Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 8, 2018

Trump’s Singapore Mission: Neutralize North Korea From Iran?

by

Photo by Matt Brown | CC BY 2.0

US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal is neither unexpected nor insane; his move is very much related to his ‘North Korea peace mission’.  For a decade the US, the number one global player has faced two obstinate, unfathomable but tiny enemies, North Korea and Iran. If the USA is likened to Goliath of the Bible story North Korea or Iran will be embellished as David, who killed Goliath. During the decade, the increased nuclear capability of both Iran and North Korea is a great disgrace to the mighty USA and its allies especially Israel.  Therefore they have sharpened their talons to tear apart their enemies.  But the reality before the USA is stranger than fiction. Iran and North Korea have forged a strategic diplomatic alliance against US led western dominance.  Therefore the US objective is to damage the ties between Iran and North Korea and to avoid a simultaneous offensive against them both. The USA’s objective is to eliminate the weaker of them as a nuclear foe of the western allies.

In October 2006 North Korea officially announced that it had tested a nuclear bomb and entered into the global nuclear club.  Ignoring the US initiated all out economic blockade, North Korea continued to develop its nuclear arsenal, almost certainly including a hydrogen bomb and a missile capable of reaching the United States. However, the UN adopted a lot of US sponsored resolutions to stop the Iranian nuclear program. They wanted to neutralize Iran by diplomatic means and to launch a military offensive against North Korea. But the US failed to get a positive response from Iran until 2015. On 14 July 2015, The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed between the P5+1 States and Iran. But following the signing of treaty, Iran became stronger in both economic and political perspectives. Both Israel and Saudi Arabia are worried about the lifting the global embargo on Iran and possible expansion of Iranian influence in the middle-east.

Meanwhile, it seems Iran is pursuing its nuclear ambitions by developing space boosters in cooperation with North Korea. The two nations may also be cooperating on test data exchanges, trading technologies, key components and other elements of updated missile programs as well as nuclear bombs. From the cooperation between Iran and North Korea, both countries seem to be trading solid-fuel-motor technology, cruise missile, anti-missile technology, and other types of warhead data. They also exchange missile transporter-erector launcher and missile-carrier data, as well as deployment, concealment, shelter methods, and technology.

Israel is planning to defuse the North Korean military might as soon as possible to prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb or the manufacturing of high-tech missiles. But a military offensive against North Korea will be very difficult and also risky for Israel.

Another option for Israel is to tarnish North Korea-Iran cooperation. Therefore, US President Donald Trump has changed his position very dramatically from his predecessor Barak Obama on Iran and North Korea. Obama had opened up dialogue with Iran and finally signed an agreement while he was very much rigid with the North Korean leader.  The US President has revised Obama policies and desires to dislodge Iranian military capability and cause a regime change similar to Saddam Hussein of Iraq. He shifted Obama’s policy because Iran has gradually increased its political & military influence on Yemen, Syria and the Lebanon. Both Israel and Saudi Arabia are putting pressure on Trump to pull out of a peace deal with Iran and go for a military solution. The western military industries might have fueled ‘thus lucrative solution’ as Saudi Arabia has already spent $56bn this year on its military. Most arms dealers are of US origin. Moreover, the business tycoon President may ask Saudi Arabia to bear all the war costs while going for an offensive against Iran. The US war industries will be flourished more. The US bull of capital market will be leaped up to touch the sky.

Therefore, neutralizing North Korean support for Iran may be an informal but most vital issue to be discussed during the Trump-Kim Summit.  If the US President is able to neutralize North Korea, then he will go up against Iran while Israel and Saudi Arabia will follow.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Sazzad Haider
Weekend Edition
June 08, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Rotten to the Heart: Authoritarian Chickens Roosting at Home
Andrew Levine
Trump’s Saving Grace
Pete Dolack
Hiding the Real Number of Unemployed
Gary Leupp
Iran, India and Pompeo’s Demands
Roger Harris
Venezuela’s Narrowing Options
Jeffrey St. Clair
Israel’s Attack on the USS Liberty: A Half Century Later, Still No Justice
Ben Dangl
Anarchism in Latin America: Striking and Dreaming from Tierra del Fuego to Tijuana
Richard Hardigan
Mainstream Media’s One-Sided Coverage of the Great March of Return: a Case Study
Sazzad Haider
Trump’s Singapore Mission: Neutralize North Korea From Iran?
Dan Corjescu
The World That Hitler Made
Brett Wilkins
US-led Strikes Kill 100 Syrian Civilians as Amnesty Reports Potential War Crimes in Raqqa
Ramzy Baroud
The Colonization of Palestine: Rethinking the Term ‘Israeli Occupation’
Franklin Lamb
Putin Gives Israel the Green Light, Iran the Red Light and Assad/Trump the Yellow Light in Syria
Kathy Kelly
Digging Deeper
Peter Crowley
Crying Wolf: Israel’s Great March of Return Atrocities in the New York Times
Dave Lindorff
We Need a Mass Movement to Save and Expand Social Security and Medicare
Majid Karimi
The Triangle of Conspiracy Against Iranian Nuclear Deal
Tony McKenna
The Rumble in the Jungle: How Muhammad Ali Shook the World
Peter Certo
Nevermind the Wall, They’re Building Warehouses
Rev. William Alberts
Alternative Biblical Facts
Eva Sahana
As SCOTUS Sanctions Bigotry, Pride Means Fighting Back
Peter Turner
The Washington Post and the Councilman: How the Post Covers Up Local Corruption
Simone Chun
Toward a Truly Indigenous Peace in the Korean Peninsula
Paul Tritschler
Negative Capability: a Force for Change?
Jonathan Latham
Inside Scott Pruitt’s Shady 2011 Real Estate Deal
Jeremy Brecher
A Climate Constitution in the Courts and the Streets
Josh Hoxie
Back When College Was Debt-Free
Kenn Orphan
The Real World
Thomas Klikauer
Bulldoze the Business Schools!
Tanya  Harrell
My Fast Food Nightmare
Barry Barnett
Passive Protest and the Census Citizenship Question
Thomas Knapp
Trump the Politician: Anti-Abortion vs. Anti-Immigration
Kary Love
The Pardon Power: “The Power Not The Right” — What If Trump Shot Melania?
Ron Jacobs
Jim Brown: Superstar/Superman
Binoy Kampmark
Roseanne Barr and the Issue of Proportion
Lizet Ocampo
The Truth About ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Jeffrey Shampnois
The Radical Derelict: Giving Up the Work Ethic for Peace
Ralph Nader
Slogan Voters – The Road to Political Masochism
Roy Morrison
The China-U.S. Trade Dispute in a Broader Context
Thomas Knapp
Election Omens: Blue Wave or 2018 Flushes?
Mel Gurtov
Trump’s War on the Poor: An Impeachable Offense
Laura Finley
NFL Anthem Protest Policy and Faux Patriotism
Graham Peebles
Inequality Social Dysfunction and Misery
Jill Richardson
‘Pro-Family’ Homophobia Rips Families Apart
Katalina Khoury
The Problems with Gentrification: a Meeting of the DC Grassroots Planning Coalition
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU