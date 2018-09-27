Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 27, 2018

Winter is Coming: Cold Lessons for the GOP

by

There’s a chill in the air these days that has nothing to do with the changing of the seasons. Nope, the chill is emanating from Republicans nationwide as their election day of reckoning draws nigh. Their fear is palpable, evident in the infighting and increasingly frantic efforts to find any accomplishments worth touting to convince a disenchanted populace to re-elect them. Much to the detriment of our democracy, Montana, like the rest of the nation, has escaped neither the fear nor the frantic efforts.

This week’s Republican crisis is the failing effort to ram Brett M. Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, through the Senate Judiciary Committee before the November election. But what was once considered a nearly unstoppable train has gone off the tracks due to allegations that he sexually assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford when both were in their teens. That Republicans, including Trump, have openly cast doubt on the allegations has set off a firestorm of anger — and rising disapproval rates — for Republicans as thousands of women now openly stand with Ford’s accusations rather than Kavanaugh’s denials.

In the meantime, the position of Montana’s Republican congressional delegation on the issue has been predictable — blame Democrats for not bringing Ford’s accusations earlier and get on with the vote quickly.

Rushing things is also the theme from both U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines as they try to stuff through a bill to open Montana’s Wilderness Study Areas to commercial exploitation while sidestepping the time-consuming but essential step of garnering the opinions of the Montanans they’re supposed to represent.

Those with good memories will recall that it wasn’t always like this when it came to major decisions on public lands. Decades before Gianforte moved to Montana and while Daines was still in school, the issue of wilderness recommendations for Montana ran through numerous public hearings starting with RARE 1& 2 — the Roadless Area Review and Evaluation process conducted during the 70s.

In 1983, the Senate Subcommittee on Public Lands and Reserved Waters, of which Montana’s then-Senator John Melcher was a member, held public hearings in Missoula, Anaconda and Great Falls. And how much testimony did they gather? Enough to fill a 1,200-page publication titled “Montana Wilderness,” which they made freely available to any member of the public requesting a copy.

Contrast that level of public interaction with the paltry statement issued by Gianforte’s office last week that he held a hearing in Lewistown and has been discussing the issue with others throughout the state. Daines’ office, meanwhile, “couldn’t be reached for comment.”

Is that because our Wilderness Study Areas aren’t important enough to hold congressional committee hearings and publishing the input? Nope. It’s because the clock is ticking and Gianforte may not be going back to Washington come November — so there’s no time to spend on discerning whether Montanans actually support removing the existing protections for those Wilderness Study Areas.

Given the level of controversy over the Kavanaugh nomination, one might think Daines, who must vote to confirm or deny Kavanaugh, would hold public forums to find out what his constituents want. But Daines, like Gianforte, knows the clock is ticking and his time in the majority may be ending soon, so full speed ahead!

Of course this approach is antithetical to the principle that our democracy is a government “of, by, and for the people.” Daines and Gianforte don’t seem to realize that the more they abandon the public, the more the public will abandon them. But winter is coming — and their lesson will be cold indeed.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

September 27, 2018
William Hartung
Trump’s Space Force: Smoke and Mirrors or a Step Towards War in Space?
George Ochenski
Winter is Coming: Cold Lessons for the GOP
Camilo Gómez
The Rise of the Intellectual Pornstar
Karl Grossman
Alan Abel and the Art of the Hoax
Nyla Ali Khan
The Power of Diplomatic Overtures Versus the Impotency of Political Rigidity
Ian Keenan
#MeToo Meets the 2018 Senate Map
Dean Baker
China and the Trade War: Confusion at the Washington Post
September 26, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Time to Wake Up: the Neoliberal Order is Dying 
David J. Detmer
History Distorted: Sam Wineburg’s Critique of Howard Zinn
Robert Hunziker
An Unforeseen Climate Beast Awakens!
Barbara Nimri Aziz
How Many More Women Are There?
Jörg Wiegratz
The Age of Fraud: the Link Between Capitalism and Profiteering by Deception
John Kendall Hawkins
Now There’s a Wall Between Us, Something There’s Been Lost…
William Kaufman
Brett Kavanaugh’s Wayward Penis: A New Twist
Michael Welton
A Wake-Up Call to the Canadian Left
Patrick Irelan
Brett Goes to School 
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
All Wars Are Illegal, Let’s Act!
Dean Baker
Robots, China and the Failure of Economics Reporters
Matthew Johnson
Cancel Kavanaugh
Rohullah Naderi – Rustam Ali Seerat
The Option of Self-Defense for Hazaras
September 25, 2018
Kenneth Surin
Fact-Finding Labour’s “Anti-Semitism” Crisis
Charles Pierson
Destroying Yemen as Humanely as Possible
James Rothenberg
Why Not Socialism?
Patrick Cockburn
How Putin Came Out on Top in Syria
John Grant
“Awesome Uncontrollable Male Passion” Meets Its Match
Guy Horton
Burma: Complicity With Evil?
Steve Stallone
Jujitsu Comms
William Blum
Bombing Libya: the Origins of Europe’s Immigration Crisis
John Feffer
There’s a New Crash Coming
Martha Pskowski
“The Emergency Isn’t Over”: the Homeless Commemorate a Year Since the Mexico City Earthquake
Fred Baumgarten
Ten Ways of Looking at Civility
Dean Baker
The Great Financial Crisis: Bernanke and the Bubble
Binoy Kampmark
Parasitic and Irrelevant: The University Vice Chancellor
September 24, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Hiding in Plain Sight: Why We Cannot See the System Destroying Us
Gary Leupp
All the Good News (Ignored by the Trump-Obsessed Media)
Robert Fisk
I Don’t See How a Palestinian State Can Ever Happen
Barry Brown
Pot as Political Speech
Lara Merling
Puerto Rico’s Colonial Legacy and Its Continuing Economic Troubles
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq’s Prime Ministers Come and Go, But the Stalemate Remains
William Blum
The New Iraq WMD: Russian Interference in US Elections
Julian Vigo
The UK’s Snoopers’ Charter Has Been Dealt a Serious Blow
Joseph Matten
Why Did Global Economic Performance Deteriorate in the 1970s?
Zhivko Illeieff
The Millennial Label: Distinguishing Facts from Fiction
Thomas Hon Wing Polin – Gerry Brown
Xinjiang : The New Great Game
Binoy Kampmark
Casting Kavanaugh: The Trump Supreme Court Drama
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail