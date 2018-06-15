Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 15, 2018

“It’s All Kinderspiel!” Trump, MSNBC, and the 24/7 Horseshit Roundelay

by

When I was a young New York screenwriter I had the good fortune to collaborate with many of the tough old Jews who had produced the defining movies and TV shows of my childhood. None of them were anything like the sterile MBAs in BMWs who run the business now: these were hard-core Depression kids, mavericks who had started out as coffee brokers or parking-lot attendants or working some other desperate hustle, and had somehow ricocheted into the chaotic Wild West of the entertainment business and taken over. There weren’t that many hot screenwriters in New York back then, and most of us were friends, so we often compared notes on the producers who came east to court us.  We laughed at them.  They were our fathers’ age, they were squares, they were bald, they had trophy wives, their bellies hung over their belts.  And yet…and yet they had somehow managed to immigrate to Hollywood from whacko birthplaces in rural Mississippi or wherever and figured out a way to create magical worlds that entranced us and consumed us on screens large and small through the ‘60s and ‘70s.  Laughable as their gold chains and other gaucheries might have seemed to us, they were—in the parlance of today—players.

One such producer was Marty Ransohoff, who in many ways epitomized the breed: a Louisiana Jew who had produced The Beverly Hillbillies, an insanely popular show which was mocked at the time as stupid tripe for morons, but was actually far more radical in satirizing the American class system than the reboot of The Roseanne Show. He’d also employed one of my heroes, Terry Southern, to adapt Evelyn Waugh’s novel The Loved One into a daring and often transgressively hilarious movie, and produced one of the best gambling films, The Cincinnati Kid.

Ransohoff had hired me, via Columbia Pictures, to supposedly—and I lay heavy emphasis on that word—adapt Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales into a movie set in the present day. This was to be the first live-action movie directed by the cartoonist Ralph Bakshi, who was then widely-known—maybe notorious is the right word—for his gonzo Fritz the Cat cartoons.  Right from the jump, the set-up made absolutely no sense to me. Geoffrey Chaucer and a dope-smoking cat? Kinda random, no? But I was intrigued, both by the dramatis personae of the players involved and the size of the Columbia check, and immediately began to slough my way through the daunting black-covered Penguin paperback of The Canterbury Tales, seeking modern-day equivalents of the miller and the…I could barely retain what I was reading; my ADD kicked in like a horse-hoof blow to the forehead, as it so often did with “the classics.” Nonetheless I covered half a legal pad with my childishly-scrawled but hopefully convincing ideas in preparation for our first face-to-face meeting.

Bakshi, Ransohoff and I finally convened in Ransohoff’s lavish suite at the Sherry Netherland—glistening urns of coffee, smoked salmon on fine china, the glorious greenery of Central Park in springtime glowing through the windows of the suite.  As tokens of my earnestness I carried both the marked-up Chaucer paperback and my legal pad with its cryptic scrawls, and as I began my pitch to the director and producer I was stunned to hear a deep belly-laugh erupt from Ransohoff.  He was immediately joined by Bakshi.  I broke off in mid-pitch—were my ideas really that bad?

“Wait a second,” Ransohoff said, when he finally managed to stop laughing.  “You actually read that whole book?”

“Well, yeah…I thought—“

“It’s a fuckin’ title, Johnny! It’s a title and a concept.  A bunch of mismatched characters go on a journey together.  Jesus, we’re not gonna make a movie about millers or something, are we?”

Red of face and deeply abashed, I tossed my legal pad on the sumptuous couch and began to laugh myself—what a rube!  I shoulda known! So with Geoffrey Chaucer shoved back into his grave we began to plot our movie (which never got made).  As the brainstorming roared on, I interrupted at one point to relay some notes I had already received from the executives at Columbia, only to receive another dose of Ransohoff’s scalding laughter.  But this time, he codified his amusement in a phrase that, for some reason, has stuck in my brain for lo these thirty-something years.

“Those notes from the Columbia executives?  Jesus Christ, Johnny, don’t you understand—that’s all kinderspiel!”

Although I am half-Jewish by birth—“half a Jew is better than none,” as my father often said–my upbringing and my affect and my vocabulary are depressingly gentile, and this was maybe the 50thtime in my Hollywood life that I had been stumped by a Yiddish phrase. Given a few moments, I might’ve figured it out the word via the latinate roots, but the Italian Catholic Bakshi leapt in to interpret for me: “It means baby-talk!  Marty’s sayin’ fuck what they say, man!  It’s all fuckin’ babytalk!”

“Kinderspiel.”

What a long prologue to introduce a single word!

And yet I can find none better to describe what I hear every time I turn on MSNBC.

Or CNN.

Or the local news.

Or Bill Maher.

Or Stephen Colbert.

We’re bombing cholera hospitals in Yemen, and they’re babbling about Robert Muller: kinderspiel!

American children are starving to death in trailer parks and tenements, and they’re wondering if John Kelly is going to quit as White House advisor: stone-cold kinderspiel!

A great physicist/professor once told a student: “Your answer is so far away from right that it’s not even wrong.”

Consisting of nothing but canned and pre-packaged kinderspiel, the corporate media of America is so far away from right that it’s not even wrong.

We have to take steps to prevent ourselves from this hideous kinderspiel contagion, and I’ve found one particular object that is highly effective.

I listen to Rachel Maddow babble about the evils of peace with Korea, and with enormous gratitude to the concept of remote control I turn her face to blackness—death to the kinderspiel!—and five seconds later I’m listening to Junior Wells sing Early in the Morning, with Buddy Guy on guitar—jagged, menacing beauty, black cowboys riding at a measured pace across a bluesy terrain to nowhere.

