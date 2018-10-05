Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 5, 2018

Mendacity and the Mean Drunk

by

If you’d never seen a mean drunk and you were anywhere near a TV on September 27, you’ve seen one now.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh displayed all the characteristics: belligerence, bullying, shouting, and boo-hooing in out-of-control anger. He said he hadn’t watched the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford detailing his sexual assault on her because he was busy writing his own testimony. His performance makes one wonder if he was nipping while he wrote.

And what a spectacular performance it was. He swiftly transformed himself into the victim instead of the perpetrator. Sort of a #MeToo for powerful, privileged white males accused of doing terrible things. You know the type — we see it every day in Donald J. Trump, who loved the show, characterizing Kavanaugh as “powerful, honest, and riveting.”

But theatrics aside, what we know now that we didn’t before Kavanaugh’s meltdown is this: At the very least — he’s temperamentally unsuited for the nation’s highest court. Well, he does deserve an Academy Award for mendacity at least.

There are more acts to come.

Senator Jeff Flake, retiring Republican Senator from Arizona, who has a record of disdaining Trump until he doesn’t, was backed into an elevator by furious women and forced to call for a one week postponement of the final confirmation vote, until there’s an FBI investigation of Ford’s charges and those of two other women.

The question is what difference will it make?

All the elements of a sham inquiry are in place. The president is rumored to have already curtailed the investigation, though he denies it. Besides, the FBI is merely conducting a background check, not a criminal inquiry. Any of the people they want to interview are free to just say no.

Even if possible corroborators agree to talk, indications are they will take the timeworn perjury-avoiding out — “I don’t recall.” That keeps them from legal jeopardy by not outright lying to federal agents, and just incidentally lets Kavanaugh off the hook in the process.

As for Flake, he conveniently gets to have it both ways in case he decides to run against Trump in 2020. He can tell the moderates he called for an inquiry, but in the end — alas, he’ll say — there was nothing there. So in “fairness” he had to vote to elevate the nominee, keeping the rabid right in the fold.

Of course there is still a slim possibility that Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the two Republican women who hold the deciding votes (assuming the Democrats stick together), could scuttle the nomination. Don’t bet on it.

I hope I’m wrong, but all the signs are that the final verdict will be “boys will be boys (and sometimes habitual drunks and sexual predators)” but they can still grow up to be Supreme Court justices. Is this a great country or what?

They must think women voters won’t remember.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Martha Burk

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Weekend Edition
October 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
The Kavanaugh Affair
Chris Welzenbach
NASA’s Nazis: the Men Behind “The First Man”
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Give Me Condos or Give Me Death!
Brian Cloughley
Trump-Mattis Shambles in Yemen
Andrew J. Wood
Russian Oligarchs are a Problem, But Let’s Not Forget American Ones
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave Turns Orange
Stanley L. Cohen
The Two-State Solution is Neither
Matthew Stanton – John McMurtry
High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Kavanaugh and the Senate-Trump Faction
David Rosen
Fake Abortion Clinics: “We’re Fighting Satan”
Robert Hunziker
Drought-Laden Rainforests
Martha Rosenberg
North Carolina Farmers Learned Nothing From Previous Hurricanes as Over 4 Million Animals Drown During Florence
Michael Leonardi
Fascism’s Return to Italy
Chris Orlet
Kanye is Wrong: Welfare Didn’t Take Fathers Out of the Home, Racist Southern Conservatives Did
Nicholas Levis
Empire of Fraud, Made in America
RS Ahthion
That Time Churchill Wanted to Start World War III, Before World War II was Even Over
Ramzy Baroud
End of Hegemony: UN Must Reflect Changing World Order
Jacques R. Pauwels
Britain and the Black Gold of Mesopotamia
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Bad Farm Policy Contributes to Natural Disasters
Patrick Cockburn
Russia’s New Missile Defense System in Syria May Change Balance of Power in Middle East
Robert Fantina
Netanyahu: More Lying at the United Nations
Ron Jacobs
Culture and Politics, Culture and Capitalism
David Macaray
Protesters in a Cage: The 2000 Democratic Convention
Frank Clemente
Under Cover of Kavanaugh, Republicans Passed Huge Tax Cuts for the Wealthy
Rev. William Alberts
When Faith in Power Trumps Truth
Michael Slager
Immigration: the Past Could Become Prologue
Nate Owen
Toward a Socialist Land Ethic: the Foundation of an Ecosocialist Future
Ralph Nader
The Root of the Internet’s Disrepute: Online Advertising!
Gary Leupp
The Crowd Laughter President
Olivia Alperstein
Don’t Arm This President with These Nukes
Steve Stallone
The Colonizer Protests Too Much
Martha Burk
Mendacity and the Mean Drunk
Luke O'Brien
What Have You Got? Reflections on Hubris
Gary Leupp
The Crowd Laughter President
Manuel E. Yepe
Trump Represents a Split in the Ruling Class
Jill Richardson
We Need to Talk About Masculinity
Fikrejesus Amahazion
Seeking an Enduring Solution to a Seemingly Intractable Problem: Another Look at Somalia
John Laforge
Help Stop Radioactive Waste Dump and Thousands of Dangerous Shipments Across the US
L. Michael Hager
Immigration and Racial Abuses: Time for Faith Communities to Act
Nicolas Lalaguna
The Nuclear Debate as a Cover for Sustaining Exploitation
Robert Koehler
From Carswell to Kavanaugh
Bob Lord
Men: We’ve Heard About Assaults, Speak Out About Them
Jill Richardson
We Need to Talk About Masculinity
Julie Bates
It’s Your Post Office, Keep It
Adolf Alzuphar
Liberating Los Angeles
David Yearsley
Clavichords and Climate Change
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail