardigan | CC BY 2.0

Although the Trump Administration, it was recently revealed, concluded that it’s too late to do anything to avert catastrophic climate change (and, so, why even bother), the UN just announced that there’s still time to avoid mass death and suffering – if there is “massive, immediate transformation.” But how would such an immediate transformation unfold?

Because we seem to be living through a stretch of history in which history is threatening to extinguish history itself, an examination of the 20th century philosopher and critic Walter Benjamin’s concept of the angel of history, and his interrelated notion of the emergency brake, may point to a way.

Evoked by the Swiss artist Paul Klee’s watercolor Angelus Novus, Benjamin introduced the figure of the angel of history in his final essay, “Theses on the Philosophy of History.”Appearing with its face “turned toward the past,” hurtling backward through space by “a storm blowing from paradise,” the angel is unable to close its wings and determine its own movement. Overpowered by this storm, it can do little more than watch impotently as catastrophic wreckage (the manifestation of history and progress) piles up at its feet. That is, caught in the storm blowing from paradise, the storm of history is preventing the angel from doing what it desires to do. But just what does it desire?

As Benjamin writes: the angel “would like to stay, awaken the dead, and make whole what is smashed.” Although prevented from doing so by the storm of progress that determines (and undermines) its flight, the angel’s utopian desire is to repair the world – not in order to restore paradise (a longstanding tendency of utopian messianism), but, rather, to restore life and autonomy to a social world destroyed by the coercive and destructive forces of history and ideology. While the angel desires this, however, the ecocidal storm (the bulldozer of progress, as the Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas phrased the world-ravaging forces of history and technology) is far too powerful.

This is where the messianic notion of the emergency brake enters the picture – rupturing history and releasing its utopian essence. As Benjamin famously put it in his essay’s paralipomena; “Marx said that revolutions are the locomotive of world history. But perhaps things are very different. It may be that revolutions are the act by which the human race traveling in the train applies the emergency brake.” That is, the emergency brake would stop the “bulldozer of progress,” would cut off the ecocidal storm of history, and thereby allow the revolutionary potential of the angel (and humanity) to realize itself.

But just what is the emergency brake? While it has multiple forms, what is arguably the most democratic manifestation of the emergency brake, and one that Benjamin discussed repeatedly, is the general strike. A supra-national general strike would stop the economy of war and exploitation, and allow the environment to heal itself. And with the storm stopped, Benjamin’s angel of history could land and make whole (could heal) what has been destroyed. That is, humanity could construct a new, just world, not out of relations of exploitation and domination, but from those of radical care (charity, solidarity, and mutual aid).

According to the legal maxim that “the health of the people should be the supreme law” (another type of emergency brake – one cited by jurists, and those contesting coercive power, since antiquity), there is a legal duty to pursue this as well (for, among other things, human health is contingent on the health of its general environment – and freedom from oppression). Indeed, if we are to take this maxim seriously, we must recognize that it implies that conditions that are inimical to health (harmful to the health of the people) must be corrected in order to comply with the “supreme law.”

Following this interpretation, beyond providing various modes of security, a just society’s job is to provide these conditions of health (nourishing food, clean water, clean air, a clean environment generally, salutary housing, the absence of poverty, war, police abuse, and other forms of state and market violence), for their own sake. This is its duty of care. And because a right to these conditions corresponds to this duty, when the fast food industry and the fossil fuel industry, among other destructive industries, are shut down (by the emergency brake, in compliance with the supreme law) and millions lose their jobs, no one would lose their healthcare, or their home, food, or any other condition of health as a result. Not only would people gain a great deal of leisure, by slowing production such an arrangement could avert our impending catastrophe.

