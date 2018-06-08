Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 8, 2018

Are We All Drinking Kool-Aid From the Stanley Cup?

by

Last night was a moment for the celebration of a hoisted Cup, the end of a grueling and gratifying journey of athletic triumph for the Washington Capitals.

I’m not here to talk about that.

Because now, in the immediate afterglow of that achievement, is precisely the moment when we need to pause and consider what happens for players after the cheering stops and the champagne showers dry up. What comes next, in the broadest sense of the term, for the NHL’s gladiators? The brutal truth is that the lingering experience for professional hockey players is not the ecstasy of hoisting the cup, but the agony of what follows.

I have no doubt that most players on the Capitals today would swear that the rewards of Stanley Cup success are worth the toll that athletic labor takes on their bodies. This is, after all, the logic they’ve been conditioned to swallow since the first time they watched Hockey Night in Canada as a child, and it is a credo that is continuously reinforced by coaches, trainers, teammates, and fans. It is also, to be frank, a lie.

Former players, blessed and cursed with the perspective of distance, experience, and years of suffering, often weigh the value of the Stanley Cup and other NHL accolades rather differently.

One former player I interviewed for my new book Game Misconduct: Injury, Fandom, and the Business of Sport, who spoke at length of his love for game and passion for being a pro player, but whose career was shortened by a devastating (and medically mistreated) knee injury, said of his attitude to hockey today: “I very rarely watch a full game, it might be on TV or something, but I very rarely will follow a team. I’m not a fan of the game.”

Likewise, four-time Stanley Cup champion and all-time great Mike Bossy remarked, in a letter to his past self, that he recalls little of his storied career: “My biggest piece of advice for you is to try to remember more of it. As sad as it is to say, as I write this to you at 60 years old, I can barely remember anything about lifting those Stanley Cups. I don’t know if it’s all the hits I took, or just because of how overwhelmed I was at the time, but I really cannot remember much.”

While the euphoria of victory is fleeting, what it costs the body is not.

Former Detroit Red Wing Johan Franzen is currently at the Marcus Institute for Brain Health dealing with post-concussion symptoms. For perspective, his fellow patients at the Institute are military veterans recovering from combat. In 2015, Franzen said of his struggles overcoming concussion symptoms, “For two months, not being able to pick up your kids, or play with your kids, for more than 2 minutes — it makes you think a little bit. I was in a really dark place, maybe not the first month because then you still think it’s going to get better, but then when it doesn’t get better, you kind of start wondering.”

Former Washington Capitals enforcer Stephen Peat, who played for the team between 2001-2006, currently sleeps in his truck and experiences symptoms associated with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a disease found in the brains of 99% of deceased former NFL football players examined by a  major JAMA study – including severe headaches and memory loss. As he puts it, “I can’t even describe [the pain] right now. My head feels like it’s gonna fall off.”

A former NHL player I interviewed, who told me he can’t even remember if he brushed his teeth minutes after doing so, described the traumatic fallout of the injuries he suffered (damage to his body included many concussions, a broken back, three hand surgeries, and major elbow surgery): “My post-career was terrible… Because you’re up here [gestures with his hands] and now you’re so far in the hole of feelings and depression that it’s not worth being here. My kids don’t even need me here because I’m worthless.”

Indeed, despite all the accolades and glory, even hall-of-famer Bossy is left above all with pain. He writes, in the second person: “The abuse will leave a mark on you forever. Your nose will be broken. Your ribs will be cracked. But it will leave a mark on your soul, too.”

The startling truth of professional hockey for players is that, too often, even the most glorious wins on the ice become losses in life. One has to wonder: was that champagne or Kool-Aid that players were swilling from Lord Stanley’s Mug last night?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Nathan Kalman-Lamb
Weekend Edition
June 08, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Rotten to the Heart: Authoritarian Chickens Roosting at Home
Andrew Levine
Trump’s Saving Grace
Pete Dolack
Hiding the Real Number of Unemployed
Gary Leupp
Iran, India and Pompeo’s Demands
Roger Harris
Venezuela’s Narrowing Options
Jeffrey St. Clair
Israel’s Attack on the USS Liberty: A Half Century Later, Still No Justice
Ben Dangl
Anarchism in Latin America: Striking and Dreaming from Tierra del Fuego to Tijuana
Richard Hardigan
Mainstream Media’s One-Sided Coverage of the Great March of Return: a Case Study
Sazzad Haider
Trump’s Singapore Mission: Neutralize North Korea From Iran?
Dan Corjescu
The World That Hitler Made
Brett Wilkins
US-led Strikes Kill 100 Syrian Civilians as Amnesty Reports Potential War Crimes in Raqqa
Ramzy Baroud
The Colonization of Palestine: Rethinking the Term ‘Israeli Occupation’
Kathy Kelly
Digging Deeper
Peter Crowley
Crying Wolf: Israel’s Great March of Return Atrocities in the New York Times
Nathan Kalman-Lamb
Are We All Drinking Kool-Aid From the Stanley Cup?
Peter LaVenia
Anthony Bourdain – In Memoriam
Dave Lindorff
We Need a Mass Movement to Save and Expand Social Security and Medicare
Majid Karimi
The Triangle of Conspiracy Against Iranian Nuclear Deal
Tony McKenna
The Rumble in the Jungle: How Muhammad Ali Shook the World
Peter Certo
Nevermind the Wall, They’re Building Warehouses
Rev. William Alberts
Alternative Biblical Facts
Eva Sahana
As SCOTUS Sanctions Bigotry, Pride Means Fighting Back
Peter Turner
The Washington Post and the Councilman: How the Post Covers Up Local Corruption
Simone Chun
Toward a Truly Indigenous Peace in the Korean Peninsula
Paul Tritschler
Negative Capability: a Force for Change?
Jonathan Latham
Inside Scott Pruitt’s Shady 2011 Real Estate Deal
Jeremy Brecher
A Climate Constitution in the Courts and the Streets
Kenn Orphan
The Real World
Thomas Klikauer
Bulldoze the Business Schools!
Tanya  Harrell
My Fast Food Nightmare
Barry Barnett
Passive Protest and the Census Citizenship Question
Thomas Knapp
Trump the Politician: Anti-Abortion vs. Anti-Immigration
Kary Love
The Pardon Power: “The Power Not The Right” — What If Trump Shot Melania?
Lizet Ocampo
The Truth About ‘Sanctuary Cities’
Jeffrey Shampnois
The Radical Derelict: Giving Up the Work Ethic for Peace
Ralph Nader
Slogan Voters – The Road to Political Masochism
Laura Finley
NFL Anthem Protest Policy and Faux Patriotism
Graham Peebles
Inequality Social Dysfunction and Misery
Katalina Khoury
The Problems with Gentrification: a Meeting of the DC Grassroots Planning Coalition
Ron Jacobs
Jim Brown: Superstar/Superman
Brandy Baker
Breaking Away From the Democrats
Gregory Shea
An Old Radical in an Age Drenched in Urine and Blood
Franklin Lamb
Putin Gives Israel the Green Light, Iran the Red Light and Assad/Trump the Yellow Light in Syria
Louis Proyect
The 2018 Human Rights Film Festival
David Yearsley
Stucky’s Footprints, Lutoslawki’s Shadow
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU