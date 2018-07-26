Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 26, 2018

The Marxist and the Gamers: Reading, Fortnite, and My Students’ Identities

by

Photo source Whelsko | CC BY 2.0

I have a student, call him Karl, a self-described Marxist. Karl has read the first two volumes of Capital, and, given the clunky translations I’ve seen, that’s no mean feat. Within an hour of meeting him, Karl insisted on telling me that capitalism was doomed because it “fundamentally exploited the masses.”

Our relationship developed through questions, “do you think there might be any middle ground between private enterprise and public good?” (no, he didn’t), and conversations about books. Karl lent me his copy of Che Guevara’s Bolivian diaries. I gave him historian Eric Hobsbawm’s Age of Extremes, a magisterial history of the twentieth century.We talked Dostoyevsky. I wanted to know his thoughts about Crime and Punishment and Brothers Karamazov. Karl is not so doctrinaire as to withhold praising a bourgeois author; the Russian master passed muster.

Karl is home now, graduated from the boarding school where I taught him, busily working through the reading list he pestered me for in the final weeks of class. He emailed recently saying he’d report on his progress before heading off to college.

Intellectually precocious, what marks Karl as truly unusual among peers is his habitual reading of books for pleasure. I have reached a point in my career, coinciding with norms of twenty-first century adolescence, where an inveterate reader stands out as obviously as the face-painted Goth I encountered in classrooms back in the Eighties. Like those Goths, the book-reader is quirky; unlike the Goth, the reader usually wants to talk about ideas.

That was true for Samantha, who loved novels and affected an artist’s disdain for normality. Somewhat angry, Sam used books to make sense of and validate her feelings. Just before her graduation a few years ago, she gave me David Foster Wallace’s rambling rant against American pop culture, Infinite Jest. In the inscription, she wrote: “This book is a monster, but it’s one of my favorites.” Working through it, I found out why—and why she felt dismay for the plastic world Wallace satirized.

It would demean Sam and Karl’s reading passion merely to say that they both ended up at terrific colleges. They had deeper purposes. They used books to build identities.

Historically, that used to be common. Scholars have described how reading transformed people’s faith lives in the sixteenth- and seventeenth-centuries, started revolutions in the eighteenth, and refashioned individuals’ sense of self in the nineteenth and twentieth. Reading formed the spine of a “civilizing process” that curbed societal violence in early-modern times. Reading created a “public sphere” of ideas that became prerequisite for the American, French, and Latin American revolutions as well as subsequent democratic politics. Reading, everything from scripture to novels, was fundamental in creating the modern Western-World self. [1]

From this teacher’s perspective, reading as a transformational tool has pretty much run its course. This marks a profound break in history, the consequences of which cannot yet be fully understood. The rising generations of non-readers, or rather people who read solely for technical ends, have not yet had complete lives capable of historical or longitudinal study.

An anecdote suggestive of where we might be heading involves my technical-reading-only students who play Fortnite, the wildly popular computer game in which participants aim to assassinate opponents. I’ve watched kids play, seen how the game draws them in, and wonder if teenage me would have been able to resist (doubtful). Students fall asleep in classes after Fortnite all-nighters. One of mine is a chronically-tired champ who, when asked about his gaming behavior, asserted with only the slightest hint of comedic exaggeration: “yeah, I’m addicted.” Thus, he scooped the World Health Organization’s recent declaration that “gaming disorder” is now a public health concern.[2]

I don’t hear such words to describe bibliophiles. They have a reading habit, not a disorder or addiction. The difference derives from the fact that games like Fortnite are deliberately designed to be addictive, as described in Adam Alter’s recent book, Irresistible: The Rise of Addictive Technology. Most gamers I encounter know they’re being played—which might be hopeful.

What remains unknown is how people take shape in Fortnite world. Readers, especially teen readers, are not always easy to be around. They ask tough questions. They tend to be skeptical of authority. They have intellectual systems for making sense of new information and ideas. Those same traits appear in readers through the ages.

Comparatively, Fortniters seem hamstrung by limited vocabularies and narrow intellectual scope. It’s not that they will require gamer twelve-step programs, although those inclining to ADHD, autism, depression, or anxiety might. It’s that, as a technology of self, Fortnite is a blunt instrument full of sensory overload and reflexive action.

I, and the educational culture generally, operate in a trough between the twilight of books and morning of Fortnite. Computer games have changed the landscape as teachers design lessons mimicking their interactive, fast-paced qualities. I do too, but my instincts lead me also to resist. My students read in class. They encounter real, live guest speakers–politicians, writers, professors, war veterans. We work in a homeless shelter, go to museums, see modern dance. Most kids respond to such activities; my workplace gives me freedom to pursue them, but I cannot know or quantify their impact—as would be required in many public schools.