Indeed, just as Theseus could not merely kill the Minotaur, but had to escape from the labyrinth confining it as well, we too cannot simply kill our own bull monster (the bulldozer of progress, which also appears as the bull of economic growth) with a general strike. Though it would be a start, we must dismantle the intersecting labyrinths that house and feed it as well (i.e., capitalism, patriarchy, racism, and domination of the human and non-human alike) – or, as report after report, and storm after storm, make perfectly clear, we will all suffer and die within them.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Elliot Sperber

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

October 09, 2018
Vijay Prashad
There is No Legitimate Reason to Impose Sanctions on Iran
David Schultz
Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court, and the End of Legal Neutrality
Marc Salomon
Can’t Hit the Snooze Button No More
Elliot Sperber
The Emergency Brake
Patrick Cockburn
Cracks in the House of Saud
Priti Gulati Cox
A Confrontation With Kobach’s Chamcha (Lackey, in Hindi)
Kevin Proescholdt
What’s Wrong with Monitoring Volcanoes in Wilderness?
Charles Pierson
Rape Culture Finds Its All-American Poster Boy
Daniel Warner
Justices Go to Cocktail Parties and Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation
Rich Whitney
Love and Revolution: an Appreciation of Marty Balin
Sheldon Richman
Anarchism and Kavanaugh
Colin Todhunter
Food, Justice, Violence and Capitalism
Nyla Ali Khan
Turbulence in Kashmir and Reconceptualizing a New Regional Order
Binoy Kampmark
Barely Breathing: May’s Gasping Premiership
Dean Baker
How Badly is Trump’s Trade War Hurting China?
October 08, 2018
Paul Atwood
Marketing War: the Incessant Drumbeat of Mortal Danger
T.J. Coles
Fake News and Weaponized Bots: How Algorithms Inflate Profiles, Spread Disinfo and Disrupt Democracy
Ipek S. Burnett
Columbus Day: Romancing Greed, Slavery, and Genocide
Sam Husseini
Brett Kavanaugh and the Scummy System That Made Him
Ajamu Baraka
Syria and the S-300s: Re-Centering the People in the Global Struggles for Power
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Victory: Trophy Hunt Stopped, But Bear Deaths Skyrocket
Andy Thayer
Murderous Chicago Cop Found Guilty: Now an Even Bigger Test
Robert Fisk
The Land Belonged to Them: Revisiting a Palestinian Family, 25 Years After Their Land was Taken
Walden Bello
Understanding the Global Rise of the Extreme Right
Dean Baker
Trump Tax Cuts: a Little Good Old-Fashioned Crowding Out
Peter Crowley
Know Thyself: Kavanaugh and American Leaders Should Listen
David Cay Johnston
Trump’s Financial Schemes and the Press: Some Blew the Whistle
Pete Tucker
Partisan Pollsters Fail Black Progressive Candidates
Matthew Johnson
Why Conservatives (Still) Like Kavanaugh
Mark Weisbrot
Brazil’s Fight for Democracy
William Cook
Kafka as Prophet
Weekend Edition
October 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Absurdity and Impunity Reign in the Time of Don and Rahm
Andrew Levine
The Kavanaugh Affair
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Give Me Condos or Give Me Death!
Brian Cloughley
Trump-Mattis Shambles in Yemen
Chris Welzenbach
NASA’s Nazis: the Men Behind “The First Man”
Andrew J. Wood
Russian Oligarchs are a Problem, But Let’s Not Forget American Ones
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave Turns Orange
Stanley L. Cohen
The Two-State Solution is Neither
Matthew Stanton – John McMurtry
High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Kavanaugh and the Senate-Trump Faction
David Rosen
Fake Abortion Clinics: “We’re Fighting Satan”
Robert Hunziker
Drought-Laden Rainforests
Martha Rosenberg
North Carolina Farmers Learned Nothing From Previous Hurricanes as Over 4 Million Animals Drown During Florence
Michael Leonardi
Fascism’s Return to Italy
Chris Orlet
Kanye is Wrong: Welfare Didn’t Take Fathers Out of the Home, Racist Southern Conservatives Did
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail