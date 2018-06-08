Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 8, 2018

Back When College Was Debt-Free

by

As May gives way to June, the last college grad ceremonies are wrapping up and the last parties are coming to a close. Now the job hunt for recent grads begins in earnest — with the looming specter of student loan payments drawing ever closer.

Today’s average student debt is around $37,000. But in America’s largest state, it wasn’t that long ago that any student could get a world-class, debt-free education — regardless of their economic background.

That state was California, and Gail Leondar-Wright was one of those students.

Gail came from a middle-class family — her dad was an engineer and her mom a stay-at-home parent. She attended UC Berkeley from 1976 to 1980, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in theater. At the time, the elite public school was tuition-free and required a mere $600 per year in fees, or just under $1,400 in today’s dollars.

After graduating, she got her master’s, spent 10 years working in theater, and then launched a successful public relations firm still in operation today.

“I had one job — just go to school and get good grades,” she recalls. “If I’d had to work throughout school or graduated with a ton of debt, I’d never have been able to start a business or take a risk working in a low-wage field like theater.”

“There’s no reason today’s generation shouldn’t have the same opportunities my generation had, Gail says.” But they don’t.

Just ask Erika Jimenez. She studied political science at California State University, East Bay and graduated last year. Tuition and fees were $6,840 per year by the time she graduated — not including room, board, books, and many incidentals.

Unlike Gail, Erika worked through school, first in retail and then for the school’s teachers’ union. Still, Erika graduated with $27,000 in student debt. A bill now shows up every month in her inbox for $283.95.

She moved back in with her folks after graduating and picked up a job as a mini bar attendant at a local hotel — a far cry from her dream of working for a nonprofit.

“I watched students struggle with financial aid the whole time I was in school and after,” Erika said. “Students are thinking about food, rent, books, and tuition while they should be thinking about class and homework and education.”

Erika and Gail’s stories are two striking examples of the disparity between baby boomers and today’s generation. A new report I co-authored for the Institute for Policy Studies, called Restoring Opportunity: Taxing Wealth to Fund Higher Education in California, highlights these stories.

The report points out that the skyrocketing cost of attending public colleges in California, up 70 percent after inflation from 2003 to 2016, tracks neatly with the elimination of the state estate tax in California, which resulted in $18 billion in lost revenue. The result has been a big increase in the burden faced by California families.

Inspired by Bernie Sanders, the California College for All Coalition proposes restoring debt-free higher education in California by restoring the state estate tax. By taxing the estates of the few thousand multi-millionaires and billionaires in California, they estimate they could raise $4 billion a year to expand college access.

Their plan could pass through the state legislature or on the 2020 ballot, they hope.

College for All would recycle opportunity for the rising generation by asking the heirs of massive fortunes to chip in. It’s a model that could also help millions of students in other states like Michigan, Ohio, and Florida.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Josh Hoxie

Josh Hoxie directs the Project on Opportunity and Taxation at the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS-dc.org).

Weekend Edition
June 08, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Rotten to the Heart: Authoritarian Chickens Roosting at Home
Andrew Levine
Trump’s Saving Grace
Pete Dolack
Hiding the Real Number of Unemployed
Gary Leupp
Iran, India and Pompeo’s Demands
Roger Harris
Venezuela’s Narrowing Options
Jeffrey St. Clair
Israel’s Attack on the USS Liberty: A Half Century Later, Still No Justice
Ben Dangl
Anarchism in Latin America: Striking and Dreaming from Tierra del Fuego to Tijuana
Richard Hardigan
Mainstream Media’s One-Sided Coverage of the Great March of Return: a Case Study
Sazzad Haider
Trump’s Singapore Mission: Neutralize North Korea From Iran?
Dan Corjescu
The World That Hitler Made
Brett Wilkins
US-led Strikes Kill 100 Syrian Civilians as Amnesty Reports Potential War Crimes in Raqqa
Ramzy Baroud
The Colonization of Palestine: Rethinking the Term ‘Israeli Occupation’
Franklin Lamb
Putin Gives Israel the Green Light, Iran the Red Light and Assad/Trump the Yellow Light in Syria
Kathy Kelly
Digging Deeper
Peter Crowley
Crying Wolf: Israel’s Great March of Return Atrocities in the New York Times
Dave Lindorff
We Need a Mass Movement to Save and Expand Social Security and Medicare
Majid Karimi
The Triangle of Conspiracy Against Iranian Nuclear Deal
Tony McKenna
The Rumble in the Jungle: How Muhammad Ali Shook the World
Peter Certo
Nevermind the Wall, They’re Building Warehouses
Rev. William Alberts
Alternative Biblical Facts
Eva Sahana
As SCOTUS Sanctions Bigotry, Pride Means Fighting Back
Peter Turner
The Washington Post and the Councilman: How the Post Covers Up Local Corruption
Simone Chun
Toward a Truly Indigenous Peace in the Korean Peninsula
Paul Tritschler
Negative Capability: a Force for Change?
Jonathan Latham
Inside Scott Pruitt’s Shady 2011 Real Estate Deal
Jeremy Brecher
A Climate Constitution in the Courts and the Streets
Josh Hoxie
Back When College Was Debt-Free
Kenn Orphan
The Real World
Thomas Klikauer
Bulldoze the Business Schools!
Tanya  Harrell
My Fast Food Nightmare
Barry Barnett
Passive Protest and the Census Citizenship Question
Thomas Knapp
Trump the Politician: Anti-Abortion vs. Anti-Immigration
Kary Love
The Pardon Power: “The Power Not The Right” — What If Trump Shot Melania?
Ron Jacobs
Jim Brown: Superstar/Superman
Binoy Kampmark
Roseanne Barr and the Issue of Proportion
Lizet Ocampo
The Truth About ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Jeffrey Shampnois
The Radical Derelict: Giving Up the Work Ethic for Peace
Ralph Nader
Slogan Voters – The Road to Political Masochism
Roy Morrison
The China-U.S. Trade Dispute in a Broader Context
Thomas Knapp
Election Omens: Blue Wave or 2018 Flushes?
Mel Gurtov
Trump’s War on the Poor: An Impeachable Offense
Laura Finley
NFL Anthem Protest Policy and Faux Patriotism
Graham Peebles
Inequality Social Dysfunction and Misery
Jill Richardson
‘Pro-Family’ Homophobia Rips Families Apart
Katalina Khoury
The Problems with Gentrification: a Meeting of the DC Grassroots Planning Coalition
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU