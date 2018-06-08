Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 8, 2018

The Real World

by

“You must love nature,” she said as she passed; a stranger noticing me picking up the careless refuse dropped by another who apparently doesn’t.  Her comment strikes me as a somewhat absurd but common sentiment, and it stays with me throughout my hike. Industrial society seems to easily compartmentalize nature as just another interest or a hobby.

I smile at her as I hastily stuff the discarded plastic water bottles and chip bags into a sack I keep in my back pack, while thinking of the engorged body of a dead seabird I saw dissected by a meticulous biologist right in front of me.  Its stomach contents revealing human detritus of all manner, plastic lighters, bottle caps, pens, even a spoon. There are likely hundreds of millions like this one.  It was a surreal sight only later matched in intensity and horror when watching a video of the dissection of a deceased whale whose belly was bursting with tons of plastic bags and other hard synthetic polymers, or the sight of a deformed tortoise whose shell was strangulated throughout its life by a plastic beverage holder.

My enthusiastic, if not misguided, eco-warrior friend chides me. “We’re gonna clean up the oceans,” he says. If only it were up to him. But my mind drifts to the scale of the problem. It lingers on the seemingly unstoppable production of plastics, the enduring legacy of this Age of Petroleum and an enormous fount of wealth for the industries that harvest the earth’s primordial blood. Its not true that plastic lasts forever, but it persists, it morphs into other insidious forms, and as it breaks down it releases its copious stores of toxicity like a trillion, tiny, slow moving oil spills.

I wander further catching a glimpse of a dragonfly bouncing on the air between the suns waning rays. Her iridescent wings so thin they appear gossamer. The wind picks up and she is gone, adrift on the cooling late summer breeze. I think of my friend and his tenacity. I utter a silent prayer to the ether for there to be more like him, but as I wander on I come across another heap of styrofoam fast food containers and beer cans, the residue of effortless revelry, stuffed into the crevice of an ancient rock overlooking the ocean. And the truth of our cultural apathy, born of privilege and convenience, caves in my chest.

Perhaps we have evolved to this disconnection. Perhaps the only possible outcome of industrial civilization is estrangement from the natural world from which we emanate. The character of industrialization is, after all, defined by the brutal rape of the natural world. And like all rapists, this one has only contempt and loathing for his victim. She is the constant reminder of his violent crime. But in some deep recess of his mind he knows that she is in no way dependent on him, quite the contrary. The opposite is true.  And the limits of her beneficence are being recklessly pushed.

I stumble through the gathering orange and rose hued light of the evening to the trailhead. I think about rising seas and the land borne plastics and chemicals that will find their way to the ocean after relentless storms and flooding.  I remember a recent study projecting more plastic than fish in the sea by 2050.  I think about the Sixth Mass Extinction already well underway. About the human warmed world with acidic oceans, dead zones, algae blooms, blighted forests, collapsing ecosystems and besieged biota of all kind. And I realize even the language we use serves to alienate us from the imperiled world we live in.

The real world is not the world of constructed oblivion where enormous towers of glass and steel conquer nature.  It isn’t even “responsible growth” or “sustainability.”  Those terms only reinforce a culture of estrangement that obscures the living earth in self serving euphemisms that perpetuate mass delusion and self destruction.  The real world is that of beetles, and bats, and mice, and moths, and mold, and trees, and birds, and grass, and sharks, and coyotes, and frogs, and coral, and worms, and moss, and salmon, and ferns, and snakes, and every other imaginable species now threatened with extinction, including our own. It is of obstructed rivers and polluted streams. Of molested mountaintops, developed coastlines, and felled forests.

The moon begins to silently hum in its detached, pellucid presence above me. Field mice scurry across my path. Crickets begin their nightly serenades of solicitation unconcerned by my intrusion.  Mosquitoes make clandestine landfalls on my exposed arms and head, foolishly underestimating the racket their wings make in such close proximity to my ear drums.  I think once again about what she said, that passerby on the trail.  “You must love nature.”  

