Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 8, 2018

Slogan Voters – The Road to Political Masochism

by

Nearly a year and a half into his presidency, Donald Trump continues to hold his base and maintain an approval rating of around 40% – close to the same percentage he polled at just after his inauguration. Let’s try to figure out why.

It can’t be because he lies as a matter of daily routine. It can’t be because he’s giving away our store to big business – engaging in crony capitalism, creating more tax loopholes for corporations, shredding corporate crime enforcement, knowingly exposing Americans to more toxic pollution, committing more business fraud, adding more hazards to the workplace, cutting access to health insurance, and thereby making America dread again.

It can’t be because he’s taking your tax dollars away from repairing your infrastructure back home – schools, public transit, bridges, highways, airports, power grids, drinking water systems, etc., and pouring money into the bloated Pentagon budget beyond what even the Generals requested. (The huge “infrastructure project” he promised has yet to be proposed to Congress.)

It can’t be because he is soiling our society’s moral and ethical fabric and breaking the Golden Rule. (Trump is a peerless Oval Office bully, lashing out against the weak, powerless and defenseless.)

It can’t be because he is openly holding onto his business interests and enriching himself from foreign vendors in unconstitutional ways, violating the Emoluments Clause (cases challenging his personal gains while in office are now in federal court).

Maybe it is because he is expediently against a woman’s right to choose and common-sense gun regulation, selects corporatist judges, and keeps saying he loves his country (what politician doesn’t?).

President Trump’s words and deeds have not changed the minds of 40 percent of people polled. What else is going on here?

One answer is Slogan Voters. I’ve spoken to many people who are still for Trump despite all of his lies and misdeeds. They don’t pay much attention to politics. When they do, they reveal themselves as Slogan Voters. They are content with Trump’s rhetoric and rarely look beneath the surface at the details. That is, they are not bothered by being fact-deprived in political matters.

Here is what they tell me: They hate Hillary. They like Trump. They repeat the three slogans: Make America Great Again, Drain the Swamp, and Lock Her Up! Over and over again.

When I politely ask whether they are specifically aware of what Trump and his heads of departments and agencies are doing, they draw a blank. They explain that President Trump is shaking up Washington and draining the swamp. They believe that’s the reason why he generates such an uproar from the swamp-dwellers. In a bizarre way, the more outrageously false and nutty Trump’s tweets and actions are, the more these people feel that all the outrage is because he is draining the swamp and the swamp is lashing back at him.

Slogan Voters stress their belief in self-made men and women. They are often college-educated. They are not seen as bigots by their co-workers. They believe if you fail at something, it’s your own fault.

They agree there are bad things going on in government, but it’s not Trump’s fault. Their reaction to bad things that are openly, brazenly, and admittedly Trump’s fault – such as shutting down a consumer agency designed to stop Wall Street and the financial/credit industry from cheating you, crashing the economy, or crippling environmental health protections — is: It’s all part of draining the swamp.

Trump has become homeostatic — whatever goes around, comes around to his advantage for the Slogan Voters. Evidence against Trump is turned around to justify Trump. More than anyone else, Trump has understood this and fed these strange conclusions by inattentive minds.

What would the eminent philosopher of science, Aldous Huxley, think now? He said in 1927: “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” But they do for Trump and his Slogan Voters. He creates his own web of delusion, and his supporters say he is draining the swamp and making America great again.

It wouldn’t matter a whit were they to receive critical articles, books, DVDs, or even Trump’s own self-contradictory words and record through the years. Recall his boastful sugarcoating as his giant casinos went bankrupt while he profitably escaped their draining impacts on others (e.g. the employees and unpaid contractors he hired to build them).

Unless someone comes up with a secret key to awaken the minds of Trump’s Slogan Voters, the best response is to draw some of the more than 100 million eligible non-voters to the polls for the crucial November elections. There are far more than enough votes to surpass the choices of the Trump Slogan Voters for the Congressional races.

One thing you have to credit these Slogan Voters for: THEY VOTE!!

Yeah, “Making America Great Again, Drain the Swamp, and Lock Her Up!”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader is a consumer advocate, lawyer and author of Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us! 

Weekend Edition
June 08, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Rotten to the Heart: Authoritarian Chickens Roosting at Home
Andrew Levine
Trump’s Saving Grace
Pete Dolack
Hiding the Real Number of Unemployed
Gary Leupp
Iran, India and Pompeo’s Demands
Roger Harris
Venezuela’s Narrowing Options
Jeffrey St. Clair
Israel’s Attack on the USS Liberty: A Half Century Later, Still No Justice
Ben Dangl
Anarchism in Latin America: Striking and Dreaming from Tierra del Fuego to Tijuana
Richard Hardigan
Mainstream Media’s One-Sided Coverage of the Great March of Return: a Case Study
Sazzad Haider
Trump’s Singapore Mission: Neutralize North Korea From Iran?
Dan Corjescu
The World That Hitler Made
Brett Wilkins
US-led Strikes Kill 100 Syrian Civilians as Amnesty Reports Potential War Crimes in Raqqa
Ramzy Baroud
The Colonization of Palestine: Rethinking the Term ‘Israeli Occupation’
Kathy Kelly
Digging Deeper
Peter Crowley
Crying Wolf: Israel’s Great March of Return Atrocities in the New York Times
Dave Lindorff
We Need a Mass Movement to Save and Expand Social Security and Medicare
Majid Karimi
The Triangle of Conspiracy Against Iranian Nuclear Deal
Tony McKenna
The Rumble in the Jungle: How Muhammad Ali Shook the World
Peter Certo
Nevermind the Wall, They’re Building Warehouses
Rev. William Alberts
Alternative Biblical Facts
Eva Sahana
As SCOTUS Sanctions Bigotry, Pride Means Fighting Back
Peter Turner
The Washington Post and the Councilman: How the Post Covers Up Local Corruption
Simone Chun
Toward a Truly Indigenous Peace in the Korean Peninsula
Paul Tritschler
Negative Capability: a Force for Change?
Jonathan Latham
Inside Scott Pruitt’s Shady 2011 Real Estate Deal
Jeremy Brecher
A Climate Constitution in the Courts and the Streets
Josh Hoxie
Back When College Was Debt-Free
Kenn Orphan
The Real World
Thomas Klikauer
Bulldoze the Business Schools!
Tanya  Harrell
My Fast Food Nightmare
Barry Barnett
Passive Protest and the Census Citizenship Question
Thomas Knapp
Trump the Politician: Anti-Abortion vs. Anti-Immigration
Kary Love
The Pardon Power: “The Power Not The Right” — What If Trump Shot Melania?
Lizet Ocampo
The Truth About ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Jeffrey Shampnois
The Radical Derelict: Giving Up the Work Ethic for Peace
Ralph Nader
Slogan Voters – The Road to Political Masochism
Mel Gurtov
Trump’s War on the Poor: An Impeachable Offense
Laura Finley
NFL Anthem Protest Policy and Faux Patriotism
Graham Peebles
Inequality Social Dysfunction and Misery
Jill Richardson
‘Pro-Family’ Homophobia Rips Families Apart
Katalina Khoury
The Problems with Gentrification: a Meeting of the DC Grassroots Planning Coalition
Ron Jacobs
Jim Brown: Superstar/Superman
Brandy Baker
Breaking Away From the Democrats
Gregory Shea
An Old Radical in an Age Drenched in Urine and Blood
Franklin Lamb
Putin Gives Israel the Green Light, Iran the Red Light and Assad/Trump the Yellow Light in Syria
David Yearsley
Stucky’s Footprints, Lutoslawki’s Shadow
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU