July 26, 2018
Mike Davis with Bill Moyers
More articles by:
CP Editor
July 26, 2018
Paul Edwards
When Worse is the Enemy of Bad
Chris Doyle
The Marxist and the Gamers: Reading, Fortnite, and My Students’ Identities
Ramzy Baroud
Jewish Nation-State Law: Why Israel Was Never a Democracy
Dean Baker
Pledging Fealty to Trump: Europe Pays the Price for Increasing Inequality
Medea Benjamin
Who Will Stop Trump From Tweeting Us into War With Iran?
Richard Moser
Post-Sanders Politics: Strategy, Sheepdogs and Synergy
John G. Russell
Bottom Lines Matter: “You (Still) Aren’t Listening”
Kevin McKinney
Beware Getting Hooked on Trump
Jane Duncan
BRICS States and Capital Surveil Their Societies: Anti-Imperialist or Subimperialist?
Michael T. Klare
Trump’s Grand Strategy
Ted Rall
Why the Russia-Trump Collusion Conspiracy Theory Isn’t Catching On
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s a Lousy General in His Trade War With China
Colin Todhunter
Corporate Spin: Genetically Modifying the Way to Food Security?
Binoy Kampmark
Conferencing, Extortion and IPSA 2018: The Meat Market of the World Congress
July 25, 2018
Anthony DiMaggio
Erasing Flint’s Water Crisis: Or How to Lie With Statistics
Melvin Goodman
Donald the Destroyer
Robert Hunziker
Methane Deathtrap Threatens Democracy
Chris Wright
Thoughts on Overcoming Despair
Lawrence Davidson
The Faulty Logic Behind the Attacks on BDS
Fran Shor
My “Catch-22” Moment
Dana Cook
POTUS in Person: When Celebrities First Met Trump
Njabulo Maphumulo – Lynford Dor
State of BRICS Youth Struggle: About Us, But Without Us
Cesar Chelala
Washington Square Park Alive
Dean Baker
The Washington Post Thinks It Is a New Idea to Tell People to Worry About Mobility and Not Inequality
Comfort Women Justice Coalition
An Open Letter to Emmanuel Macron on the Japanese Rising Sun Flag on Bastille Day
July 24, 2018
Paul Street
Reflections on Media Gone Russia-Wild
Sheldon Richman
Trump and Putin: How About Getting Rid of Your Nukes?
Ron Jacobs
Nixon, Trump and Shadows on the Wall of History
John Davis
When America Was Ruled by a King
Michael Slager
Convenient Categorizing: Jeff Sessions and Immigration Law
Karl Grossman
Helsinki and the Ghost of Roy Cohn
Walter Clemens
Goodbye Plato and Jefferson, Hello Lenin!
Robert Fisk
The Serbian Arms-Maker and the Syrian War
John Carroll Md
The Maternal Health Crisis in Haiti
Dean Baker
Trump Does the Unthinkable: He Criticizes the Fed
Kevin Zeese
Violent Coup Fail in Nicaragua
Bandile Mdlalose – Lisa Thompson
State of BRICS Social Struggles: Power Plays in Civil Society and Academia
Kary Love
My Conversion on the Road to Damascus
July 23, 2018
Pam Martens
Koch Industries Is Staffing Up with Voter Data Scientists to Tip the November Election to the Extreme Right
Binoy Kampmark
Ecuador’s Agenda: Squeezing and Surrendering Assange
Vijay Prashad
America’s Reporter: the Hersh Method
Colin Jenkins
Exposing the American Okie-Doke
Patrick Cockburn
What Boris Johnson Doesn’t Know About British History
Jack Random
Asylum Seekers in the 21st Century
Howard Lisnoff
How We Got Sold on Endless Wars
