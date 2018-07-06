Fearless Muckraking
July 6, 2018
1967 SPECIAL REPORT: “THE NEW LEFT”
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
July 06, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Nick Pemberton
America on Thin ICE
Susan Babbitt
90 Years After the Birth of Che Guevara
Andrew Levine
Incivility Now!
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: America, Unchecked and Unbalanced
Pete Dolack
World Bank Solution for Lack of Jobs: Cut Worker Protections
Brian Cloughley
The Trump-Putin, Peace, Trade and Friendship Meeting
John W. Whitehead
The Constitution is Not Neutral
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Congo’s Imposter President and the Moral Depravity of the West
Celina Stien-della Croce
Understanding the Conflict in Nicaragua: the Long Battle Against US Imperialism
Glenn Sacks
A Teacher Explains Why the Janus Ruling is Bad News for Schools, Students
Ryan A. Knight
Autonomous Self-Organization Against the Electoral Spectacle in Mexico
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
The Politics of Poverty in America
James Munson
Good Luck Ending Racism, Capitalism Still Needs It
Robert Fantina
Social Media and Israel: Censorship of the Truth
Geoff Dutton
When Momma Ain’t Happy: Downsides of Innovation Mania
Patrick Cockburn
Haunted by a Legacy of Hatred: Fear of ISIS’s Return in Iraq
Mary Serumaga
The Lemmings of Long Island: Are Americans Serial Victims of Systemic Investment Fraud?
Timothy P. Clark
First as Tragedy, Then as Tragedy. Ecological Imperialism and the Destruction of Families.
Sarah Anderson
The Future of Unions in the Wake of Janus
Jane LaTour
Labor History Happened Here – And Why It Matters
Fizz Perkal
Abolishing ICE Isn’t Radical, It’s Rational
Jill Richardson
Knowing When to Turn Off the News
George Goehl
There’s an All-Out War on Kids and Not Just on the Border
Ralph Nader
Recommendations for Engrossing Summer Reading and Viewing
Joseph Natoli
Denmark First
Ann Garrison
When Democrats Aren’t the Least-Worst
Norah Vawter
Guns Don’t Make Us Safer – Here’s the Proof
John G. Russell
Lord of the Flies Redux
Ron Jacobs
City of Angels, Fallen and Otherwise
Daniel Warner
Is Roger Federer Being Unfaithful?
Dave Lindorff
Ready for a New ‘Missile Gap’ and Arms Race?
Edward Hunt
NED Pursues Regime Change by Playing the Long Game
Peter Crowley
The Forgotten 1971 Genocide in Pakistan
Laura Finley
The Most Anti-Woman President Ever?
Pete Tucker
Vince Gray is Eyeing a Run for Mayor of DC, Here’s How the Washington Post Took Him Down Last Time.
Christopher Brauchli
How the NRA Can Improve Its Image
Pauline Murphy
The Irish at the Battle of Ebro
Dan Bacher
Nestlé Scores Permit to Siphon Water From SoCal Creek
Colin Todhunter
GMO Agriculture and the Narrative of Choice
Steve Brown
Why Do Democrats Whine About Neil Gorsuch and Bemoan the Loss of Merrick Garland?
Mario Murcia
A Secret Political Genocide in Colombia
Binoy Kampmark
The Lures of Kleptocracy: Malaysia’s Najib Condition
Cesar Chelala
The Increasing Danger of Addiction to Video Games in Children
Louis Proyect
Hungary, Where Hell is For Immigrants
David Yearsley
Sanguine Hopes of Liberty
