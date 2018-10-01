Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
Please Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you once a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 1, 2018

Republicans Go for the Short Win and Neglect Key Facts

by

Would pushing the Kavanaugh nomination through the Senate have long-term consequences on the mostly male politicians who support the judge and our governmental institutions?  Certainly. The following reasons suggest that more prudent decision-making should control this process in view of the long-term effects.

1.  The vetting process of Judge Kavanaugh is not over.  It will continue even when he is safely on the Supreme Court.  There is no statute of limitations in Maryland on sexual assault where the alleged crime was perpetrated against Dr. Ford.  Clearly, the court of public opinion has not yet made up its mind.  With or without an FBI investigation, Judge Kavanaugh will continue to be investigated.

2. The jury is still out on President Donald Trump and whether he has committed impeachable offenses.  It is possible that more of his accusers (women who have been paid by him related to their sexual interaction with him and pressured into signing non-disclosure agreements while powerful people work behind the scenes to keep their stories out of the press) could still come forward.  If that is the case, the people he has put in positions of power are tainted, to say the least, especially if the president came to their rescue when they were accused of actions against women.

3. The Republicans may have failed in their strategy to be “nice” to Dr. Christine Ford.  Being “nice” does not mean just hiring a prosecutor to ask her questions (implicitly because the judiciary members were incapable of being “nice”) but means taking her testimony seriously.  It is possible to draw the opposite conclusion, that the strategy of giving Ford a stage and then being content with letting her disappear behind the curtains was a cynical and disingenuous action.  If anything, the process shows that men have regressed in their dialogue with women who have something “unpleasant” to say.  Whereas men used to notoriously try to silence women like Dr. Ford, the refusal of republican senators to question her suggests something far more destructive; the symbolism suggests, “We will not have dialogue with you.”

4. Refusing to have dialogue is one thing but initially refusing to engage in fact-finding when a credible, outstanding (by any measure) woman comes forward with serious allegations is abandonment of responsibility by a high institution that is supposed to represent our collective standards of fair conduct.  This body also engaged in a disreputable and glaring double-standard, willing to put to test the memory of one who has suffered trauma but not willing to put to test the memory of a key witness to the event, Mark Judge, who by Judge Kavanaugh’s account is a recovering alcoholic whose memory was definitely impaired by the blackout incidents he admitted.  In the words of Senator Lindsey Graham, Dr. Ford has a “problem”?  It is documented that Mark Judge has a “problem” and, yet, over and over again, the brief document he produced for the committee with his lawyer attesting to his “truth” goes ws taken as true.  Only under considerable pressure did the republican senators on the committee reverse themselves.

5. In the final analysis, it is more prudent to seek the truth than political advantage.  The reason for prioritizing the truth dating back to political philosopher John Locke is that the truth will make itself known.  And, if the truth that becomes known does not square with the impetuous decisions of members of the Senate judiciary committee, unanticipated and unfavorable consequences will make themselves known.  To restore integrity to the committee, truth-seeking must be its highest purpose.  To grandstanding politicians, your reputations will be tested over the long-term.

Dr. Mary Troy Johnston is a retired political science professor from Loyola University New Orleans.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mary Troy Johnston

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

October 01, 2018
M. G. Piety
Reflections on “Reflections From a Hashtag”
Jacques R. Pauwels
1918: How the Allies Surfed to Victory on a Wave of Oil
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Odyssey of Otis Rush, 1934-2018
Dave Lindorff
Battle for the Ages: Priciest US Weapon, the F-35, Just Attacked One of World’s Most Primitive Fighters, the Taliban
Dean Baker
Getting Serious About Debts and Deficits
Binoy Kampmark
Tortured Solutions: Ecuador, the UK and Julian Assange’s Fate
Faisal Khan
The Muslim Predicament
Barbara Nimri Aziz
For Those of Us Who Believe
George Wuerthner
Climate, Not Fuels, Drives Forest Fires and Logging Only Makes It Worse
Mary Troy Johnston
Republicans Go for the Short Win and Neglect Key Facts
Michael Brenner
Kavanaugh Agonistes
Mel Gurtov
A Victory for Diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula
Laura Flanders
It’s Time to Call #TimesUp on Standing Alone
Lee Ballinger
Soccer and Immigration
Weekend Edition
September 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Doug Johnson
Ten Items Corroborate Dr. Blasey Ford’s Allegation Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: There’s a Tear in My Beer
Rob Urie
Democratic Socialism and Political Power
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave is Awash With Hypocrisy
Ron Jacobs
There Goes the Judge?
Robert Hunziker
What Comes Next
Kristine Mattis
You Don’t Know Brett: Ten Lessons From the Kavanaugh Hearings
Robert Fantina
Trump and Iran
David Rosen
Is the U.S. in a Pre-Fascist Period?
Stan Hister
Who’s to Blame When Ten Kids Die in a Fire?
Serge Halimi
No Rules for the US Game
Priti Gulati Cox
Finding Her Voice in a Deaf “Homeland”
Bill Fried
Whitewashing Black Voter Suppression
P. Sainath
Kerala’s Women Farmers Rise Above the Flood
Mike Garrity
Why We Need One Connected Grizzly Bear Population
Peter Bach
Soho, Howse and the Spirit World
Arshad Khan
Rohingya Massacres: State Dept. Post Report as UN Agency Formed to Assist ICC
William A. Cohn
Laid Bare: the Façade of US Institutions
Linda Greene
Dale, Indiana: A Tiny Town Fights a Massive Coal-to-Diesel Refinery
George Faraday
Trump is Subsidizing Companies That Send Jobs Overseas
Manuel García, Jr.
The Changing American Population, 1610-2010
Jill Richardson
The Unbelievable Cruelty of the GOP’s Kavanaugh Defense
Ann Garrison
Standing with Julian Assange
Ricardo Vaz
Argentina’s Crisis: Macri, the IMF and Other Victims of Austerity
Ramzy Baroud
The Real Reasons behind Washington’s War on UNRWA
Andy Piascik
Working People Will Make a Better World: an Interview With Labor Historian Priscilla Murolo
Ralph Nader
Gross Hospital Negligence Does Not Exempt Celebrities
Farhang Jahanpour
Trump’s Disturbing Speech Before the UN
David Macaray
Donald Trump Is Everything We Deserve
Aniqa Raihan
The Strength of Kavanaugh’s Accusers is Truly Amazing
Jack Rasmus
Comparing Crises: 1929 with 2008 and the Next
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail