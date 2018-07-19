He Speaks From Experience: Max Baucus on “Squandered Leadership”

by

Rolling back through time, let’s remember that it was Max Baucus who tried to exempt mining waste from the Superfund law in the late ’80s. Mind you, this was coming from a Montana senator whose home state contains the largest Superfund site in the nation. Stretching from Butte and Anaconda for 100 miles down the Clark Fork River to the Milltown Dam, the Clark Fork Superfund complex was easily among the nation’s most challenging and worthy restoration projects.