Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 2, 2018

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is a Conlapayara Woman

by

Only a heartless person could not be moved by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate judiciary committee. And only a biased one could not see that the testimony of Judge Brett Kavanaugh was trying to replace fire for truth. His refusal to unequivocally say that he would welcome an FBI investigation of the incident involving him and Dr. Ford was a weak point in his own defense.

Dr. Ford’s testimony was poised, pained, and ringing of civic responsibility, while Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony was loud and vigorous, just what the audience of Republican senators wanted to hear. On Saturday, Judge Kavanaugh received the “blessing” of President Donald Trump, who said that Brett Kavanaugh would be a “truly great” justice.

The hearing evolved in a different way than expected, and the FBI investigation may clear matters definitely. It is Senator Jeff Flake’s merit who, unlike his colleagues in the Senate, had the minimum amount of decency to ask for an investigation of the incident.

Impressive as it was, Dr. Ford’s behavior has an unusual precedent. In his book entitled “Genesis”, the late Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano narrates how in 1542 Francisco the Orellana, a close friend and possibly even a relative of Francisco Pizarro, the conquistador of Peru, fought the inhabitants of Conlapayara.

Going down the Amazon with his men, de Orellana reached the village of Conlapayara. On St. John’s Day, with bursts of arquebus and crossbow from their brigantines, de Orellana’s men killed the villagers coming from shore. Things were going well for the Spaniards.

They hadn’t considered, however, the possibility that the women from the village were going to join the battle. The women appeared suddenly, and placing themselves in front of the men, fought fiercely. Women of great attractiveness and charm, they fought courageously, never getting tired.

The Spaniards had heard of such women, but only now, in the heat of battle, they realized that they existed. They lived to the south, in dominions without men. They fought the Spaniards laughing and dancing and singing, their breast quivering in the breeze. They chased them away until the Spaniards got lost beyond the mouth of the Tapajós River. They were exhausted and astonished by what they had experienced.

The invaders kept sailing the river until they reached the sea without pilot or compass or chart. “They just let themselves drift down the Amazon River, through the jungle, without the energy to row, and mumbling prayers: They pray to God to make the next enemies male, however many they may be,” wrote Galeano.

While giving her testimony in front of the judiciary committee of the Senate, Dr. Ford met the distrustful look of all senators, with the unique exception of Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, who seemed genuinely troubled by her words. After both testimonies were presented, and Senator Flake asked for a one-week investigation by the FBI before casting his vote, all senators rushed back to their chambers, in disbelief of the day’s proceedings.

Even President Donald Trump, a man who is not known to be sympathetic to victims of any kind, least of all of sexual violence, called Dr. Ford’s testimony “compelling”. Dr. Ford showed tremendous courage, decency and a rare sense of civic duty. She proved to be a true woman of Conlapayara.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Cesar Chelala

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Dr. Cesar Chelala is a co-winner of the 1979 Overseas Press Club of America award for the article “Missing or Disappeared in Argentina: The Desperate Search for Thousands of Abducted Victims.”

October 02, 2018
Cesar Chelala
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is a Conlapayara Woman
Dan Carey
Mad Scramble in DC
Mark Ashwill
Vietnam: North/South and the Party Line
Franz Camenzind
Why Wilderness? It’s Irreplaceable
October 01, 2018
M. G. Piety
Reflections on “Reflections From a Hashtag”
Jacques R. Pauwels
1918: How the Allies Surfed to Victory on a Wave of Oil
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Odyssey of Otis Rush, 1934-2018
Dave Lindorff
Battle for the Ages: Priciest US Weapon, the F-35, Just Attacked One of World’s Most Primitive Fighters, the Taliban
Dean Baker
Getting Serious About Debts and Deficits
Binoy Kampmark
Tortured Solutions: Ecuador, the UK and Julian Assange’s Fate
Faisal Khan
The Muslim Predicament
Barbara Nimri Aziz
For Those of Us Who Believe
George Wuerthner
Climate, Not Fuels, Drives Forest Fires and Logging Only Makes It Worse
Mary Troy Johnston
Republicans Go for the Short Win and Neglect Key Facts
Michael Brenner
Kavanaugh Agonistes
Mel Gurtov
A Victory for Diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula
Laura Flanders
It’s Time to Call #TimesUp on Standing Alone
Lee Ballinger
Soccer and Immigration
Weekend Edition
September 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Doug Johnson
Ten Items Corroborate Dr. Blasey Ford’s Allegation Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: There’s a Tear in My Beer
Rob Urie
Democratic Socialism and Political Power
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave is Awash With Hypocrisy
Ron Jacobs
There Goes the Judge?
Robert Hunziker
What Comes Next
Kristine Mattis
You Don’t Know Brett: Ten Lessons From the Kavanaugh Hearings
Robert Fantina
Trump and Iran
David Rosen
Is the U.S. in a Pre-Fascist Period?
Stan Hister
Who’s to Blame When Ten Kids Die in a Fire?
Serge Halimi
No Rules for the US Game
Priti Gulati Cox
Finding Her Voice in a Deaf “Homeland”
Bill Fried
Whitewashing Black Voter Suppression
P. Sainath
Kerala’s Women Farmers Rise Above the Flood
Mike Garrity
Why We Need One Connected Grizzly Bear Population
Peter Bach
Soho, Howse and the Spirit World
Arshad Khan
Rohingya Massacres: State Dept. Post Report as UN Agency Formed to Assist ICC
William A. Cohn
Laid Bare: the Façade of US Institutions
Linda Greene
Dale, Indiana: A Tiny Town Fights a Massive Coal-to-Diesel Refinery
George Faraday
Trump is Subsidizing Companies That Send Jobs Overseas
Manuel García, Jr.
The Changing American Population, 1610-2010
Jill Richardson
The Unbelievable Cruelty of the GOP’s Kavanaugh Defense
Ann Garrison
Standing with Julian Assange
Ricardo Vaz
Argentina’s Crisis: Macri, the IMF and Other Victims of Austerity
Ramzy Baroud
The Real Reasons behind Washington’s War on UNRWA
Andy Piascik
Working People Will Make a Better World: an Interview With Labor Historian Priscilla Murolo
Ralph Nader
Gross Hospital Negligence Does Not Exempt Celebrities
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail