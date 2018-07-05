Fearless Muckraking
July 5, 2018
How a New Aristocracy’s Segregation Puts Stress on Society
More articles by:
CP Editor
July 05, 2018
Chris Wright
Glimmers of Hope: the Death of the Old and Arrival of the Young
Sheldon Richman
Why Does Palestine Matter?
Kathy Deacon
Teething Pains
Robert Feuer
A Tale of Two Protests
Ramzy Baroud
‘Deal of the Century’ is Not New and the PA Leadership is Not a Victim
Daniel Drennan
Families Belong Together: Child Separation as a Function of Capital
John Carroll Md
Haiti Dispatch: Mika’s Story
Lance Olsen
A Once and Future Conservation: Business as Usual, Interrupted
Chris Gilbert
Venezuela’s Embarrassment of Riches? Socialism is Not in a Race Against Capitalism
Martha Rosenberg
Please Eat Our Cheese the Dairy Lobby Pleads
Camilo Gómez
The Complex Relationship Between Socialists and Immigration
Binoy Kampmark
Send in the Troops! Deploying the ADF against Rioters
July 04, 2018
Tony McKenna
Trump, Obama and the Nature of Fascism
Kenneth Surin
Return to Houston
David Schultz
Justice Kennedy and the Myth of the Legal Neutrality
Hossein Nazari
When America Downed an Iranian Airliner and Celebrated It!
William Hartung
Trump’s “Infrastructure” Plan: Pump Up the Pentagon
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq is Threatened by Catastrophic Drought
Marc Estrin
Burning Tires
George Ochenski
Trump on the Stump
Adolf Alzuphar
LA, Angazi But I’m Sure
Linn Washington Jr.
Trump Effect Oozes Again
Ted Rall
The Big Winners from Mass Deportations? The $5 Billion Private Prison Industry
Catherine April Watters
The Gaza Flotilla in Gijon: a Visual Essay
Dean Baker
NYT Gets Hysterical About Non-Existent Debt Crisis
Douglas Valentine
A Thought for Independence Day
July 03, 2018
William Hawes
Ecology: The Keystone Science
Robert Fisk
Kushner’s “Ultimate Deal” Would Strip Palestinians of Their Human Dignity
Elizabeth Murray
The Next Boat to Gaza
Elliott MIller
A Baldwinite’s Regret
Robert Hunziker
Three Climatic Monsters with Asteroid Impact
Howard Lisnoff
We Pissed Il Duce Off
Robert Koehler
Valuing Life More than Borders
Phyllis Wrynn
Separation
Gunnar Westberg
Five Lessons From the North Korea Nuclear Story
Serge Halimi
The Official Fake News
Robert Dodge
The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty at 50 – Awaiting Good Faith
David Swanson
Why Ocasio-Cortez’s Platform is So Great
Katalina Khoury
“It’s Impossible to Love Someone and Control Them at the Same Time”: Misogyny, and Proper Acts of Love
Jack Random
Corporate Supremes
Dean Baker
Educating David Frum About the Trade Deficit
July 02, 2018
Chris Floyd
Decision Time for ‘Democracy’: Who Will Be Our Next Unelected Arbiter-for-Life?
Kshama Sawant
After the Amazon Tax Betrayal
Rob Seimetz
From Occupation to Community: the Lessons From OccupyICE Portland
Patrick Bobilin
The Ocasio Effect: a New Yorker’s Perspective
