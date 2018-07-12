by

my big boy pants were hung out to dry

before the beginning of time and just after

the beginning of me, that intersectional period

and it’s that made the streets of trieste so exquisitely interesting

during the chequer’d swan event

which was unfolding in salisbury

around the time elon with the help of his space x fuel system and crack boring company engineering team

was putting the finishing touches on

the coolest mini submarine ever not used in the cave rescue of those kids

Hey Mom why’s elon acting so butt hurt about the kids getting out of the cave? did he not like them??

he’s making a twisty poutyface owie!!

shut up and get in the back of the SUV elon

or we are going to have to take all the fun in the universe away!

Tom Clark is a poet. His books include Light & Shade: New and Selected Poems (Coffee House, 2006) and Threnody (effing press, 2006).