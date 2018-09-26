Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 26, 2018

Brett Goes to School 

by

Little Brett has been a busy boy. Mom and dad sent him off to Georgetown, an expensive prep school in Maryland, where he would learn how to lead those citizens who lacked his understanding of what they needed. Mom and dad knew that he would receive an education much better than those offered in the public schools. He’d be prepared to assume his anointed position in society. The Jesuits were in charge at Georgetown, and they had a great reputation for educating youngsters like Brett.

Little Brett arrived at Georgetown and set out to learn everything mom and dad had learned when they were still youngsters. The boy went straight to work. He went to bed early, woke up early, got plenty of exercise, and never missed a class. When not mastering the finer points of chemistry, physics, math, history, literature, and other wisdom from the past, Brett liked to attend wholesome parties with other boys, where he would learn how to eat, drink, and rape.

The rape didn’t go as well as he would have liked. The victim attended a prep school for young ladies, and she hadn’t learned how to get raped gracefully. She fought her way out of the party and escaped all the fun little Brett had in mind.

Many years later, Brett found himself in need of a job on the Supreme Court of the United States, which is housed in a building just a short distance from Brett’s prep school in Maryland. Little Donny Trump had decided that Brett was the right boy for the job. The Court already had a serial harasser on the bench. Brett would add a new accomplishment to the team. Donny himself had already proven his skills as abuser, groper, and harasser, but he wasn’t interested in becoming a Justice on the Supreme Court. He simply wanted to go home someday and build another failed casino in Atlantic City.

But just when Brett was about to win the job he so desperately wanted, the girl from the party in Maryland returned to challenge his appointment. She was no longer the fifteen-year-old child Brett had met at the party when he was only seventeen. She was now a college professor, and she was pissed.

Then, as luck would have it, more women began to emerge from Brett’s past at Georgetown, Yale University, and other places yet unnamed. The poop hit Brett’s fan, and it has now spread all over his landscape. The boy may still get the job, but we’ll never forget what happened a long time ago in sunny Maryland.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Patrick Irelan
September 26, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Time to Wake Up: the Neoliberal Order is Dying 
David J. Detmer
History Distorted: Sam Wineburg’s Critique of Howard Zinn
Robert Hunziker
An Unforeseen Climate Beast Awakens!
Barbara Nimri Aziz
How Many More Women Are There?
Jörg Wiegratz
The Age of Fraud: the Link Between Capitalism and Profiteering by Deception
John Kendall Hawkins
Now There’s a Wall Between Us, Something There’s Been Lost…
William Kaufman
Brett Kavanaugh’s Wayward Penis: A New Twist
Michael Welton
A Wake-Up Call to the Canadian Left
Patrick Irelan
Brett Goes to School 
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
All Wars Are Illegal, Let’s Act!
Dean Baker
Robots, China and the Failure of Economics Reporters
Matthew Johnson
Cancel Kavanaugh
Rohullah Naderi – Rustam Ali Seerat
The Option of Self-Defense for Hazaras
September 25, 2018
Kenneth Surin
Fact-Finding Labour’s “Anti-Semitism” Crisis
Charles Pierson
Destroying Yemen as Humanely as Possible
James Rothenberg
Why Not Socialism?
Patrick Cockburn
How Putin Came Out on Top in Syria
John Grant
“Awesome Uncontrollable Male Passion” Meets Its Match
Guy Horton
Burma: Complicity With Evil?
Steve Stallone
Jujitsu Comms
William Blum
Bombing Libya: the Origins of Europe’s Immigration Crisis
John Feffer
There’s a New Crash Coming
Martha Pskowski
“The Emergency Isn’t Over”: the Homeless Commemorate a Year Since the Mexico City Earthquake
Fred Baumgarten
Ten Ways of Looking at Civility
Dean Baker
The Great Financial Crisis: Bernanke and the Bubble
Binoy Kampmark
Parasitic and Irrelevant: The University Vice Chancellor
September 24, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Hiding in Plain Sight: Why We Cannot See the System Destroying Us
Gary Leupp
All the Good News (Ignored by the Trump-Obsessed Media)
Robert Fisk
I Don’t See How a Palestinian State Can Ever Happen
Barry Brown
Pot as Political Speech
Lara Merling
Puerto Rico’s Colonial Legacy and Its Continuing Economic Troubles
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq’s Prime Ministers Come and Go, But the Stalemate Remains
William Blum
The New Iraq WMD: Russian Interference in US Elections
Julian Vigo
The UK’s Snoopers’ Charter Has Been Dealt a Serious Blow
Joseph Matten
Why Did Global Economic Performance Deteriorate in the 1970s?
Zhivko Illeieff
The Millennial Label: Distinguishing Facts from Fiction
Thomas Hon Wing Polin – Gerry Brown
Xinjiang : The New Great Game
Binoy Kampmark
Casting Kavanaugh: The Trump Supreme Court Drama
Max Wilbert
Blue Angels: the Naked Face of Empire
Weekend Edition
September 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Alexandra Isfahani-Hammond
Hurricane Florence and 9.7 Million Pigs
Andrew Levine
Israel’s Anti-Semitism Smear Campaign
Paul Street
Laquan McDonald is Being Tried for His Own Racist Murder
Brad Evans
What Does It Mean to Celebrate International Peace Day?
Nick Pemberton
With or Without Kavanaugh, The United States Is Anti-Choice
Jim Kavanagh
“Taxpayer Money” Threatens Medicare-for-All (And Every Other Social Program)
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail