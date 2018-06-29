Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 29, 2018

The Supreme Court is an UnDemocratic Mess

by

The Supreme Court is a real piece of work. Over the last few days it’s been popping off far-right proclamations like a drunk uncle at Thanksgiving. Except this uncle gets to make the rules in your house, and he can stay there until he dies.

Over about 48 hours, the nation’s highest court gutted the ability of America’s public employee unions to fundraise. It ruled that a president can freely apply his well-documented anti-Muslim bigotry to U.S. immigration policy, as long as he says that’s not what he’s doing. And it upheld deeply gerrymandered congressional maps in North Carolina and Texas, which lower courts ruled were blatantly designed to make the votes of poor people and people of color count for less.

These decisions weren’t without their dissenters — Justice Sonia Sotomayor in particular delivered fiery rebukes to the Muslim ban and gerrymandering decisions. But each one was decided by a rigid 5-4 vote, with the court’s right-wing majority carrying the day.

Please recall how this majority came to be.

When the last court seat opened up in early 2016, President Obama appointed the boringly centrist judge Merrick Garland. But the GOP-controlled Senate refused to seat him, or even to hold a single hearing. This was an almost unprecedented obstruction.

Instead, they held the seat open till they had a Republican president, who appointed the hardline conservative Neil Gorsuch.

Senate Republicans then changed the chamber’s rules so Gorsuch could be seated without the votes needed to clear a filibuster. That gave them the fifth vote they needed to disenfranchise voters, gut unions, religiously discriminate, and god knows what else.

And it’s more maddening than even that.

According to Think Progress, the senators who opposed Gorsuch represented 53 percent of Americans, but our arcane constitution gives much greater weight to less populous (and more conservative) states. And, remember, Gorsuch was appointed by a president who got nearly 3 million fewer votes than his opponent, but won thanks to the same lopsided malapportionment that also gives us the Electoral College.

Gorsuch, appointed by a minority president and confirmed by representatives of a minority of Americans, now gets to slur offensive proclamations at our tables for life. A similar pattern seems likely to play out following the retirement of justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom the president will no-doubt name a hard-right successor.

The malapportionment will only get worse as progressive voters — and an ever larger share of the U.S. population — cluster in the bigger states underrepresented by our system. Meanwhile, lawmakers will continue drawing maps amplifying their own advantage and passing laws suppressing the votes of everyone else, with the likely backing of a Supreme Court even more conservative than it is now.

Under these conditions, electoral politics can seem hopeless. But they don’t have to be.

For instance, organizers in Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Utah are pushing ballot initiativesto put map drawing in non-partisan hands. Similar measures have already succeeded in California and Arizona. Others are being considered by lawmakers in states like Ohio, where voters overwhelmingly backed a requirement to get bipartisan buy-in on any new maps.

Grassroots mobilizations like the Poor People’s Campaign, meanwhile, are looking into mass voter registration drives as one way to push back against voter suppression. And election results like socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s stunning primary victory over veteran establishment Democrat Joe Crowley point to a vibrant battle of ideas that defies our sclerotic voting system.

Can movements like these swing more elections? Maybe — it’s a steep climb. But more importantly, they’re building a strong base of Americans who aren’t going to put up with a system that leaves their drunk uncle to hold court forever.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Peter Certo
Weekend Edition
June 29, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
The Peace Deal That is All Israel
Anthony DiMaggio
Union End Times: The Supreme Court’s Fatal Attack on Public-Sector Workers
Marilyn Garson
UNRWA Does not Perpetuate the Conflict, the Conflict Perpetuates UNRWA
Ramzy Baroud
Did Israel Inspire Trump’s Family Separation Policy?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Anthony Kennedy and the Court of Lost Resort
Paul Street
Trump’s Trade Tantrum: On Tipping Points and Authoritarian Peril
Lawrence Davidson
America’s Moral Angst
Robert Fisk
The US Has Given Up on the Overthrow of Assad
Steve Martinot
No Country for Old Women
Andrew Levine
Trump: Still Better Than Hitler … For the Most Part
Joseph Essertier
Americans Can Learn from Korean “Plaza Democracy”
Nick Pemberton
Suicide: The New Thing For Everyone To Have An Opinion About
George Ochenski
Abuse of Executive Power a Sign of Democracy in Crisis
Gary Leupp
“Trade Wars are Good”
Brian Cloughley
Sanctions and Tariffs Create Distrust and Enmity
Rob Larson
Sanitized Radicals: Whitewashing 20thcentury socialists
Josh Hoxie
What Ocasio-Cortez’s Win Says About the Rise of the Left
David Rosen
Lest We Forget: Recalling the Second Culture Wars
Chelli Stanley
Israeli Government Fears Palestinian Cameras
Robert Fantina
The United States, Iran and Terrorism
Rev. William Alberts
Move Over God
Peter Certo
The Supreme Court is an UnDemocratic Mess
Joseph Natoli
What Merit in the Meritocracy?
George Capaccio
Suffer the Little Children
Sam Pizzigati
Corporate Wage Theft is on the Rise
Gregory Barrett
Fighting for the Truth About Refugees – and Losing Ground
Mervyn Nicholson
CS Lewis Was a Red
Curtis FJ Doebbler
No Immigrants Need Apply
Dave Lindorff
Stop Whining and Start Organizing
Todd Larsen
The Public Has Been Ignored for Too Long on Pipelines
T Sabri Öncü
Did This Straw Break the Finance Sector’s Back? 
Jonathan Power
Immigration and the Idea of Europe
Allan Ainsworth
Thinking Outside the Wall: Conscientious Objection in the Age of Trump
Lance Olsen
Can We Feel Secure about De-Listing the Grizzly?
Kent Paterson
The Battle for Puerto Vallarta
Ned Depew
The Origins of MS-13
Ann Garrison
Challenging Barbara Lee From the Left
Will Podmore
Independence From the EU
Ralph Nader
Mugger Mick Mulvaney—Trump’s Sadist-in-Chief
Jill Richardson
Family Separation: One Fire Out, Others Started
Jeremiah Jaynes
Being Separated From My Child Nearly Killed Me
Julian Vigo
Whose the Most Woke? The Cultural Anxiety of Righteousness
Olivia Alperstein
Finding Pride and Fighting Prejudice
CP Editor
Ten Years
David Macaray
Life on Mars
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU