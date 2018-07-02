Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 2, 2018

From Occupation to Community: the Lessons From OccupyICE Portland

by

Photo by Nathaniel St. Clair

I remember visiting the the OccupyICEPDX encampment during its first week in Portland, Oregon in which activists successfully shut down the local I.C.E. Facility. I was able to have conversations with several activists and assist in carrying heavy items around the camp.

The activists told me what made this occupation so successful was once they decided to commit to setting up an encampment around the facility their numbers grew quickly. These rise in numbers is what has helped sustain the occupation.

This first visit to me felt like an occupation. Building was still being done, many items were still needed for the camp, and teams in the camp were recently established. But something else was coinciding with this occupation. Something that we can all learn from, it was not until my visit to the camp on June 30th for the nightly vigil that I realized what these lessons were.

When I returned to camp a week later for the nightly vigil I realized this occupation has moved into a new phase… community. While many will use the word “occupation” to describe the camp I would caution you to emphasize using that word and instead think about the new community that has been built next to the I.C.E. Facility in Portland, Oregon.

This camp has teams such as the mental health team, the engineering team, the kitchen crew, and the medical team. It has ideologies like being anti-capitalist; being against the current white male patriarchal structure; and being inclusive of all genders, sexual orientations, races, and cultures. These are the makings of a community.

A vigil in OccupyICEPDX made for those that have died while in the custody of I.C.E., the Border Patrol, or while crossing the border into the U.S.

The vigil I attended was more than just touching on what I.C.E. is doing to immigrants and their children in the U.S. It was a night of learning. We learned about other people’s cultures and their use of prayer. We prayed to pay homage to that speaker’s culture and to pay homage to those in the custody of I.C.E. Speakers talked about linking the struggles of these immigrants to the struggles of the Palestinians. They talked the Prison Industrial Complex, they talked the native land we were on and who were the real owners of that land. People weren’t staring at the screens on their smartphones, they were staring at one another learning and listening from one another.

This is what communities are supposed to do. It’s supposed to be a place that people gather and share ideas. A place where everyone is treated fairly and with respect. Members of this community may have different opinions on certain things, but those are put aside for the common good because the community must first and foremost protect each other to survive.

OccupyICEPDX is showing this to the world to see. I saw it on the night of June 30th, and in that night I felt a certain comfort come over me. It’s as if finally for once in my lifetime I was engaging in activities that are species used to engage in for thousands of years that we have gotten away from. It was the act of being in an intimate community.

But this act of intimate community will come back to us once again. The world is becoming a harsher place. Each day more air and water is polluted, more trees uprooted, more authoritarianism instituted, more species terminated from earth, more CO2, more money to the plutocrats, more people of color in jail, more white supremacist marches, more gaps in wages, and more people forced to live on the streets. If a child is born today the day of their birth will be the brightest day of their life when it comes to their future.

The question is will this act of intimate community be voluntary or forced? We must take the lessons from OccupyICEPDX. This culture has evolved us into a culture of individuals. We must devolve from this hyper individualism into a communal culture that gives space to all oppressed people. OccupyICEPDX realizes they are taking up space for those undocumented immigrants that are too afraid to come to their space and fight. This is what communities do for one another. It’s what we must do for each in order to move forward.

I saw the looks in the eyes of several speakers during the vigil. The speakers were tired, one was working a 50 hour a week job and coming to the camp after work, but like he said this is what capitalism does to us, it tires us out and wears us down. He knows that whether he was at the vigil or on the couch in his home either way he would be tired from capitalism.

Another speaker spoke about the camp always being influx, and that the camp today looks completely different than it did a week ago. He pointed out that this is how the world around us is too, constantly influx. This camp is adapting to their own fluxation, as well as the fluxation of the world outside of the camp. That’s because the camp has graduated from an occupation to a community. These are the lessons we can learn from it.

Whether this community lasts another five days or another five years each time I’m there I learn something new and these lessons will carry with me for the rest of my life.

OccupyICEPDX will tell you they have created a temporary autonomous zone, but I would say there’s nothing temporary about this community. The lessons it carries are permanent for us to implement if we want to truly fight global capitalism while living in a time of abrupt climate change.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Rob Seimetz
July 02, 2018
Chris Floyd
Decision Time for ‘Democracy’: Who Will Be Our Next Unelected Arbiter-for-Life?
Kshama Sawant
After the Amazon Tax Betrayal
Rob Seimetz
From Occupation to Community: the Lessons From OccupyICE Portland
Patrick Bobilin
The Ocasio Effect: a New Yorker’s Perspective
Gary Leupp
Fear and Trembling about the Trump-Putin Summit
Ted Rall
Bipartisan Blame for the Mess at the US-Mexico Border Inbox x
Graham Peebles
Diet, Ignorance and the Environmental Catastrophe
Kathleen Wallace
$88,00 for Your Thoughts
Thomas Knapp
A Proposal: Cut the Court
Colin Todhunter
GM Crops in India: Approval by Contamination?
Bill Glahn
Who Will Save the World? Travels Through the Texas Panhandle
Walter Clemens
Jon Stewart to the President
Michael Dickinson
Prince William’s Trip to Israel
Ken Hinman
Fish Out of Water
Dean Baker
The Washington Post Really Really Hates Markets When It Means Higher Pay for Ordinary Workers
Weekend Edition
June 29, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
The Peace Deal That is All Israel
Jeffrey St. Clair
Anthony Kennedy and the Court of Lost Resort
Anthony DiMaggio
Union End Times: The Supreme Court’s Fatal Attack on Public-Sector Workers
Marilyn Garson
UNRWA Does not Perpetuate the Conflict, the Conflict Perpetuates UNRWA
Ramzy Baroud
Did Israel Inspire Trump’s Family Separation Policy?
Andrew Levine
Trump: Still Better Than Hitler … For the Most Part
Paul Street
Trump’s Trade Tantrum: On Tipping Points and Authoritarian Peril
Lawrence Davidson
America’s Moral Angst
Robert Fisk
The US Has Given Up on the Overthrow of Assad
Steve Martinot
No Country for Old Women
Joseph Essertier
Americans Can Learn From Korean “Plaza Democracy”
Nick Pemberton
Suicide: The New Thing For Everyone To Have An Opinion About
Gary Leupp
“Trade Wars are Good”
Brian Cloughley
Sanctions and Tariffs Create Distrust and Enmity
Rob Larson
Sanitized Radicals: Whitewashing 20th Century Socialists
Josh Hoxie
What Ocasio-Cortez’s Win Says About the Rise of the Left
David Rosen
Lest We Forget: Recalling the Second Culture Wars
Chelli Stanley
Israeli Government Fears Palestinian Cameras
Robert Fantina
The United States, Iran and Terrorism
Rev. William Alberts
Move Over God
Joseph Natoli
What Merit in the Meritocracy?
George Capaccio
Suffer the Little Children
Sam Pizzigati
Corporate Wage Theft is on the Rise
Gregory Barrett
Fighting for the Truth About Refugees – and Losing Ground
Mervyn Nicholson
CS Lewis Was a Red
Curtis FJ Doebbler
No Immigrants Need Apply
Dave Lindorff
Stop Whining and Start Organizing
T Sabri Öncü
Did This Straw Break the Finance Sector’s Back? 
Jonathan Power
Immigration and the Idea of Europe
Allan Ainsworth
Thinking Outside the Wall: Conscientious Objection in the Age of Trump
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU