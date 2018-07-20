Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
July 20, 2018

Gameplanning the Patriotic Retributive Attack on Montenegro

by
All those amazon prime boxes stackt at your door all this free act now all this jimmy jeff in a jiffy
all this shame you don’t feel murica
all this compunction you don’t have
all this world you’re happy to fuck up unless it’s yours and if yours gaze deep, deep into the mopey teutonic death abyss o’ th’Emperial eyes
just at the point where we’re holding our breath because the mother of the mother of all bombs is about to be dropt on Montenegro
and scream no, this isn’t what you wanted after all
but the no refund policy turns out to be a guaranteed coming home to roost of the swooping and diving midnight pain birds

to which you have given birth

