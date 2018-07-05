Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 5, 2018

Send in the Troops! Deploying the ADF against Rioters

by

Such moves should trouble any constructive dissenter and civil libertarian: the vesting of powers in a military force to be used against domestic disturbances.  While the United States has a troubled history with it, posse comitatusstill remains something of a letter restricting the deployment of the US armed forces on the streets of the country’s cities. That doctrine has effectively seen an expansion of the FBI’s role to occupy what might have been seen in the past to be traditional military roles.

In Australia, no such reining in powers and impediments exist, though States have been hamstrung by the requirement of making a request to the Commonwealth to initiate military action in the event that their police forces lack the means to protect themselves or the Commonwealth’s interests.

This has left the prospect of enlarging the army’s role in civilian life disturbingly possible in times of perceived crisis.  Utterings since the 2014 Lind Café hostage taking by Man Haron Monis, absurdly described as a “siege” by the counter-terror fraternity, combined with other foreign terrorist incidents that call out powers be broadened have become regular.

Last week, the Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter, who occupies a position where this sort of thing shouldn’t happen, announced that members of the Australian Defence Force would be vested with “shoot to kill” powers to be used only in “reasonable and necessary” circumstances to protect life.

Porter’s arguments give the impression that such military operations will be governed by the protocols of good sense and reason, notwithstanding that the ADF is a killing rather than justice machine. Matters of evidence matter less than those of expediency.  “The use of force by the ADF in a battle situation off Australian soil in a war zone is somewhat different and this is a much higher and more stringent standard, and the same standard in effect the police have been operating under for many decades in our variety of jurisdictions.”

The ADF will also be given pre-authorised power to respond to threats on land, at sea and in the air, and given expanded powers to search, seize and control movement at the scenes featuring terrorist incidents. This power would also apply to quelling riots.

Porter also uses the creaky argument that changing security environments have warranted the move. “The terror threat we face today,” he says tediously, “is greater and more complex than that we faced when these laws were introduced almost 20 years ago.”

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin has felt besieged by a movement that can only be described as a militarisation of civil space.  Pressed for comparisons between the effectual nature of a police operation against terrorism last year with its military analogue, Colvin made the following observation:

“Of course [the military] are in a better position to deal with some situations than us.  But the concept that we aren’t trained or capable to deal with the domestic terrorism situations that we see, I think, needs to be challenged.”

Specific interest here is focused on Part IIIAAA of the Defence Act 1903, covering the “Utilisation of Defence Force to protect the Commonwealth Interests and States and Self-governing Territories.”  Porter’s aim was to ensure “that law enforcement agencies around Australia can easily request ADF assistance to respond to these threats where necessary and are available to states and territories to assist with major incidents, such as geographically dispersed or otherwise widespread, coordinated acts of violence of other domestic incidents that threaten the security and lives of Australians.”

But critics of encouraging military deployments in local counter-terrorist situations have been sharp enough to note that the Lindt operation,  which resulted in three deaths including the hostage taker was, in Allan Orr’s words, “not the NSW Tactical Operations Unit (TOU), it was the competitive and jealous quarantining of tactical skills, resources and budget entitlements by the ADF that left the frontline TOU without the training and equipment it needed to do its job properly.”

Orr’s sensible appraisal has been put to one side by such individuals as Neil James of the Australia Defence Association, who takes the line of Australian exceptionalism and creativeness with the historical record.  “The whole concept of this goes back centuries back in the days when they didn’t have police forces and governments used to call on the military to do things that the police do now.  All this is doing is putting in a statute was is a century-and-a-half of precedent.”

This blotching of the historical record ignores the fundamental wisdom of separating the functions of police and the functions of defending the realm in an industrial society.  Muddling these merely serves to doom the security of citizens, rather than enhancing them.  Such is the danger of amalgamating, rather than dispersing, forces.

As with matters affecting liberty, the bungling nature of proto-authoritarianism is what spares it.  While the ADF might well have these new powers, police are still vested with the lion’s share of dealing with terrorism incidents. The powers in Canberra have also insisted that the military’s Tactical Assault Groups specialised in anti-terrorism activities can only be deployed nearer their bases in Sydney and Perth.  Changing legislation, for all the aspiration of the drafters, does not necessarily change operational realities.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

July 05, 2018
Chris Wright
Glimmers of Hope: the Death of the Old and Arrival of the Young
Sheldon Richman
Why Does Palestine Matter?
Kathy Deacon
Teething Pains
Robert Feuer
A Tale of Two Protests
Ramzy Baroud
‘Deal of the Century’ is Not New and the PA Leadership is Not a Victim
Daniel Drennan
Families Belong Together: Child Separation as a Function of Capital
John Carroll Md
Haiti Dispatch: Mika’s Story
Lance Olsen
A Once and Future Conservation: Business as Usual, Interrupted
Chris Gilbert
Venezuela’s Embarrassment of Riches? Socialism is Not in a Race Against Capitalism
Martha Rosenberg
Please Eat Our Cheese the Dairy Lobby Pleads
Camilo Gómez
The Complex Relationship Between Socialists and Immigration
Binoy Kampmark
Send in the Troops! Deploying the ADF against Rioters
July 04, 2018
Tony McKenna
Trump, Obama and the Nature of Fascism
Kenneth Surin
Return to Houston
David Schultz
Justice Kennedy and the Myth of the Legal Neutrality
Hossein Nazari
When America Downed an Iranian Airliner and Celebrated It!
William Hartung
Trump’s “Infrastructure” Plan: Pump Up the Pentagon
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq is Threatened by Catastrophic Drought
Marc Estrin
Burning Tires
George Ochenski
Trump on the Stump
Adolf Alzuphar
LA, Angazi But I’m Sure
Linn Washington Jr.
Trump Effect Oozes Again
Ted Rall
The Big Winners from Mass Deportations? The $5 Billion Private Prison Industry
Catherine April Watters
The Gaza Flotilla in Gijon: a Visual Essay
Dean Baker
NYT Gets Hysterical About Non-Existent Debt Crisis
Douglas Valentine
A Thought for Independence Day
July 03, 2018
William Hawes
Ecology: The Keystone Science
Robert Fisk
Kushner’s “Ultimate Deal” Would Strip Palestinians of Their Human Dignity
Elizabeth Murray
The Next Boat to Gaza
Elliott MIller
A Baldwinite’s Regret
Robert Hunziker
Three Climatic Monsters with Asteroid Impact
Howard Lisnoff
We Pissed Il Duce Off
Robert Koehler
Valuing Life More than Borders
Phyllis Wrynn
Separation
Gunnar Westberg
Five Lessons From the North Korea Nuclear Story
Serge Halimi
The Official Fake News
Robert Dodge
The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty at 50 – Awaiting Good Faith
David Swanson
Why Ocasio-Cortez’s Platform is So Great
Katalina Khoury
“It’s Impossible to Love Someone and Control Them at the Same Time”: Misogyny, and Proper Acts of Love
Jack Random
Corporate Supremes
Dean Baker
Educating David Frum About the Trade Deficit
July 02, 2018
Chris Floyd
Decision Time for ‘Democracy’: Who Will Be Our Next Unelected Arbiter-for-Life?
Kshama Sawant
After the Amazon Tax Betrayal
Rob Seimetz
From Occupation to Community: the Lessons From OccupyICE Portland
Patrick Bobilin
The Ocasio Effect: a New Yorker’s Perspective
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU