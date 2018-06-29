Fearless Muckraking
June 29, 2018
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: There’s Room For Democratic Socialists In The Democratic Party
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
June 29, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Stanley L. Cohen
The Peace Deal That is All Israel
Anthony DiMaggio
Union End Times: The Supreme Court’s Fatal Attack on Public-Sector Workers
Marilyn Garson
UNRWA Does not Perpetuate the Conflict, the Conflict Perpetuates UNRWA
Jeffrey St. Clair
Anthony Kennedy and the Court of Lost Resort
Ramzy Baroud
Did Israel Inspire Trump’s Family Separation Policy?
Andrew Levine
Trump: Still Better Than Hitler … For the Most Part
Paul Street
Trump’s Trade Tantrum: On Tipping Points and Authoritarian Peril
Lawrence Davidson
America’s Moral Angst
Robert Fisk
The US Has Given Up on the Overthrow of Assad
Steve Martinot
No Country for Old Women
Joseph Essertier
Americans Can Learn From Korean “Plaza Democracy”
Nick Pemberton
Suicide: The New Thing For Everyone To Have An Opinion About
Gary Leupp
“Trade Wars are Good”
Brian Cloughley
Sanctions and Tariffs Create Distrust and Enmity
Rob Larson
Sanitized Radicals: Whitewashing 20th Century socialists
Josh Hoxie
What Ocasio-Cortez’s Win Says About the Rise of the Left
David Rosen
Lest We Forget: Recalling the Second Culture Wars
Chelli Stanley
Israeli Government Fears Palestinian Cameras
Robert Fantina
The United States, Iran and Terrorism
Rev. William Alberts
Move Over God
Peter Certo
The Supreme Court is an UnDemocratic Mess
Joseph Natoli
What Merit in the Meritocracy?
George Capaccio
Suffer the Little Children
Sam Pizzigati
Corporate Wage Theft is on the Rise
Gregory Barrett
Fighting for the Truth About Refugees – and Losing Ground
Mervyn Nicholson
CS Lewis Was a Red
Curtis FJ Doebbler
No Immigrants Need Apply
Dave Lindorff
Stop Whining and Start Organizing
T Sabri Öncü
Did This Straw Break the Finance Sector’s Back?
Jonathan Power
Immigration and the Idea of Europe
Allan Ainsworth
Thinking Outside the Wall: Conscientious Objection in the Age of Trump
Ned Depew
The Origins of MS-13
Ann Garrison
Challenging Barbara Lee From the Left
Will Podmore
Independence From the EU
Ralph Nader
Mugger Mick Mulvaney—Trump’s Sadist-in-Chief
Jill Richardson
Family Separation: One Fire Out, Others Started
Jeremiah Jaynes
Being Separated From My Child Nearly Killed Me
Julian Vigo
Who’s the Most Woke? The Cultural Anxiety of Righteousness
Missy Comley Beattie
Ten Years
David Macaray
Life on Mars
Don Qaswa
What You’re Doing
Kim C. Domenico
Maybe This Is How the Guards Revolt?
Patrick Walker
Neither Idiots Nor Useful: Our Politically Underachieving Liberal Churches
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Becoming a Democracy: the Example of Nepal
Louis Proyect
Ukraine Behind the Curtain
