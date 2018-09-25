Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 25, 2018

Jujitsu Comms

by

Once Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s name was leaked as Brett Kavanaugh’s anonymous sexual assault accuser during his Supreme Court Justice confirmation hearing a couple of weeks ago, she reluctantly accepted the role of the #MeToo avatar in this historic fight for women’s rights. Ever since, watching her improvise her responses to the Republican Senate’s Judiciary Committee has been a fascinating study in using the hubris of power against itself.

The Republican Judiciary Committee’s singular focus on confirming Kavanaugh at all costs, and its belief it can “plow right through” any opposition – especially that of a “girl” – with naked power has caused them problems they never foresaw.

The Republican White House and Congress don’t seem to get that Blasey and her attorneys understand today’s politics better than they do, that they are about to be swept away by a force stronger and more devastating than Florence, that this is a situation where they could lose both the battle and the war.

The negotiations between the Senate Judiciary Committee and Blasey’s team have bought some time, and time is on Blasey’s side. The longer this takes, the more time Blasey and her surrogates have to pound at Kavanaugh’s and the Republicans’ positions, the more time Trump has to not be able to control his itchy twitchy Twitter thumbs, and the more time reporters have to dig further into Kavanaugh’s background stories. And in a few short days even more has come to light.

Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer’s story in the New Yorker about new allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh while a student at Yale University dropped Sunday night, Sept. 23 when the confirmation vote had been scheduled for the week before and was postponed by Basley’s demands for more time. That same Sunday night the ranking member of the Committee, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), called for the immediate postponement of the confirmation hearings until all allegations are properly investigated by the FBI. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) quickly called on Kavanaugh to “step aside immediately” for the “good of the country and the integrity of the court.” And now Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti is claiming he has a client who will step forward this week with even more allegations.

Concurrently, the time has allowed Blasey’s story to seep into the public consciousness, to have its outrage echo and find ever more tweets and retweets (#WhyIdidntreport) to enlist ever more fervent followers and energized activists. And the Republicans get this part – that’s a lot of why they have been insisting on hearing deadlines.

But here’s the part their “rush to judgement” ignores – Blasey and her astute attorneys have other and perhaps better options to communicate their story than the silly charade of the Senate hearing. In fact, that hearing could be their gold mine, the set up for taking this further, their Rope-a-Dope.

If I’m a producer for a TV newsmagazine show, say at 60 Minutes or some similar program, I’ve long ago realized that a review of Judiciary Committee Chair Senator Chuck Grassley’s investigations into the Kavanaugh matter, with its anti-democratic and anti-women antics, its suppression of requested relevant documents, free speech and women’s rights, is a ratings bonanza.  And I’ve already contacted Blasey and her attorneys and offered a platform for what is unlikely to ever come out in this Senate hearing. For Blasey and my program, that incidentally would end up heroically defending the Fourth Estate, this is a win win.

My program could:

+ Provide a national TV platform to Blasey’s other witnesses that the Committee won’t allow to testify at the hearing.

+ Cover the Committee’s optics problems, that all those Republican white men don’t want to be seen questioning a sexual assault victim, and can’t risk one or more of them chewing on their wingtips and giving Democrats footage for campaign ads

+ Assemble the clips and tweets of these Senators already having made up their minds, that for all their concern that Blasey gets heard, they don’t care what she has to say, she doesn’t matter.

+ Review the “#WhyIdidntreport” explosion, the hundreds of thousands of women who have publicly told their stories, often for the first time, amplifying and reinforcing Blasey’s points.

Although Blasey’s team and my program can’t subpoena Kavanaugh high school buddy Mark Judge, we can concisely summarize his writings, his year book statements, his published book and other articles to portray his and his pals’ behavioral modes at the time, and note his and Kavanaugh’s refusal to testify under oath.

And if the Committee moves ahead and votes to confirm Kavanaugh, that pulls the trigger.  I schedule the program to run as soon as possible after that and before the full Senate confirmation vote.

This is blockbuster stuff. Blasey’s team could then follow this up with the easy-to-book talk show interviews the following day. My program’s footage and quotes will dominate headlines for days.

But wait, there’s more.

Haven’t Congressional Republicans figured out that there is no statute of limitations on attempted rape in the state of Maryland, the site of the alleged crime? Blasey could file charges there now, triggering a law enforcement investigation and possibly a trial in a Democratic county and state. And a local District Attorney would have something more than a TV show does for its investigation – subpoena power. How’s that going to look for a Trump Supreme Court nominee, even if the Senate does vote to confirm him – a sitting Supreme Court Justice indicted for sex crimes? Could this be the Republican SCOTUS legacy?

