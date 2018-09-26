Brett Goes to School 

by

Little Brett has been a busy boy. Mom and dad sent him off to Georgetown, an expensive prep school in Maryland, where he would learn how to lead those citizens who lacked his understanding of what they needed. Mom and dad knew that he would receive an education much better than those offered in the public schools. He’d be prepared to assume his anointed position in society. The Jesuits were in charge at Georgetown, and they had a great reputation for educating youngsters like Brett.

Little Brett arrived at Georgetown and set out to learn everything mom and dad had learned when they were still youngsters. The boy went straight to work. He went to bed early, woke up early, got plenty of exercise, and never missed a class. When not mastering the finer points of chemistry, physics, math, history, literature, and other wisdom from the past, Brett liked to attend wholesome parties with other boys, where he would learn how to eat, drink, and rape.

The rape didn’t go as well as he would have liked. The victim attended a prep school for young ladies, and she hadn’t learned how to get raped gracefully. She fought her way out of the party and escaped all the fun little Brett had in mind.

Many years later, Brett found himself in need of a job on the Supreme Court of the United States, which is housed in a building just a short distance from Brett’s prep school in Maryland. Little Donny Trump had decided that Brett was the right boy for the job. The Court already had a serial harasser on the bench. Brett would add a new accomplishment to the team. Donny himself had already proven his skills as abuser, groper, and harasser, but he wasn’t interested in becoming a Justice on the Supreme Court. He simply wanted to go home someday and build another failed casino in Atlantic City.

But just when Brett was about to win the job he so desperately wanted, the girl from the party in Maryland returned to challenge his appointment. She was no longer the fifteen-year-old child Brett had met at the party when he was only seventeen. She was now a college professor, and she was pissed.

Then, as luck would have it, more women began to emerge from Brett’s past at Georgetown, Yale University, and other places yet unnamed. The poop hit Brett’s fan, and it has now spread all over his landscape. The boy may still get the job, but we’ll never forget what happened a long time ago in sunny Maryland.