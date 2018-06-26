Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
June 26, 2018

Is Compromise Possible?

by

About a year ago a deal was suggested between Trump and establishment Democrats whereby Trump would support a path to citizenship for at least some illegal aliens while Democrats would support something like The Wall on the southern border. The deal came very close, after Democrats met with Trump, but fell apart. It’s now back in the news again.

Is such a compromise possible, or even desirable? A Wall is anathema to Democrats. Closing off the southern border with some kind of impenetrable human barrier seems to them a crime against humanity. Thousands of refugees from central America in particular are fleeing the violence not only of drug lords, but also–what isn’t so well reported–of authoritarian regimes suppressing dissent, especially in El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. A case could be made that the American support for these governments has contributed to the violence, and that the US owes it to these people to take them in–but the Democrats aren’t making that argument.

The idealism of some Democrats has reached the point where, in their minds, national borders are an anachronism that should no longer exist. Since all peoples are equal, what could possibly justify any kind of barrier to admission to the United States? Isn’t everyone really a citizen of the world. Isn’t the United States–as the exceptional society defined by the Constitution, not by ethnicity–the representative of the future, and thereby the natural home of all refugees?

Some Republicans, on the other hand, are alarmed by the loss of national identity and traditional values. They fear cultural dissolution not only from unrestricted immigration, but from the related forces of globalization and secularization. The certitudes of family, religion, custom, ethics, patriotism–even the rule of law–seem to be eroding away in favor of a disorienting cosmopolitan culture without clear values, where money rules, and traditional roles and behaviors are replaced by consumerism and egotism.

Walls don’t seem very promising. Think of the Great Wall of China, Hadrian’s Wall, the Berlin Wall, or the current Israeli West Bank Wall. Border security only seems to work when there is normal traffic, not a press of desperate refugees or insurgents. On the other hand, there is arguably no national sovereignty if there is little or no border control at all. That’s long been the case on our southern border, where a blind eye has been turned to illegal immigrants because they provided cheap labor for jobs no one else would do. The result has been an illegal American underclass, estimated at around eleven million people.

In a deal, Trump would get his Wall, or some version of it, which would probably be more effective, if not foolproof, than what we have now. In return for this, the Democrats would get no less than a reasonable path to citizenship for ALL illegal aliens currently in the country, not just the Dreamers. Immigrants would be offered a dignified formal process for citizenship, with families kept together, in place of the police state tactics we have seen. Some kind of standard of what it means to be an American would be established. Not everyone (criminals, etc.) would qualify, but most presumably would. Think of Ellis Island. The promise of an America for all would be restored, and the underworld of illegal immigration would be drastically reduced, if not eliminated.

Compromise takes courage and vision, now in short supply. The challenge is to figure out a definition of America that lies between the relentless march of a global cosmopolitanism that undermines traditional values, and a desperate reaction to it that doubles down on chauvinism, racism, and religious dogmatism. The middle ground between these extremes is where a real compromise can be found. It would be the reinvention of a viable American center, something long overdue.

More articles by:ADRIAN KUZMINSKI

Adrian Kuzminski is a scholar, writer and citizen activist who has written a wide variety of books on economics, politics, and democracy. 