Republicans only hope would be Blasey’s acknowledged disinclination to continue to be in the spotlight, and the increasing pressures on her and her family should she choose to do so. But the Republicans’ bullying and bullshit in their sham of a hearing may be the catalyst for pushing past that, and making this the national movement that destroys them.

This is not rocket science. Surely some Republican comms strategists must have seen this and told the Committee. Nevertheless, they persist.

Steve Stallone is the former political editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian, former Communications Director of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), former president of the AFL-CIO’s International Labor Communications Association and former secretary of the Pacific Media Workers Guild, CWA-TNG Local 39521. He is currently semi-retired and freelancing out of Oakland, CA. He can be reached at: steve.stallone@gmail.com

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Steve Stallone
September 25, 2018
Kenneth Surin
Fact-Finding Labour’s “Anti-Semitism” Crisis
Charles Pierson
Destroying Yemen as Humanely as Possible
James Rothenberg
Why Not Socialism?
Patrick Cockburn
How Putin Came Out on Top in Syria
John Grant
“Awesome Uncontrollable Male Passion” Meets Its Match
Guy Horton
Burma: Complicity With Evil?
Steve Stallone
Jujitsu Comms
William Blum
Bombing Libya: the Origins of Europe’s Immigration Crisis
John Feffer
There’s a New Crash Coming
Martha Pskowski
“The Emergency Isn’t Over”: the Homeless Commemorate a Year Since the Mexico City Earthquake
Fred Baumgarten
Ten Ways of Looking at Civility
Dean Baker
The Great Financial Crisis: Bernanke and the Bubble
Binoy Kampmark
Parasitic and Irrelevant: The University Vice Chancellor
September 24, 2018
Jonathan Cook
Hiding in Plain Sight: Why We Cannot See the System Destroying Us
Gary Leupp
All the Good News (Ignored by the Trump-Obsessed Media)
Robert Fisk
I Don’t See How a Palestinian State Can Ever Happen
Barry Brown
Pot as Political Speech
Lara Merling
Puerto Rico’s Colonial Legacy and Its Continuing Economic Troubles
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq’s Prime Ministers Come and Go, But the Stalemate Remains
William Blum
The New Iraq WMD: Russian Interference in US Elections
Julian Vigo
The UK’s Snoopers’ Charter Has Been Dealt a Serious Blow
Joseph Matten
Why Did Global Economic Performance Deteriorate in the 1970s?
Zhivko Illeieff
The Millennial Label: Distinguishing Facts from Fiction
Thomas Hon Wing Polin – Gerry Brown
Xinjiang : The New Great Game
Binoy Kampmark
Casting Kavanaugh: The Trump Supreme Court Drama
Max Wilbert
Blue Angels: the Naked Face of Empire
Weekend Edition
September 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Alexandra Isfahani-Hammond
Hurricane Florence and 9.7 Million Pigs
Andrew Levine
Israel’s Anti-Semitism Smear Campaign
Paul Street
Laquan McDonald is Being Tried for His Own Racist Murder
Brad Evans
What Does It Mean to Celebrate International Peace Day?
Nick Pemberton
With or Without Kavanaugh, The United States Is Anti-Choice
Jim Kavanagh
“Taxpayer Money” Threatens Medicare-for-All (And Every Other Social Program)
Jonathan Cook
Palestine: The Testbed for Trump’s Plan to Tear up the Rules-Based International Order
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: the Chickenhawks Have Finally Come Back Home to Roost!
David Rosen
As the Capitalist World Turns: From Empire to Imperialism to Globalization?
Jonah Raskin
Green Capitalism Rears Its Head at Global Climate Action Summit
James Munson
On Climate, the Centrists are the Deplorables
Robert Hunziker
Is Paris 2015 Already Underwater?
Arshad Khan
Will There Ever be Justice for Rohingya Muslims?
Jill Richardson
Why Women Don’t Report Sexual Assault
Dave Clennon
A Victory for Historical Accuracy and the Peace Movement: Not One Emmy for Ken Burns and “The Vietnam War”
W. T. Whitney
US Harasses Cuba Amid Mysterious Circumstances
Nathan Kalman-Lamb
Things That Make Sports Fans Uncomfortable
George Capaccio
Iran: “Snapping Back” Sanctions and the Threat of War
Kenneth Surin
Brexit is Coming, But Which Will It Be?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail