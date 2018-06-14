Brexit at Two

by

Almost two years after the referendum, and every day the media is dominated by conflicting stories about Brexit. Amid the fog of political war it’s impossible to know exactly what is happening.

But one thing is clear: the people of Britain cannot rely on the existing political order to carry out a clear instruction on the most important matter we have faced since the Second World War. We must act, and act now.

Our own political generals have no stomach for the fight. The government’s ‘collaborative approach’ to negotiations is just that – collaboration with the would-be colonial power that is the EU, concession after concession until Leaving becomes Remaining but in an even more slavish relationship than before June 2016.

The ‘negotiations’ are matched by lack of preparations for independence, such as building the necessary infrastructure to enforce control over our economy, borders and laws. In practice this amounts to sabotage.

In this they are aided by a civil service leadership that wants to remain in the EU, and that exaggerates any problems, minimises any advantages.

And all the while parliament, with its massive majorities of MPs and peers who voted Remain, is seeking to sabotage. Both houses talk about sovereignty, but what they mean is that they think they are sovereign over the people.

Only the fact of the 17.4 million Leave voters – and no sign of regrets, in fact the opposite – holds them to any appearance of carrying out our decision.

The solution is for the people to exercise sovereignty, to take control. Let’s begin by movingheaven and earth to concentrate our force on Westminster politicians to compel them to do the right thing.

We must insist the government walk away from the table. The tangle of detail and objections is designed to trap us in the EU net.

Let’s return to the simplicity of our decision. Reinstate the red lines for Brexit. That would terrify the EU would-be masters. Only then can real negotiations begin – from the true position of British strength.