One drink of wine,
Two drinks of gin,
And a pretty young girl put me
In the shape I’m in.
Come see me early in the morning,
Baby at the break of day—
You oughta see me hug my pillow
Where my baby used to lay.

Not kinderspiel.

Human truth, accompanied by one of the greatest harp solos of all time.

I hear Barbara Starr on CNN droning naked propaganda for the armaments business and—fuck yeah!—grab that magical remote control again, and five seconds later I am reading, for perhaps the 500th time, the most heart-hurting haiku of all time, by the great poet and Buddhist scholar Issa, which was written at the death of his infant daughter.  The poem expresses the conflict between his soul-deep belief in the teachings of Buddha and the all-too-human emotions that are ripping him up, in spite of those teachings:

I know the world is just one drop of water.
I KNOW the world is just one drop of water!
And yet…
And yet…

Oh my God.

Not kinderspiel.

But not only is it not kinderspiel; like the plaint of Junior Wells, it is anti-kinderspiel. Issa and Wells, like William Blake and Merle Haggard, like Flannery O’Connor and Lenny Bruce, are plentiful sources of this powerful anti-kinderspiel vitamin.

What passes for “news” in America today has nothing to do with reporting the actual state of the world. It has become a cult of sordid personalities, insisting that we ignore all human suffering, all human joy, all human struggle, in favor of the dreary melodrama of Robert Mueller and Donald Trump—kinderspiel that rots our brains, screening out all the news not fit to print—news of our unending oppression of black people, our imperialist gangster moves around the world, our slaughter of the poor.

Marty Ransohoff has passed into the Valhalla of Hollywood warriors, and God bless him for that gift he left me: “kinderspiel.”  In all the intervening years between that sun-flooded suite at the Sherry Netherland and now, I have found no better word to describe what I see on TV and read in the newspaper.  And I will always try to remember the core truth about this kinderspiel: it’s so far from right that it’s not even wrong.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:John Eskow

John Eskow is a writer and musician. He wrote or co-wrote the movies Air America, The Mask of Zorro, and Pink Cadillac, as well as the novel Smokestack Lightning. He is a contributor to Killing Trayvons: an Anthology of American Violence. He can be reached at: johneskow@yahoo.com

Weekend Edition
June 15, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Dan Kovalik
The US & Nicaragua: a Case Study in Historical Amnesia & Blindness
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Yellow Journalism and the New Cold War
Charles Pierson
The Day the US Became an Empire
Jonathan Cook
How the Corporate Media Enslave Us to a World of Illusions
Ajamu Baraka
North Korea Issue is Not De-nuclearization But De-Colonization
Andrew Levine
Midterms Coming: Antinomy Ahead
Louisa Willcox
New Information on 2017 Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Deaths Should Nix Trophy Hunting in Core Habitat
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Singapore Fling
Ron Jacobs
What’s So Bad About Peace, Man?
Robert Hunziker
State of the Climate – It’s Alarming!
L. Michael Hager
Acts and Omissions: The NYT’s Flawed Coverage of the Gaza Protest
Dave Lindorff
However Tenuous and Whatever His Motives, Trump’s Summit Agreement with Kim is Praiseworthy
Robert Fantina
Palestine, the United Nations and the Right of Return
Brian Cloughley
Sabre-Rattling With Russia
Chris Wright
To Be or Not to Be? That’s the Question
David Rosen
Why Do Establishment Feminists Hate Sex Workers?
Victor Grossman
A Key Congress in Leipzig
John Eskow
“It’s All Kinderspiel!” Trump, MSNBC, and the 24/7 Horseshit Roundelay
Paul Buhle
The Russians are Coming!
Joyce Nelson
The NED’s Useful Idiots
Lindsay Koshgarian
Trump’s Giving Diplomacy a Chance. His Critics Should, Too
Louis Proyect
American Nativism: From the Chinese Exclusion Act to Trump
Stan Malinowitz
On the Elections in Colombia
Camilo Mejia
Open Letter to Amnesty International on Nicaragua From a Former Amnesty International Prisoner of Conscience
David Krieger
An Assessment of the Trump-Kim Singapore Summit
Jonah Raskin
Cannabis in California: a Report From Sacramento
Josh Hoxie
Just How Rich Are the Ultra Rich?
CJ Hopkins
Awaiting the Putin-Nazi Apocalypse
Mona Younis
We’re the Wealthiest Country on Earth, But Over 40 Percent of Us Live in or Near Poverty
Dean Baker
Not Everything Trump Says on Trade is Wrong
James Munson
Trading Places: the Other 1% and the .001% Who Won’t Save Them
Rivera Sun
Stop Crony Capitalism: Protect the Net!
Franklin Lamb
Hezbollah Claims a 20-Seat Parliamentary Majority
William Loren Katz
Oliver Law, the Lincoln Brigade’s Black Commander
Ralph Nader
The Constitution and the Lawmen are Coming for Trump—He Laughs!
Tom Clifford
Mexico ’70 Sets the Goal for World Cup 
Andy Piascik
Jane LaTour: 50+ Years in the Labor Movement (And Still Going)
Jill Richardson
Pruitt’s Abuse of Our Environment is Far More Dangerous Than His Abuse of Taxpayer Money
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
Pardons Aren’t Policy
Daniel Warner
To Russia With Love? In Praise of Trump the Includer
Raouf Halaby
Talking Heads A’Talking Nonsense
Mel Gurtov
What Happened at the Singapore Summit
Julian Vigo
On the Smearing of of Jordan Peterson: On Dialogue and Listening
Larry Everest
A Week of Rachel Maddow…or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Ronald Reagan
June 14, 2018
Bruce E. Levine
Another Reason Young Americans Don’t Revolt Against Being Screwed
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU