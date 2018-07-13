On Heat Waves and Climate Resistance

by

Every “extreme weather event” that occurs without a powerful, on-the-ground climate activist response is a lost opportunity. In particular, it is a failure to seize the event as a moment to drive home the insanity of our representatives’ inadequate response, or lack thereof, to climate change.

In “Hurricane Mobilizations and ‘the Fierce Urgency’ of Climate Change,” I argued that we should “answer – with orchestrated national mobilizations unsurpassed in growth, force and intensity – the call of every record-breaking hurricanethat forms in the Gulf and the Atlantic Ocean.”

We should do no less for other extreme weather events, like the recent scorching heat wavethat brought record-setting temperatures across the globe, from Siberia to Los Angeles, and that killed 70 people in Quebec alone.

These extreme weather events are telling us, in no uncertain terms, that we are in a state of crisis. We are gradually approaching, and will likely exceed, a 1.5°C increase in global temperatures. In fact, we will likely exceed the 2°C warming limit championed in the Paris Accord. And given the Trump Administration’s commitment to the continued extraction and burning of fossil fuels, we will likely pass crucial tipping points that will result in runaway climate change.

Truly, these extreme weather events are calls to radical action.

Why, then, aren’t we overwhelming “our cities, our state capitols, our federal agencies, our Congress, our White House, our corporations, our highways, our railroad tracks, our refineries with increasing waves of marches, canvassing, teach-ins, sit-ins, blockades, strikes, die-ins, occupations” – every single timea record-setting event occurs?

Why just the single march, the grand event, disconnected from the now-regular occasion of a one-hundred year flood, a triple-hurricane, a ravaging wildfire, a 117° day in Los Angeles – all of which, by the way, the press deliriously covers (unlike the grand event)?

Why aren’t we treating the radical nihilism of our climate denying representatives and economic elites with the resistance it deserves?

What tipping point are we waiting for?