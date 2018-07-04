The Gaza Flotilla in Gijon: a Visual Essay

by

My FB Livestream arriving in Gijon and the dock of the Flotilla,

Gijon Spain 🇪🇸 going to see Flotilla docked Posted by Cat Watters on Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Short Livestream before losing signal,, with Ron Rousseau, crew member,

Posted by Cat Watters on Wednesday, June 13, 2018

livestream

CCOO union here to show their support. Trade union Posted by Cat Watters on Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Livestream of port and dock



IN THE CITY CENTER

Livestream

Posted by Cat Watters on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Posted by Cat Watters on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Ready to depart Gijon for Lisbon/Cascais Portugal

Live stream of departure,

Leaving Gijon Spain port for Lisbon port by the 19th Posted by Cat Watters on Saturday, June 16, 2018

Posted by Cat Watters on Saturday, June 16, 2018

Posted by Cat Watters on Saturday, June 16, 2018

Posted by Cat Watters on Saturday, June 16, 2018

Posted by Cat Watters on Saturday, June 16, 2018