I breathe deeply, sigh, and make my way home through the gathering darkness.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kenn Orphan

Kenn Orphan is an artist, sociologist, radical nature lover and weary, but committed activist. He can be reached at kennorphan.com.

Weekend Edition
June 08, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Rotten to the Heart: Authoritarian Chickens Roosting at Home
Andrew Levine
Trump’s Saving Grace
Pete Dolack
Hiding the Real Number of Unemployed
Gary Leupp
Iran, India and Pompeo’s Demands
Roger Harris
Venezuela’s Narrowing Options
Jeffrey St. Clair
Israel’s Attack on the USS Liberty: A Half Century Later, Still No Justice
Ben Dangl
Anarchism in Latin America: Striking and Dreaming from Tierra del Fuego to Tijuana
Richard Hardigan
Mainstream Media’s One-Sided Coverage of the Great March of Return: a Case Study
Sazzad Haider
Trump’s Singapore Mission: Neutralize North Korea From Iran?
Dan Corjescu
The World That Hitler Made
Brett Wilkins
US-led Strikes Kill 100 Syrian Civilians as Amnesty Reports Potential War Crimes in Raqqa
Ramzy Baroud
The Colonization of Palestine: Rethinking the Term ‘Israeli Occupation’
Kathy Kelly
Digging Deeper
Peter Crowley
Crying Wolf: Israel’s Great March of Return Atrocities in the New York Times
Dave Lindorff
We Need a Mass Movement to Save and Expand Social Security and Medicare
Majid Karimi
The Triangle of Conspiracy Against Iranian Nuclear Deal
Tony McKenna
The Rumble in the Jungle: How Muhammad Ali Shook the World
Peter Certo
Nevermind the Wall, They’re Building Warehouses
Rev. William Alberts
Alternative Biblical Facts
Eva Sahana
As SCOTUS Sanctions Bigotry, Pride Means Fighting Back
Peter Turner
The Washington Post and the Councilman: How the Post Covers Up Local Corruption
Simone Chun
Toward a Truly Indigenous Peace in the Korean Peninsula
Paul Tritschler
Negative Capability: a Force for Change?
Jonathan Latham
Inside Scott Pruitt’s Shady 2011 Real Estate Deal
Jeremy Brecher
A Climate Constitution in the Courts and the Streets
Josh Hoxie
Back When College Was Debt-Free
Kenn Orphan
The Real World
Thomas Klikauer
Bulldoze the Business Schools!
Tanya  Harrell
My Fast Food Nightmare
Barry Barnett
Passive Protest and the Census Citizenship Question
Thomas Knapp
Trump the Politician: Anti-Abortion vs. Anti-Immigration
Kary Love
The Pardon Power: “The Power Not The Right” — What If Trump Shot Melania?
Lizet Ocampo
The Truth About ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Jeffrey Shampnois
The Radical Derelict: Giving Up the Work Ethic for Peace
Ralph Nader
Slogan Voters – The Road to Political Masochism
Mel Gurtov
Trump’s War on the Poor: An Impeachable Offense
Laura Finley
NFL Anthem Protest Policy and Faux Patriotism
Graham Peebles
Inequality Social Dysfunction and Misery
Jill Richardson
‘Pro-Family’ Homophobia Rips Families Apart
Katalina Khoury
The Problems with Gentrification: a Meeting of the DC Grassroots Planning Coalition
Ron Jacobs
Jim Brown: Superstar/Superman
Brandy Baker
Breaking Away From the Democrats
Gregory Shea
An Old Radical in an Age Drenched in Urine and Blood
Franklin Lamb
Putin Gives Israel the Green Light, Iran the Red Light and Assad/Trump the Yellow Light in Syria
David Yearsley
Stucky’s Footprints, Lutoslawki’s Shadow
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU