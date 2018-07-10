Fearless Muckraking
July 10, 2018
“It’s a Very Scary Time for Women”
CP Editor
July 10, 2018
Nick Alexandrov
The Discovery of Central American Suffering
Jonathan Cook
By Razing Khan al-Ahmar, Israel will Bulldoze Illusions of Peace Process
Sheldon Richman
The Trump-Kushner Delusion on Palestine
Joyce McCracken
Barricades, Businesses and Storylines in Nicaragua
Patrick Cockburn
When ISIS is Gone, Iraq Will Remain a Deeply Corrupt Country
Ted Rall
“Thin Grey Line” — How the Media Stifles Coverage of Libel Cases
CJ Hopkins
Hardcore Hitler on Hitler in Helsinki
Manuel E. Yepe
Mexico Returns to Its Place in the Vanguard
Manuel García, Jr.
How Will the Inequality Balloon Bust?
Dan Corjescu
Axiom of Uncertainty
Lawrence Wittner
Has Democratic Socialism a Future in American Politics?
Steve Early
A Call Center Coup: Ex-Teamster Boots Riley Tackles Telemarketing and Its Discontents
K.J. Noh
New York Times Pours Linguistic Gasoline on North Korean-US Negotiations
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis and Climate Catastrophe: Forged in India, Made in Washington
Binoy Kampmark
Keeping Your Refugees: Macron, Francafrique and Euro-African Relations
July 09, 2018
John Pilger
The Hidden History of the Women Who Rose Up
David Correia
Abolish ICE, But Don’t Stop There
RS Ahthion
The Sordid History of Infant Formula and Trump’s Attempt To Bully, Blackmail & Threaten Third World Countries
Richard E. Rubenstein
How to Pack the Supreme Court
David Krieger
The Prospects for De-Nuclearization
Robert Fisk
With Serbia and Kosovo Both Vying for EU Membership, the Question Remains: Who Won the War?
Tom Crofton
Scott Pruitt Resigns, So What?
Joe Emersberger
The Persecution of Rafael Correa
John Davis
Remembrance of Past Fourths
Laura Flanders
Jeff Sessions Sets Back the Clock
Robert Koehler
Womp, Womp, Racism in a Cage
Laura Finley
Victim Status and the Political Right
Gary Leupp
The Millstone around Trump’s Neck?
Mel Gurtov
At Home and Abroad, Trump Abandons Human Rights
Thomas Knapp
President Trump, Please Free Ross Ulbricht
Dean Baker
Does the US Have Any Leverage on China?
Weekend Edition
July 06, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Nick Pemberton
America on Thin ICE
Susan Babbitt
90 Years After the Birth of Che Guevara
Andrew Levine
Incivility Now!
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: America, Unchecked and Unbalanced
Pete Dolack
World Bank Solution for Lack of Jobs: Cut Worker Protections
Brian Cloughley
The Trump-Putin, Peace, Trade and Friendship Meeting
John W. Whitehead
The Constitution is Not Neutral
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Congo’s Imposter President and the Moral Depravity of the West
Celina Stien-della Croce
Understanding the Conflict in Nicaragua: the Long Battle Against US Imperialism
Glenn Sacks
A Teacher Explains Why the Janus Ruling is Bad News for Schools, Students
Ryan A. Knight
Autonomous Self-Organization Against the Electoral Spectacle in Mexico
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
The Politics of Poverty in America
James Munson
Good Luck Ending Racism, Capitalism Still Needs It
Robert Fantina
Social Media and Israel: Censorship of the Truth
