Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 5, 2018

Immigration and Racial Abuses: Time for Faith Communities to Act

by

Laws and executive orders that flow from Washington and state capitals are almost always political, generating heated debates between Democrat and Republican.  Political action committees, unions and non-governmental organizations often join in the fray, addressing government policies– also on essentially political grounds.

Frequently lost in the political battles are the moral issues that get raised only incidentally by politicians or NGOs.  By and large, the voice of faith communities is silent.

With his best-selling The Third Reconstruction: How a Moral Movement is Overcoming the Politics of Division and Fearthe Rev. William Barber has shown that the evils in government policies can be effectively opposed on moral grounds. His hugely successful “Moral Monday” protests in North Carolina have inspired the deeply moral anti-racist, anti-poverty, pro-justice local movements that are now underway in several states.

That faith community leaders are driving such a movement reflects a spiritual value that all major religions have in common: love of neighbor.

Yet most Christian, Jewish and Muslim organizations have yet to recognize their collective potential to resist malevolent government policies based on white nationalism, racism or anti-Islamic sentiments.

The most immoral and hurtful policies today concern immigration and racial discrimination.  Federal policies that deny refugees their right to asylum, separate children from their parents, remove immigrants from their families or hold children in makeshift desert prisons cry out for justice.  By the same token, federal or state policies that impair the civil rights of African-Americans through mass incarceration, housing discrimination and police brutality   can be attacked on moral grounds.

So what can a faith community do?

Religious leaders can make a difference by educating and motivating their congregations and by collaborating with other organizations that seek justice.  Here are some examples:

Educate.  Most local religious groups tend to look inward. They promote goodness within their particular community, but they rarely look outward. State or federal government policies, even those that strike at basic spiritual values, are usually seen as off limits for religious action.

Members of congregations often fail to see the link between their spiritual beliefs and what is being done in their name politically. Thus the first action step would be for pastors, rabbis and imams to expose malevolent policies that oppress our ”neighbor,” whether foreigner or person of color.  The policies that most warrant immediate exposure are the immigration and racial abuses cited above.

Religious leaders can educate their congregations through sermons, discussion groups and social justice committees.  They also can offer films and visitor presentations to show how evil policies harm real people and families.  For example, the Nauset Interfaith Association on the Lower Cape Cod is sponsoring a series of discussions this fall on Dr. Marin Luther King’s 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” The discussions in various faith groups will expose continuing government policies that are based on racism.

Motivate.  Churches, synagogues and mosques can encourage their members to contact their representatives in Congress and in state governments to protest policies that violate moral principles, particularly the one that says: “love thy neighbor.”  For example, they can alert members to local vigils and rallies in support of safe communities.

Collaborate.  Fr. Ken Campbell of the Nauset Interfaith has succeeded in bringing together virtually every faith community on Cape Cod for a Thanksgiving prayer service at a different house of worship each year. It is a moving ceremony with prayers in different languages by religious leaders in their native garb. Fr. Ken also hosts an annual prayer breakfast on the occasion of Martin Luther King Day.

The Nauset Interfaith Association has shown how effective interfaith activity can be in uniting people of different religious beliefs around a common spirituality.  The same model could be used to bring collaborative moral pressure to bear on political representatives.

Like Rev. Barber’s efforts in North Carolina and beyond, collaboration among faith communities and with non-governmental organizations that share common justice goals can start a moral crusade against immigration and refugee abuses.

Now is the time to begin!

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:L. Michael Hager

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

L. Michael Hager is cofounder and former Director General, International Development Law Organization, Rome.

Weekend Edition
October 05, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
The Kavanaugh Affair
Chris Welzenbach
NASA’s Nazis: the Men Behind “The First Man”
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Give Me Condos or Give Me Death!
Brian Cloughley
Trump-Mattis Shambles in Yemen
Andrew J. Wood
Russian Oligarchs are a Problem, But Let’s Not Forget American Ones
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave Turns Orange
Stanley L. Cohen
The Two-State Solution is Neither
Matthew Stanton – John McMurtry
High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Kavanaugh and the Senate-Trump Faction
David Rosen
Fake Abortion Clinics: “We’re Fighting Satan”
Robert Hunziker
Drought-Laden Rainforests
Martha Rosenberg
North Carolina Farmers Learned Nothing From Previous Hurricanes as Over 4 Million Animals Drown During Florence
Michael Leonardi
Fascism’s Return to Italy
Chris Orlet
Kanye is Wrong: Welfare Didn’t Take Fathers Out of the Home, Racist Southern Conservatives Did
Nicholas Levis
Empire of Fraud, Made in America
RS Ahthion
That Time Churchill Wanted to Start World War III, Before World War II was Even Over
Ramzy Baroud
End of Hegemony: UN Must Reflect Changing World Order
Jacques R. Pauwels
Britain and the Black Gold of Mesopotamia
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Bad Farm Policy Contributes to Natural Disasters
Patrick Cockburn
Russia’s New Missile Defense System in Syria May Change Balance of Power in Middle East
Robert Fantina
Netanyahu: More Lying at the United Nations
Ron Jacobs
Culture and Politics, Culture and Capitalism
David Macaray
Protesters in a Cage: The 2000 Democratic Convention
Frank Clemente
Under Cover of Kavanaugh, Republicans Passed Huge Tax Cuts for the Wealthy
Rev. William Alberts
When Faith in Power Trumps Truth
Michael Slager
Immigration: the Past Could Become Prologue
Nate Owen
Toward a Socialist Land Ethic: the Foundation of an Ecosocialist Future
Ralph Nader
The Root of the Internet’s Disrepute: Online Advertising!
Gary Leupp
The Crowd Laughter President
Olivia Alperstein
Don’t Arm This President with These Nukes
Steve Stallone
The Colonizer Protests Too Much
Martha Burk
Mendacity and the Mean Drunk
Luke O'Brien
What Have You Got? Reflections on Hubris
Gary Leupp
The Crowd Laughter President
Manuel E. Yepe
Trump Represents a Split in the Ruling Class
Jill Richardson
We Need to Talk About Masculinity
Fikrejesus Amahazion
Seeking an Enduring Solution to a Seemingly Intractable Problem: Another Look at Somalia
John Laforge
Help Stop Radioactive Waste Dump and Thousands of Dangerous Shipments Across the US
L. Michael Hager
Immigration and Racial Abuses: Time for Faith Communities to Act
Nicolas Lalaguna
The Nuclear Debate as a Cover for Sustaining Exploitation
Robert Koehler
From Carswell to Kavanaugh
Bob Lord
Men: We’ve Heard About Assaults, Speak Out About Them
Jill Richardson
We Need to Talk About Masculinity
Julie Bates
It’s Your Post Office, Keep It
Adolf Alzuphar
Liberating Los Angeles
David Yearsley
Clavichords and Climate Change
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail