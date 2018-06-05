Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 5, 2018

The Janus Case: What Will Be, What Could Be

by

The forthcoming Janus v. AFSCME decision is going to seriously hinder labor unions as we know them. The suit goes after the ability of unions to collect dues, a precedent that was created by the 1977 Abood v. Detroit Board of Education decision, and would turn the entire public sector “Right to Work” overnight.

On May 21, we were given a sneak preview of the Janus decision when Neil Gorsuch penned the 5-4 majority opinion ruling that workers may not file a class-action lawsuit against employers who violate federal labor laws. What was so instructive about Gorsuch’s May opinion is that he cited a 1925 law that pre-dated the National Labor Relations Act, meaning for explicitly ideological purposes the majority simply nullified a law from a later date that had been written specifically to update the earlier law. This is a Court that is willing to break with every principle of jurisprudence possible so to reach their ultimate goals. Furthermore, Gorsuch’s May opinion would work hand-in-hand with the Janus decision to hinder First Amendment lawsuits that progressive legal thinkers have been (rather fancifully) claiming as the silver lining of these cases.

I have spoken already to several people in the know who have a grasp of the post-Janus AFL-CIO plan of action. Per that body’s usual milquetoast strategy, it’s essence is able to be characterized as fighting a three-alarm inferno with piss. An older organizer has said that, in a very short time, we will remember American labor the same way that we recall the glory days of the telegraph and Morse code.

But what if there were another way?

There is.

Unfortunately, because the AFL-CIO is not interested in this sort of logic, it probably would never happen.

What I would like to propose is the following.

Unions could very easily have their locals convert over to worker-owned employment agencies. This is the framework embraced by Richard Wolff and his Democracy at Work project, though his notion of a ‘worker self-directed enterprise’ is at slight variance with what I am suggesting herein because the workers already have existing careers that serve as the job placement. Union members would become subcontractors while dues would become an obligation of cooperative ownership as opposed to the current paradigm of membership.

If the public sector were to engage with worker-owned employment agencies, much in the way that private sector engages with corporate employment agencies already, the cooperative unions would rather quickly and with little effort be able to revolutionize their relationships with both workers and their employers. Because of their already-extant large membership pools, such employee-owned agencies would be eligible for the various tax credits and breaks that big businesses have been taking advantage of for decades. Within such an enterprise, these reborn unions could develop benefit packages for their membership internally that could maintain quality of life standards while potentially offering cost reductions for the public sector.

How?

If the public sector were relieved of the line-items for employee benefits and offloaded them to the internal worker-owned employment agency, this would fall within the purview of the aforementioned corporate tax credits and breaks. Labor-friendly legislators would be able to develop further legal devices to benefit these large employers. It bears mentioning that many of the Building and Trades unions in America today already are halfway within this model, many of their members go to the union hall and its business agent for job assignments much in the way that their non-union contemporaries go to employment agencies.

Now here is the real kicker: this conversion would potentially offer both increased benefits and pay for worker-owner union members and reduce costs for the public sector.

Why?

In the traditional corporate employment agency, the business contracts with local enterprises to send laborers to their workplaces on a daily basis. At the end of the week, they send a bill to the local enterprises. The formula can be defined in the following terms:

Worker Pay + Placement Fee = Total Bill Per Diem x 5 Business Days

That’s very rudimentary and leaves out a lot of sub-divisions of the worker pay into things like Social Security or Medicare and other taxes but it maintains validity.

If you subtract that placement fee, the Total Bill Per Diem is reduced in cost, which in layman’s terms is called under-bidding the competition. After decades of public sector unions being seen as the bane of taxpayers, the AFL-CIO would be able to come forward with a proposal for cost reduction in the budgets nationwide.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Andrew Stewart

Andrew Stewart is a documentary film maker and reporter who lives outside Providence.  His film, AARON BRIGGS AND THE HMS GASPEE, about the historical role of Brown University in the slave trade, is available for purchase on Amazon Instant Video or on DVD.

June 05, 2018
Jason Hirthler
Staying the Course: the Long March of Middle East Destruction
Brett Wilkins
The Salvador Option: the US is Once Again Supporting Death Squads in Central America
Howard Lisnoff
The Empire Strikes Out
George Payne
History Will Vindicate Modern Abolitionists
Sheldon Richman
How an Anti-Semitic American Law Helped to Create the State of Israel and a Whole Lot of Trouble
John G. Russell
Racist Contortionism
David Schultz
Trump’s Nixonian Moment has Arrived
Dave Lindorff
Welcome to Police-State America, Weary Traveler
Dan Corjescu
Atheism and Wonder
Barbara Nimri Aziz
What Remains Hidden: Beyond the Preoccupation With Memoirs of Muslim Women
Christopher Brauchli
The Selflessness of Trump
Andrew Stewart
The Janus Case: What Will Be, What Could Be
Carl S. Mumm
More Wisdom, Less Harm
Colin Todhunter
The Empire Strikes Back: Leaving Indian Farmers in the Dirt
Tom H. Hastings
Big Man politics, Africa to America
Myles Hoenig
Interview: Brandy Baker on the Premiere of “Under the Knife”
June 04, 2018
Jim Kavanagh
Sacrificing Gaza: The Great March of Zionist Hypocrisy
David Mattson
Monuments to the Ego
Patrick Cockburn
The Faked Assassination of Arkady Babchenko
Robert Fisk
Syria’s New Housing Law Will Displace Tens of Thousands of Refugees, But Even That Won’t Help the Regime Win the War
Uri Avnery
Oh, Gaza, Strong as Death
Anthony Papa
Is Trump is Using his Pardon Powers the Right Way? 
Robert Koehler
The American Way of War: Evolution Stops Here
Cesar Chelala
Gun Violence is a Symptom of a Troubled Society
Dean Baker
Trumpian Boasts About the Trump Tax Cuts
Vijay Prashad
Four Years of Modi
Laura Flanders
Throwing Shade Not Light on Youth Voting
Andrés Castro
Ropa Vieja in Cuba and Puerto Rico
Weekend Edition
June 01, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Roy Eidelson
Authoritarians, Plutocrats and the Fight for Racial Justice
Andrew Levine
Democrats are From Hell; Republicans are From Hell’s Lowest Circle, and Trump is From Somewhere Else Altogether
Jeffrey St. Clair
Badge of Impunity
Ishmael Reed
The Segregated Media Says It’s All Roseanne’s Fault
Nick Pemberton
Ivanka’s Full Frontal
The Hudson Report
US vs China Housing…and Those Millennials
Geoff Dutton
Franking Privileges: Barney and the Jet Set
Gerald Coles
Billionaires Want Poor Children’s Brains to Work Better
Roger Harris
Venezuela Defies the US Empire Reelecting Maduro
Robert Hunziker
Toxic Chemicals – PR Nightmare
Gary Leupp
Trump is Alienating Europe, and This Is a Good Thing
Joseph Natoli
Damage Done
Martha Rosenberg
No, Ambien Does Not Make You a Racist But It Does A Lot of Other Concerning Things
Jonah Raskin
Eric Mann: Public Organizer
Dana Cook
“What is Going On in My Country?” RFK’s Assassination, 50 Years Later
Robert Fantina
Palestine and the World Community: What’s Next?
Andres D. Medellin
Yanga: The Forgotten Rebellion Against Colonial Rule in Mexico
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU