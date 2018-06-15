Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 15, 2018

To Russia With Love? In Praise of Trump the Includer

by

The soccer World Cup opened in Russia on June 14. The 32 competing national teams are hoping to lift the coveted trophy on July 15. Two hundred ten teams from six regional confederations vied to qualify for this global event. The last World Cup, in 2014, reached over three billion people through the media with more than one billion watching the final of the planet’s most popular and prestigious team competition.

Not one country has boycotted the 2018 event. Not one country refused to send its national team to Russia under the guise of criticizing the Russian “annexation” of Crimea or “interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine.” Not one country refused to send its team to a qualifying event or said that if its team qualified it would not attend the finals in Russia. All countries dreamed of having their team’s captain lift the trophy.

The recent G7 meeting of the bloc of leading western nations and Japan took place in Canada without the Russian Federation. Originally it was called the G8, but Russia was suspended in 2014, and the scheduled summit in Sochi was consequently moved to Brussels.

According to then President Barack Obama’s deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, as long as Russia was “flagrantly violating international law and the order that the G7 has helped to build since the end of the Cold War, there is no need for the G7 to engage with Russia.”

The 2014 G7 communique calling for Russia to be suspended said that Moscow’s conduct towards Ukraine was inconsistent with the group’s “shared beliefs and responsibilities.”

Reports from the recent G7 summit indicate that the leaders spent considerable time discussing Russia. “You, know, we spend probably 25 percent of our time talking about Russia, and I said wouldn’t it be better if they were here,” President Trump said in an interview. He had suggested before the meeting that, “They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table. Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting? …Whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, we have a world to know.”

Italy’s new populist prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, supported inclusion. “I am in agreement with President Trump,” Mr. Conte tweeted. “Russia should re-enter the G8. It is in everyone’s best interests.”

Other leaders were more circumspect about Russia’s return to the G8. “I can imagine Russia’s return,” suggested Chancellor Merkel. “But first of all, we need to make progress in implementing the Minsk agreement,” she told ARD, Germany’s publicly owned television channel.

(From the Russian perspective, Russia “never asked to be allowed back” to the G8, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “When our western partners decided to return to the G7 format, we accepted their decision and have been working on other platforms since then,” including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the G20.)

Why should countries compete to send soccer teams to Russia while the leading western countries and Japan continue to suspend Russia from attending their economic summit? Given that President Trump has spoken with the international pariah North Korean President Kim Jong-Un, does it make sense to continue to exclude Russia from this important meeting?

The obvious answer is that politics and sports do not mix. But there are several counter-factuals, such the barring of South Africa from the 1964 Olympics over apartheid and the boycotts of the 1980 Moscow Games by the United States and the retaliatory boycott of the 1984 Los Angeles Games by the Soviet Union. The joint North-South delegation to the recent Olympics was an important step towards restoring peace to the peninsula.

Indeed, it is puzzling that at the same time Russia continues to be outside the economic summit it has hosted the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014 and now the World Cup in 2018.  Remember the original justification for the United States to boycott the Olympics of 1980 was the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Is the annexation of Crimea or interference in eastern Ukraine any less a justification to not send teams to Russia for the World Cup? Is it hypocritical to continue to leave Russia out of the G8 while sending athletes to Russia for the Olympics and World Cup?

Whatever else President Trump is criticized for, he is not criticized for meeting with the North Korean dictator. He is praised for reaching out to relieve tensions that appeared to foreshadow nuclear disaster. Despite some hesitation, the meeting did take place; its justification was to be inclusive.

If we can be inclusive with the leader of North Korea and the World Cup and recent Olympics, what makes the G8 so exclusive? It seems superficial and petulant to continue to exclude Russia from this summit.

If Germany wins the World Cup – it is one of the favorites – will Angela Merkel attend the final game in Moscow? I bet she will. So, if she attends the final in Moscow and sits near President Putin, why couldn’t she invite him to Canada?

“If you’re part of the problem, you are also part of the solution,” it is often said. A solution to tensions on Russia’s borders following the breakup of the Soviet Union will not be solved by exclusion. Here, at least, Donald Trump has a point.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner
Weekend Edition
June 15, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Dan Kovalik
The US & Nicaragua: a Case Study in Historical Amnesia & Blindness
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Yellow Journalism and the New Cold War
Charles Pierson
The Day the US Became an Empire
Jonathan Cook
How the Corporate Media Enslave Us to a World of Illusions
Ajamu Baraka
North Korea Issue is Not De-nuclearization But De-Colonization
Andrew Levine
Midterms Coming: Antinomy Ahead
Louisa Willcox
New Information on 2017 Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Deaths Should Nix Trophy Hunting in Core Habitat
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Singapore Fling
Ron Jacobs
What’s So Bad About Peace, Man?
Robert Hunziker
State of the Climate – It’s Alarming!
L. Michael Hager
Acts and Omissions: The NYT’s Flawed Coverage of the Gaza Protest
Dave Lindorff
However Tenuous and Whatever His Motives, Trump’s Summit Agreement with Kim is Praiseworthy
Robert Fantina
Palestine, the United Nations and the Right of Return
Brian Cloughley
Sabre-Rattling With Russia
Chris Wright
To Be or Not to Be? That’s the Question
David Rosen
Why Do Establishment Feminists Hate Sex Workers?
Victor Grossman
A Key Congress in Leipzig
John Eskow
“It’s All Kinderspiel!” Trump, MSNBC, and the 24/7 Horseshit Roundelay
Paul Buhle
The Russians are Coming!
Joyce Nelson
The NED’s Useful Idiots
Lindsay Koshgarian
Trump’s Giving Diplomacy a Chance. His Critics Should, Too
Louis Proyect
American Nativism: From the Chinese Exclusion Act to Trump
Stan Malinowitz
On the Elections in Colombia
Camilo Mejia
Open Letter to Amnesty International on Nicaragua From a Former Amnesty International Prisoner of Conscience
David Krieger
An Assessment of the Trump-Kim Singapore Summit
Jonah Raskin
Cannabis in California: a Report From Sacramento
Josh Hoxie
Just How Rich Are the Ultra Rich?
CJ Hopkins
Awaiting the Putin-Nazi Apocalypse
Mona Younis
We’re the Wealthiest Country on Earth, But Over 40 Percent of Us Live in or Near Poverty
Dean Baker
Not Everything Trump Says on Trade is Wrong
James Munson
Trading Places: the Other 1% and the .001% Who Won’t Save Them
Rivera Sun
Stop Crony Capitalism: Protect the Net!
Franklin Lamb
Hezbollah Claims a 20-Seat Parliamentary Majority
William Loren Katz
Oliver Law, the Lincoln Brigade’s Black Commander
Ralph Nader
The Constitution and the Lawmen are Coming for Trump—He Laughs!
Tom Clifford
Mexico ’70 Sets the Goal for World Cup 
Andy Piascik
Jane LaTour: 50+ Years in the Labor Movement (And Still Going)
Jill Richardson
Pruitt’s Abuse of Our Environment is Far More Dangerous Than His Abuse of Taxpayer Money
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
Pardons Aren’t Policy
Daniel Warner
To Russia With Love? In Praise of Trump the Includer
Raouf Halaby
Talking Heads A’Talking Nonsense
Mel Gurtov
What Happened at the Singapore Summit
Julian Vigo
On the Smearing of of Jordan Peterson: On Dialogue and Listening
Larry Everest
A Week of Rachel Maddow…or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Ronald Reagan
June 14, 2018
Bruce E. Levine
Another Reason Young Americans Don’t Revolt Against Being Screwed
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU