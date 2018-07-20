Gameplanning the Patriotic Retributive Attack on Montenegro

All those amazon prime boxes stackt at your door all this free act now all this jimmy jeff in a jiffy

all this shame you don’t feel murica

all this compunction you don’t have

all this world you’re happy to fuck up unless it’s yours and if yours gaze deep, deep into the mopey teutonic death abyss o’ th’Emperial eyes

just at the point where we’re holding our breath because the mother of the mother of all bombs is about to be dropt on Montenegro

and scream no, this isn’t what you wanted after all

but the no refund policy turns out to be a guaranteed coming home to roost of the swooping and diving midnight pain birds

to which you have given birth