My students are not so fond of other artifacts of book-reading education: term papers (I still require them), libraries (even many 12th-graders are hard-pressed to find books using the on-line catalog and Dewey Decimal System), and newspapers. I’ve won awards for teaching, but I grew up reading and went to schools that prioritized thinking through books, so I’m somewhat at a loss trying to reach Fortnite gamers. Teachers like me, in the built environment of most schools, are anachronisms.

While I cannot say for sure how Fortnite will shape future selves and societies, my student Karl can. Asked about the game, he quipped: “It’s the new opium of the masses.” I miss Karl. He may be the last of his kind.

Notes.

[1] Elias,The Civilizing Process: Sociogenetic and Psychogenetic Investigations, trans. Edmund Jephcott (Malden, Mass. and Oxford, 1994); Habermas, The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere: An Inquiry into a Category of Bourgeois Society, trans. Thomas Burger (Cambridge, Mass. 1989); Anderson, Imagined Communities: Reflections on the Origin and Spread of Nationalism (London and New York, 1991); Sobel, Teach Me Dreams: The Search for Self in the Revolutionary Era (Princeton and Oxford, 2000).

[2] On the WHO announcement and its implications, see National Public Radio at: https://www.npr.org/programs/morning-edition/2018/06/19/621253022

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Chris Doyle
July 26, 2018
Paul Edwards
When Worse is the Enemy of Bad
Chris Doyle
The Marxist and the Gamers: Reading, Fortnite, and My Students’ Identities
Ramzy Baroud
Jewish Nation-State Law: Why Israel Was Never a Democracy
Dean Baker
Pledging Fealty to Trump: Europe Pays the Price for Increasing Inequality
Medea Benjamin
Who Will Stop Trump From Tweeting Us into War With Iran?
Richard Moser
Post-Sanders Politics: Strategy, Sheepdogs and Synergy
John G. Russell
Bottom Lines Matter: “You (Still) Aren’t Listening”
Kevin McKinney
Beware Getting Hooked on Trump
Jane Duncan
BRICS States and Capital Surveil Their Societies: Anti-Imperialist or Subimperialist?
Michael T. Klare
Trump’s Grand Strategy
Ted Rall
Why the Russia-Trump Collusion Conspiracy Theory Isn’t Catching On
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s a Lousy General in His Trade War With China
Colin Todhunter
Corporate Spin: Genetically Modifying the Way to Food Security?
Binoy Kampmark
Conferencing, Extortion and IPSA 2018: The Meat Market of the World Congress
July 25, 2018
Anthony DiMaggio
Erasing Flint’s Water Crisis: Or How to Lie With Statistics
Melvin Goodman
Donald the Destroyer
Robert Hunziker
Methane Deathtrap Threatens Democracy
Chris Wright
Thoughts on Overcoming Despair
Lawrence Davidson
The Faulty Logic Behind the Attacks on BDS
Fran Shor
My “Catch-22” Moment
Dana Cook
POTUS in Person: When Celebrities First Met Trump
Njabulo Maphumulo – Lynford Dor
State of BRICS Youth Struggle: About Us, But Without Us
Cesar Chelala
Washington Square Park Alive
Dean Baker
The Washington Post Thinks It Is a New Idea to Tell People to Worry About Mobility and Not Inequality
Comfort Women Justice Coalition
An Open Letter to Emmanuel Macron on the Japanese Rising Sun Flag on Bastille Day
July 24, 2018
Paul Street
Reflections on Media Gone Russia-Wild
Sheldon Richman
Trump and Putin: How About Getting Rid of Your Nukes?
Ron Jacobs
Nixon, Trump and Shadows on the Wall of History
John Davis
When America Was Ruled by a King
Michael Slager
Convenient Categorizing: Jeff Sessions and Immigration Law
Karl Grossman
Helsinki and the Ghost of Roy Cohn
Walter Clemens
Goodbye Plato and Jefferson, Hello Lenin!
Robert Fisk
The Serbian Arms-Maker and the Syrian War
John Carroll Md
The Maternal Health Crisis in Haiti
Dean Baker
Trump Does the Unthinkable: He Criticizes the Fed
Kevin Zeese
Violent Coup Fail in Nicaragua
Bandile Mdlalose – Lisa Thompson
State of BRICS Social Struggles: Power Plays in Civil Society and Academia
Kary Love
My Conversion on the Road to Damascus
July 23, 2018
Pam Martens
Koch Industries Is Staffing Up with Voter Data Scientists to Tip the November Election to the Extreme Right
Binoy Kampmark
Ecuador’s Agenda: Squeezing and Surrendering Assange
Vijay Prashad
America’s Reporter: the Hersh Method
Colin Jenkins
Exposing the American Okie-Doke
Patrick Cockburn
What Boris Johnson Doesn’t Know About British History
Jack Random
Asylum Seekers in the 21st Century
Howard Lisnoff
How We Got Sold on Endless Wars
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU