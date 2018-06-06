Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 6, 2018

Farm Prices and the Dollar

by

Around a decade ago, I was talking with a staffer of the Senate Commerce Committee about infrastructure. I gave a list of potential projects, including trains. He interrupted me and said that they don’t care about trains there.

I asked if I was hearing him correctly. He explained that trains were a divisive issue among committee members, so there was an informal agreement that they simply wouldn’t bring them up. I wonder if there is the same situation with regards to the impact of currency values on trade at the Washington Post.

The Post had a major article reporting on how small farmers are facing serious problems in the economy today. The piece notes that low crop prices are making life very difficult for farmers. The focus is the potential for interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve Board to make their situation even worse. Since farmers are typically borrowers, if the rates they have to pay rises, many will find themselves unable to make ends meet.

It notes how high rates in the past have had a devastating impact on U.S. farms. In particular, the high interest rate policy pursued by the Fed under Paul Volcker puts hundreds of thousands of farmers out of business.

This is all very true, but there is another important dimension that is altogether missing. The value of the dollar has a very direct impact on farm prices.

There is a single world price of widely traded products like wheat and corn. If the dollar rises relative to the value of the currencies of US competitors, then the price of these products will typically fall in dollar terms. Since it doesn’t cost Argentina or Russia any more to produce wheat, they will be able to sell their farm products at lower prices, measured in dollars, even as they get the same price measured in their own currency.

A big part of the story of the hardship faced by farmers in the Volcker years was that the high dollar (largely caused by high interest rates) reduced the dollar price of wheat and other major farm products. Here’s the overall picture.

fredgraph3

The relationship is not perfect (many other factors affect farm prices, and the overall value of the dollar may not be the same as the value against other commodity producers), but the sharp rise in the dollar from 1980 to 1985 is associated with a large decrease in the real price of wheat. The price of wheat partially recovered in the second half of the decade as the dollar fell sharply from 1985 to 1989. The run-up in the dollar in the late 1990s and early 2000s was also associated with a decline in the price of wheat. More recently, a rise in the dollar since 2015 has been associated with a sharp drop in the real price of wheat.

World demand, the efficiency of other producers, and other factors affect the price of wheat, but it is pretty much definitional that, other things equal, a higher-valued dollar means a lower dollar price of wheat and other farm commodities. It is very strange that this fact is not mentioned in the article.

This article originally appeared on Beat the Press.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dean Baker

Dean Baker is a macroeconomist and co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC. He previously worked as a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute and an assistant professor at Bucknell University.

June 06, 2018
Chris Wright
The Stupefying Mediocrity of Barack Obama
W. T. Whitney
Fallout from Colombia’s New Association with NATO
Lawrence Davidson
The US is at War With Itself
Gary Leupp
The Assad-Kim Summit with Iran in the Background
Paul Edwards
In the Beginning was the Word
Serge Halimi
Trump’s EU Doormats
Ellen Isaacs
Could a One-State Solution Eliminate Racism Without Getting Rid of Capitalism?
Jack Rasmus
Italian Debt Crisis Erupts—Is This a Greek Debt Crisis Writ Large?
Joseph Gelfer
Is Alexander Dugin an Undercover Queer Theorist?
Binoy Kampmark
A Literary Vice: Me Too Enthusiasm and Junot Díaz
John Carroll Md
Haiti in the Shadow of the Citadel
Dean Baker
Farm Prices and the Dollar
Michael Welton
Payam Akhavan’s Search for a Better World
Vern Loomis
The Lady and the Trump
June 05, 2018
Jason Hirthler
Staying the Course: the Long March of Middle East Destruction
Brett Wilkins
The Salvador Option: the US is Once Again Supporting Death Squads in Central America
Howard Lisnoff
The Empire Strikes Out
George Payne
History Will Vindicate Modern Abolitionists
Sheldon Richman
How an Anti-Semitic American Law Helped to Create the State of Israel and a Whole Lot of Trouble
John G. Russell
Racist Contortionism
David Schultz
Trump’s Nixonian Moment has Arrived
Dave Lindorff
Welcome to Police-State America, Weary Traveler
Dan Corjescu
Atheism and Wonder
Barbara Nimri Aziz
What Remains Hidden: Beyond the Preoccupation With Memoirs of Muslim Women
Christopher Brauchli
The Selflessness of Trump
Andrew Stewart
The Janus Case: What Will Be, What Could Be
Carl S. Mumm
More Wisdom, Less Harm
Colin Todhunter
The Empire Strikes Back: Leaving Indian Farmers in the Dirt
Tom H. Hastings
Big Man Politics, Africa to America
Myles Hoenig
Interview: Brandy Baker on the Premiere of “Under the Knife”
June 04, 2018
Jim Kavanagh
Sacrificing Gaza: The Great March of Zionist Hypocrisy
David Mattson
Monuments to the Ego
Patrick Cockburn
The Faked Assassination of Arkady Babchenko
Robert Fisk
Syria’s New Housing Law Will Displace Tens of Thousands of Refugees, But Even That Won’t Help the Regime Win the War
Uri Avnery
Oh, Gaza, Strong as Death
Anthony Papa
Is Trump is Using his Pardon Powers the Right Way? 
Robert Koehler
The American Way of War: Evolution Stops Here
Cesar Chelala
Gun Violence is a Symptom of a Troubled Society
Dean Baker
Trumpian Boasts About the Trump Tax Cuts
Vijay Prashad
Four Years of Modi
Laura Flanders
Throwing Shade Not Light on Youth Voting
Andrés Castro
Ropa Vieja in Cuba and Puerto Rico
Weekend Edition
June 01, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Roy Eidelson
Authoritarians, Plutocrats and the Fight for Racial Justice
Andrew Levine
Democrats are From Hell; Republicans are From Hell’s Lowest Circle, and Trump is From Somewhere Else Altogether
Jeffrey St. Clair
Badge of Impunity
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU