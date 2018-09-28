Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 28, 2018

When Africans Cheered John Bolton: Criminals on the ICC

by

When US National Security Advisor John “The Walrus” Bolton threatened the International Criminal Court with US Sanctions many of us here in Africa cheered, long having given up hope that the ICC would ever be held to even the slightest account, least of all for its crimes against our continent.

The Peoples Indictment against the ICC is a long one running from its failures to indict to the criminal indictments it issued.

Let’s start with the Horn of Africa, where the ICC never indicted anyone for the genocidal blockade of food and medicine against the people of the Ogaden in Ethiopia by the former TPLF regime from 2007 until this year during a series of famines unprecedented in the region’s history. The Ogaden’s Somali children in their hundreds of thousands starved to death while international food aid was used to pay the salaries of the Luo Police death squads, aka “the wheat police”.

Yet the ICC indicted Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir for “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” in Dafur in an all to obvious attempted coup d’etat.  Saddam Hussein, Muhamar Gaddafi…Omar Al Bashir, all aboard when it comes to demonizing the latest ‘“Islamic/Arab Terrorist Threat”, better yet a black islamic terrorist.

The problem is that while the ICC was vilifying Bashir for alleged crimes in Dafur the Sudanese President was playing a critical role in the success of the Dafur relief effort, what is still considered the most successful major international aid intervention ever.

So while the ICC was indicting Sudan’s President for the deaths of “hundreds of thousands, genocide even,” eyewitness testimony from Dafur credits him with just the opposite, that Bashir was helping save hundreds of thousands of lives through active support for the relief effort, personally directing government logistical and security efforts without which the UN admits it could not have succeeded.

The ICC indicted Bashir when they should have been indicting the Ethiopian regime, using the Dafur indictments to keep attention from being focused on the real genocide taking place in the Ogaden. Genocide by starvation is cost effective and “deniable”, low risk mass murder, you know, “solving the Somali problem” and the ICC knows about this making them criminally complicit.

Next door to the Ogaden in Somalia at least one million children under five-years old have starved to death in a series of droughts and famines since 2011. According to UN FAO statistical projections between November 2015 and April 2016 upwards of 400,000 Somali children died of starvation. This following the UN’s own estimation that 250,000 children starved to death from 2011-2012. So many deaths because not enough food aid was delivered? UNICEF just didn’t have the money? And nobody, nobody has been indicted for this series of genocides, in spite of the fact that this is public knowledge?

This has been a war on the Somali people directed by former senior US intelligence leaders running the UN “relief operations,” i.e., UNICEF and Anthony Lake, that continues as I write, a war of hunger and famine to bring a people to their knees.

Isn’t this the job of the ICC?

What about Libya, where all the charges against Gaddafi were proven to be fabricated and an entire country attacked and plunged into chaos and anarchy, tens of thousands killed and hundreds of thousands of black Libyans ethnically cleansed from their homes? What about the thousands of black Africans  guest workers lynched by racist Arab militias? Not a word of protest from the ICC to this day, let alone indictments against Sarkozy, Gordon Brown, Barack Obama, Susan Rice or the Queen of Chaos herself, Hillary Clinton.

So when the National Security Advisor to President Trump threatens the ICC with sanctions, we here in Africa can hardly help but smile, who knows, maybe one day Africa will finally see some justice done.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Mountain

Thomas C. Mountain attended Punahou School for six years some half a dozen years before “Barry O’Bombers” time there. He has been living and writing from Eritrea since 2006. He can be reached at thomascmountain at g_ mail_ dot _com

Weekend Edition
September 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Doug Johnson
Ten Items Corroborate Dr. Blasey Ford’s Allegation Kavanaugh Tried to Rape Her
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: There’s a Tear in My Beer
Rob Urie
Democratic Socialism and Political Power
Nick Pemberton
The Blue Wave is Awash With Hypocrisy
Ron Jacobs
There Goes the Judge?
Robert Hunziker
What Comes Next
Kristine Mattis
You Don’t Know, Brett: Ten Lessons From the Kavanaugh Hearings
Robert Fantina
Trump and Iran
David Rosen
Is the U.S. in a Pre-Fascist Period?
Stan Hister
Who’s to Blame When Ten Kids Die in a Fire?
Serge Halimi
No Rules for the US Game
Priti Gulati Cox
Finding Her Voice in a Deaf “Homeland”
Bill Fried
Whitewashing Black Voter Suppression
P. Sainath
Kerala’s Women Farmers Rise Above the Flood
Mike Garrity
Why We Need One Connected Grizzly Bear Population
B.J. Sachs
Soho, Howse and the Spirit World
Arshad Khan
Rohingya Massacres: State Dept. Post Report as UN Agency Formed to Assist ICC
Linda Greene
Dale, Indiana: A Tiny Town Fights a Massive Coal-to-Diesel Refinery
George Faraday
Trump is Subsidizing Companies That Send Jobs Overseas
Manuel García, Jr.
The Changing American Population, 1610-2010
Jill Richardson
The Unbelievable Cruelty of the GOP’s Kavanaugh Defense
Linda Greene
Dale, Indiana: a Tiny Town Fights a Massive Coal-to-Diesel Refinery
Ann Garrison
Standing with Julian Assange
Ricardo Vaz
Argentina’s Crisis: Macri, the IMF and Other Victims of Austerity
Ramzy Baroud
The Real Reasons behind Washington’s War on UNRWA
Andy Piascik
Working People Will Make a Better World: an Interview With Labor Historian Priscilla Murolo
Ralph Nader
Gross Hospital Negligence Does Not Exempt Celebrities
Farhang Jahanpour
Trump’s Disturbing Speech Before the UN
David Macaray
Donald Trump Is Everything We Deserve
Aniqa Raihan
The Strength of Kavanaugh’s Accusers is Truly Amazing
Jack Rasmus
Comparing Crises: 1929 with 2008 and the Next
Dan Corjescu
Power, Politics, Prudery or the Totalitarianism of Sex
Ted Rall
Why Do We Tolerate Kavanaugh’s Complicity With Torture?
Dave Lindorff
On Ron Ridenour’s ‘Pentagon on Alert: The Russian Peace Threat’
Bob Lord
America 2018: More Gilded Than America 1918
Meena Miriam Yust
The Perils of Plastic Pollution
Thomas Mountain
When Africans Cheered John Bolton: Criminals on the ICC
Steve Klinger
Lie and Deny
Robert Koehler
The Curse of Eve
Jim Hightower
Cowboys for Climate Action
Cesar Chelala
Why do Republicans Hate Women?
Thomas Knapp
We Need More, Not Less, Separation of State and Journalism
September 27, 2018
JoAnn Wypijewski
What Brett Kavanaugh Really Learned in High School: Make the Rules, Break the Rules and Prosper
Dave Lindorff
Candidates for Appointment to Government Posts or Judgeships Don’t Have a ‘Presumption of Innocence’
Julia Stein
Joe Reyes Died While Living on the Streets of Los Angeles
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail