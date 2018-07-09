Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
July 9, 2018

New York Times Pours Linguistic Gasoline on North Korean-US Detente

by

Photo by Matthew Hutchinson | Public Domain

On the heels of the much-welcomed Trump-Kim Singapore Summit that de-escalated tensions between North Korea and the US, Secretary Mike Pompeo made his third visit to NK to move the negotiations for denuclearization and security on the peninsula forward.  He met with Kim Young Chol, his North Korean counterpart, on July 6th and 7th, for intensive negotiations.  At the end of the meeting, on leaving Pyongyang, Secretary Pompeo declared that the summit had been conducted in good faith and had made good progress in key matters.  Without divulging details, he stated there was more work to be done, which would be continued by working groups on both sides.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry released a more sobering assessment, stating that despite high expectations after the summit they found “regrettable” the US failure to approach the negotiations in a balanced and constructive manner, and critiquing the “opposing winds” that recapitulate the “tired old process” (full disclosure first, verification, CVID)  that could lead to failure, and that have ignored their unilateral gestures of good will, forbearance, and their desire for phased, step-wise denuclearization based on creation of “objective conditions for trust”.

Clearly, after the euphoria of the Singapore summit,  this is a drilling down onto the details on process,  timing, specifics,  and reciprocity necessary for the successful implementation of the Singapore summit’s  four enumerated commitments:   normalization,  peace, denuclearization, and repatriation of remains.  Clearly there is much to bridge in terms of procedure,  protocol,  sequencing, as well as a need to overcome mutual distrust and historical antagonism.  The North Korean statement is a quiet but firm dressing down of the Bolton Approach that seems to be upfront in the recent negotiation, that seeks to rapidly frontload the process with North Korean concessions on disarmament, after which US concessions and security guarantees could be provided. The North points this out as lacking trust-building measures and mutuality, and has clearly failed in the past.  The foreign ministry statement is very measured, relative to past statements from the leadership, and there is little overblown rhetoric there.  If anything, the language is careful and circuitous, and the recrimination is largely self-directed: they may have been “foolish and naïve in their hopes and expectations”, and express their worries of “great disappointment and tragedy”. They critique the “erroneous thinking” that assumes that “our forbearance” will accommodate the “demands based on such a forceful mindset” and consider “unhelpful” the “hurriedness that has overcome” the US that elides the need for confidence-building measures to overcome “deep-rooted mistrust”.  Nevertheless, they mention that they still “maintain their trust” in Trump.   They finish with an almost wistful tone: they warn of deep disappointment to the international society and global peace and security, and suggest there is no guarantee that a tragic outcome will not follow from this one-sided approach.

Trust the New York Times to misrepresent the above, the better to pour linguistic gasoline over the still unextinguished of pyres of recent North Korea-US brinksmanship.  There’s nothing like a linguistic firebomb to torch any fragile, combustible agreements that might be in the process of negotiation:  North Korea Criticizes ‘Gangster-Like’ U.S. Attitude After Talks With Mike Pompeo.

By attributing “Gangster-like” invective to North Korea, the Times is again pushing the “irrational, out-of-control, over- the- top, can’t-be-negotiated-with” framing that has prevented,  sabotaged and derailed negotiation in the past.  Playing the  journalistic British poodle-sidekick to the NY Times,  the UK Guardian and the BBC have also echoed this inflammatory  line.

The phrase they are referring in the statement would be: “강도적인 비핵화요구” which would be translated as “forceful demands for denuclearization”.  Gangster-likedemands for denuclearization in Korean would be written as: “강도같은 비핵화요구”.  It’s the miniscule difference of a particle, but it makes the difference between a legitimate critique of forcefulness and the deal-breaking, incendiary accusation of violent criminality.

Perhaps the storied New York Times has no one on their large staff capable of making an accurate translation of Korean- even for the most delicate of issues,  and this is just more of their journalistic incompetence.  But if, you have a past record of journalistic gangsterism–criminally irresponsible lies and misrepresentation agitating for violent war of aggression–it’s understandable you might see gangsters  and gangster-like language where there are none.

More articles by:K.J. Noh

K.J. Noh is a long time activist, writer and teacher.  He can be reached at k.j.noh48@gmail.com

